3 women injured — 2 critically — in Suffolk shooting

Three women were shot after midnight Monday near Kickback Jack’s in Suffolk, police said.

Officers received reports of a shooting at 12:38 a.m., and arrived at the restaurant to find one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said she told them she was shot during a “physical altercation” in the 6000 Block of Old College Drive.

Two other women were also shot and went to area hospitals to receive treatment for gunshot wounds, police said. Two of the three victims are in critical condition.

Police are investigating the shooting and have no suspects or additional information at this time.

This is the second triple shooting in two days in Suffolk. Early Saturday morning, three people were injured in a shooting outside High Tide Restaurant and Raw Bar, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shootings can make an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP or going online to www.p3tips.com.

Nour Habib, nour.habib@virginiamedia.com