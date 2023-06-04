3 women shot, in critical condition, while attending vigil for dead friend in Columbus

Three women were shot while attending a vigil in southwest Columbus Saturday overnight.

Columbus Police responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Canonby Place, located in the South Franklinton neighborhood, just before 3:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting, a spokesperson for the police department wrote in a press release on their website.

Officers discovered three women suffering from gunshot wounds as they arrived on scene. As a result, medics were dispatched to the apartment complex to transport the women to Grant Medical Center.

All three were listed as critical condition. However, after treatment, they were stabilized and recovering from their injuries.

A subsequent investigation found that the women were between the ages of 22 and 26 years old.

They were found to be participating in a vigil for a deceased friend.

The investigation also identified the suspected shooter.

Sagittarius Lamar, 29, reportedly leaned out of an apartment window and fired multiple gunshots in the three women’s direction.

The law enforcement department filed for Lamar’s arrest who was now wanted for three counts of felonious assault.

The Columbus Police Department led the investigation into the shooting.



