3 women critically injured when suspected drunken driver runs red light in Fort Worth

Three women were critically injured Monday afternoon when a suspected drunken driver ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle in southeast Fort Worth, police said.

The suspect may have run multiple red lights at a high rate of speed, police said.

Fort Worth police responded to the major accident about 4 p.m. Monday at Mansfield Highway and Wichita Street.

Three women suffered critical injuries in the crash, authorities said, and they were taken to an area hospital.

The suspect also was taken to a hospital in serious condition. His name was not released by police.

The suspected drunken driver faces charges of intoxication assault, police said.