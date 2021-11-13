3 wounded in separate city shootings since Friday afternoon, police say

Two women and a man were wounded in separate shootings since late Friday afternoon, Chicago police said in media notifications.

The latest shooting happened in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side, and left a 20-year-old woman in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, the woman was driving in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when she suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken in critical condition to the hospital, and no information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting were immediately available, police said.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., another woman was shot on the Southwest Side in the Brighton Park neighborhood in the 4400 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, police said.

A 38-year-old woman was standing outside when she suffered a gunshot shot wound to the abdomen. An acquaintance drove her to Saint Anthony Hospital, but she was transferred to Mount Sinai where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the Rogers Park neighborhood in the 1700 block of West Juneway Terrace, police said.

The victim was shot in the left leg by an unknown gunman. He was taken in good condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings, and detectives were investigating.