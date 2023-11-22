3 wounded overnight in 2 separate shootings in South Shore neighborhood, cops say

A 43-year-old man, and two women were wounded overnight Tuesday in two separate shootings in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The first shooting happened about 9:35 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Oglesby Avenue. Police said a man was standing on the sidewalk when someone began shooting in his direction before fleeing eastbound.

The victim was taken in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head to UChicago Medicine.

Around 10:20 p.m., two women, ages 20 and 30, were walking in the 2000 block of East 72nd Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, police said.

The younger woman suffered a wound to the left shoulder and a graze wound to the head. The other woman suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist. Both were taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital and listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody for any of the attacks, and detectives were investigating.