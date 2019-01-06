The 3 Worst Sector SPDR ETFs of 2018

ETFs are designed to give you diversification in your stock investing. You can get funds that include stocks across the market, or you can choose more-focused ETFs that are more selective in the stocks they include. The Sector SPDRs are a family of ETFs that break the U.S. market down into 11 different sectors, giving investors a chance to choose the investments they think will do the best.

Overall, the market lost a modest amount of ground in 2018, and some industries performed poorly. Below, we'll look at how Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEMKT: XLE), Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEMKT: XLB), and Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEMKT: XLI) were the worst performers last year.

XLE Total Return Price Chart More

XLE Total Return Price data by YCharts.

A horrible year for energy stocks

2018 was an all-around poor year for the energy market. Starting near $60 per barrel, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude jumped to more than $75 as recently as October before seeing a two-month plunge at the end of the year. By the time the dust settled, crude had fallen to around $42.50 per barrel at its low, and energy producers and the oil-field services companies that give them the vital support they need were all floundering.

It's natural that the energy stocks in the Select SPDR reacted negatively. With top holdings including the best-known names in the business, the ETF lost 18% of its value during 2018.

Four oil pumps in a field against an orange sky. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Looking forward, it's impossible to predict with certainty what'll happen in the oil market in 2019, but many are calling for continued weakness as long as the U.S. chooses not to take a firm stand on Iranian sanctions. That doesn't mean all energy stocks are in trouble, but it does call for a more selective approach than a broad-based energy sector ETF can provide.

Material declines for the materials sector

Materials stocks were also hit hard in 2018, with the Select SPDR for the sector taking a 15% hit. Much of the blame fell on the Chinese economy, where slowing growth combined with rising trade tensions with the U.S. to clamp down on prospects in key markets. Of particular concern were tariffs on steel and aluminum, which drew attention to leading players in the industry and highlighted the transition that China is looking to make, moving away from heavy-industry construction toward more consumer-driven economic activity.