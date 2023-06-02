3 women arrested after parent files complaint against Tioga-area day-care facility

Three woman were arrested Thursday after a parent's complaint against a Tioga-area day-care facility, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them because "more arrests and more charges are possible," reads a news release.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office had announced Thursday morning that it was at Totally Kids Childcare Center, which is at 5700 Shreveport Highway. The news release stated detectives were conducting an investigation with search warrants and had an arrest warrant.

Later Thursday, the sheriff's office said a parent had lodged a complaint against the facility, alleging their child had been given melatonin without their consent.

Melatonin is a supplement that can help with sleep or anxiety, according to the National Institutes of Health.

"Detectives investigated the claims, including interviews with current and former employees," reads the release.

Changes coming?: Louisiana moves forward with legislation to relax vaccine requirements for K-12 students

Learn more: Here's what Louisiana's version of what critics call Don't Say Gay would mean in schools

Michelle Denise Smyth, 56, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 just before 9 a.m. on a felony charge of criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice (evidence tampering). According to the sheriff's office, she was released Thursday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.

Destrianna Nicole LaCombe, 19, was booked later Thursday morning on charges of obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy (evidence tampering) and second-degree cruelty to juveniles. She was released on a $7,500 bond.

Allison Grace VanDusen was booked after noon on five counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of criminal conspiracy (evidence tampering). She was released on a $17,500 bond.

Anyone with information can call Detective Matt Cross at 318-473-6727.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: 3 arrested after complaint filed against Totally Kids Childcare Center