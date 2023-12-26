3 women sentenced in West Texas human smuggling ring, deaths of 2 migrants

Federal prison sentences were handed down to three women for their roles in a human smuggling operation, which resulted in the deaths of two migrants in the West Texas desert, court records show.

Guadalupe Quezada, 35; Veronica Quezada, 39; and Elizabeth Miranda Lozano, 39, were sentenced in December to prison after each woman pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of conspiracy to bring an alien to the U.S. resulting in death.

"The dangerous smuggling of human beings across our border has become far too prevalent and those engage in or facilitate this activity must account for their deadly dealings," U.S. Attorney for Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza said in a statement. "I commend the joint multi-district efforts of our local, state, and federal partners to bring this case to a successful close. We will continue working together at all levels of law enforcement to aggressively prosecute human smugglers as long as their operations persist."

Guadalupe Quezada, of Mesa, Arizona, was sentenced Dec. 19 to 11 years and three months in federal prison on one count of conspiracy to bring an alien to the United States resulting in death, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas officials said.

Federal court records show she also was sentenced to 11 years and three months on one count of conspiracy to launder money. Quezada also received three years of supervised release on each charge after she serves her prison terms. The sentences will be served concurrently. Guadalupe Quezada pleaded guilty to the charges March 21.

Veronica Quezada, also of Mesa, Arizona, was sentenced Dec. 13 to five years and three months in federal prison on one count of conspiracy to bring an alien to the United States resulting in death. She also received five years of supervised release after she serves her prison term. Veronica Quezada pleaded guilty March 27.

Lozano, of Dallas, was sentenced Dec. 13 to eight years and one month in federal prison on one count of conspiracy to bring an alien to the United States resulting in death. She also was sentenced to five years of supervised release after she serves her prison term. Lozano pleaded guilty May 10.

The sentences were handed down by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

Several other smuggling and money laundering charges were dismissed against the women as part of plea agreements made with federal prosecutors, court records show.

"As demonstrated by these defendants, human smugglers have a callous disregard for the value of life," Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Division Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola said in a statement. "Tragically, their inhumane practices all too often result in serious injury or death. HSI will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue transnational criminal organizations that jeopardize the lives of others for their personal profit."

Two migrants die in smuggling operation run by the three women

The three women "actively participated in an ongoing conspiracy to bring in, transport, and harbor undocumented immigrants into the U.S. from Mexico from on or about November 2019 through on or about August 2021," U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas officials said.

A federal indictment filed against the three women states the smuggling operation started as early as December 2016.

The migrants were smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border through the Chihuahuan Desert near Van Horn, Texas.

Guides would direct migrants to walk through the desert and meet with drivers, who would pick up the migrants and take them to stash houses or staging areas, officials said.

Members of the smuggling operation twice abandoned migrants who were unable to keep pace with the larger group, officials said. Two of the abandoned migrants died because of the harsh conditions in the desert, officials added.

The migrants who died are only identified as S.A.T.D. and M.R.M. in a federal indictment.

Eventually, the migrants would be moved from West Texas to stash houses near Dallas or Phoenix, court documents state.

Guadalupe Quezada was accused of receiving the human smuggling proceeds in bulk, as well as through financial institutions, officials said. She would then redirect the funds to promote human smuggling and invest in real property.

As part of the sentencing, Guadalupe Quezada was forced to forfeit three properties in Phoenix, officials said.

Veronica Quezada provided logistical support to the guides, drivers and others by registering vehicles used by the operation to smuggle the migrants, officials said. She traveled daily to the U.S. from Mexico to overseeoperations on behalf of the organization.

Lozano's role in the organization was to take and harbor the migrants in staging areas before releasing them to their final destination. She moved to Dallas from Arizona to manage the stash house on behalf of the organization, officials said.

