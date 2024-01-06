3 women sought in attack at Japanese steakhouse

Deputies are seeking three women accused of assaulting two employees at a Japanese steakhouse in York County.

The attack happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday at the Kochi Japanese Steakhouse on Highway 557.

One of the suspects went into an SUV, grabbed a gun, fired two rounds into the air, and pointed it at the victims.

Another woman grabbed a victim’s hair, threw them to the ground and punched them, deputies said.