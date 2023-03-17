There are 3 women on Florida's death row. Here's the killers' backstories.

Only three women are currently on death row in Florida, including Tina Brown of Pensacola, who is attempting to appeal her sentence for the horrific murder of Audreanna Zimmerman, who was shocked with a stun gun, beaten, and set on fire. Here’s a look at the women of death row.

Tina Brown of Pensacola is on death row for murdering neighbor

Tina Brown listens to testimony during her appeal at the Escambia County courthouse in Pensacola on Tuesday, May 15, 2108. Brown was sentenced to death for the 2010 murder of Audreanna Zimmerman.

Tina Brown, 52, arrived on death row in October 2013 for the brutal murder of her neighbor, 19-year-old Audreanna Zimmerman. Brown, with help from a friend and her then 16-year-old daughter, Britnee Miller, ambushed Zimmerman in a trailer, attacked her repeatedly with a stun gun, gagged her, stuffed her in the trunk of a car, drove her into the woods, beat her with a crowbar, doused her with gasoline, set her on fire and left her to die.

Despite being severely burned, Zimmerman managed to walk to about a third of a mile to residence and seek help. She reportedly named her attackers and asked EMTs to protect her children. She died in an Alabama burn ward 16 days later.

Although Brown has not denied her involvement in the murder, she has sought to have her conviction and sentence overturned in a series of appeals. In a 2022 motion to vacate her conviction and sentence, Brown's attorneys claimed a key witness against Brown, Corie Doyle, had lied on the witness stand at the behest of Heather Lee, another co-defendant in Zimmerman's murder. Lee, a friend and neighbor of Brown, was an accomplice in the killing, and she was sentenced to 25 years in prison after making a plea agreement with the state and testifying against Brown.

Tiffany Cole of Jacksonville is on death row for murdering elderly couple

Tiffany Cole, 41, was sentenced to death on March 6, 2008, in Duval County after being convicted in the July 2005 kidnappings and murders of James and Carol Sumner in Jacksonville. Cole was one of four people who kidnapped Carol and Reggie Sumner, both 61, from their St. Nicholas home in 2005 and drove them to Charlton County, Ga., where they were buried alive. She is currently on death row at Lowell Correctional Institution.

Michael James Jackson, 27, the mastermind of the murder plot, and Cole's boyfriend, Alan Lyndell Wade, 27, are also on Death Row. A fourth participant, 27-year-old Bruce Nixon, testified against the others and was sentenced to 45 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Margaret Allen of Brevard County is on death row for murdering her housekeeper

Margaret A. Allen was sentenced to death on May 19, 2011, after being convicted in the kidnappings and death of her housekeeper, friend, and neighbor, Wenda Wright, in Brevard County in 2005.

Margaret Allen, 57, was found guilty of torturing and murdering her former housekeeper, Wanda Wright, in 2005 after a dispute over possible stolen money. A jury in 2011 unanimously recommended the death penalty for Allen after she and two associates disposed of Wright's body in a wooded area near Mims.

Court records show Allen accosted Wright after a missing purse with $2,000 inside. When Wright denied stealing the money, Allen began beating her before pouring bleach and other household chemicals down her mouth.

Allen then put tape over the victim's mouth and strangled her to death with a belt at her Robbins Avenue home. Two accomplices, James Martin and Quinton Allen, were convicted of helping Allen bury Wright's body in a remote area of Brevard County near State Road 46 in February of 2005.

How many women have been executed in Florida?

Seventeen women in Florida have been sentenced to death, but only two have been executed, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Judias Goodyear Buenoano was the first woman executed in Florida

Judias Goodyear Buenoano of Gulf Breeze was the first woman to die in the electric chair in Florida. She was sentenced to death on Nov. 26, 1985 for the death of her husband, Air Force Sgt. James Goodyear, a former spouse of Buenoano's who died of a strange illness a few months after returning from Vietnam in 1971. Investigators later determined that Buenoano was poisoned with arsenic.

Nicknamed the “Black Widow,” Goodyear was also convicted and sentenced to life for the May 13, 1980 drowning murder of her paralyzed son, Michael Goodyear, in Milton. Michael suffered paraplegia and wore leg braces, and prosecutors said Buenoano took him onto the East River in Milton in a canoe and pushed him overboard.

Buenoano had two death warrants signed and stayed. On March 30, 1998, the state of Florida executed Bueonano.

Aileen Wuornos was the last woman executed in Florida

Aileen Wuornos was sentenced in Volusia County on Jan. 31, 1992 for the Dec. 1, 1989 shooting murder of a Clearwater businessman. Wuornos was believed to be a serial killer who preyed on men who hired her as a prostitute. Wuornos was sentenced to death for six of the murders and on Oct. 9, 2002, after 12 years on Florida's death row, was executed by lethal injection for the murder of Richard Mallory, 51, a Clearwater electronics shop owner.

Where are women executed in Florida?

Women on death row in Florida are housed at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, Florida. The institution currently has 1,465 inmates, including three women on death row.

Men on death row in Florida are housed at Florida State Prison in Raiford.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, a Death Row cell is 6 x 9 x 9.5 feet high. Florida State Prison also has Death Watch cells to incarcerate inmates awaiting execution after the governor signs a death warrant for them. A Death Watch cell is 12 x 7 x 8.5 feet high.

