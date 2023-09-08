3 women wanted for assaulting 61-year-old man, stealing his car in Chicago Chinatown

[Source]

A 61-year-old Chinatown resident in Chicago was beaten and carjacked from by three women in front of his home on Tuesday evening.

What happened: Danxin Shi, a rideshare driver, had just parked his car in front of his apartment on West 22nd Place when three women reportedly chased after him before physically attacking him at around 5:30 p.m. Surveillance footage of the incident shows one of the women hitting Shi with what appears to be a pipe as he lies on the ground.

“They're holding me, you know, three people, three girls hitting and beating me,” Shi told ABC7 Chicago. “I have a key and they took my key.”

Although the 61-year-old tried to stop the attackers, the women reportedly managed to flee the scene with his car.

The aftermath: While Shi suffered scratches across his body, he said that the loss of his vehicle has had a greater impact on him as a driver.

“Right now I have nothing to drive, I just stay home because I have no car, but next week I try to rent a car,” he said.

The Chicago Police Department is currently searching for the suspects. Shi hopes that the GPS in his vehicle can help police recover it.

