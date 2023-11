DETROIT (FOX 2)- - Three women are hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening.

The crash happened on Schoolcraft and Rutland around 5:40 p.m.

Three adult females were struck by an unknown suspect driving an unknown vehicle as they were crossing the street, police said.

The suspect fled the location. All the women are in critical condition.

