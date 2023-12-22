3 years ago, I awoke to police tape around my house. Where is the justice for Andre Hill?

Where is Andre Hill's justice?

Andre Hill

On the morning of Dec. 22, 2020, I awoke to yellow “caution” police tape around my house. Poking my head out the door, I saw that my neighbors’ houses were also surrounded by caution tape.

Police cars lined the street. When I walked down it, I learned that around 1 a.m., a few houses down the street, a member of the Columbus Police Division had shot and killed a man — as he stood inside a garage holding a cellphone in his hand.

He had no weapon and was visiting the homeowner.

The man’s name was Andre Hill. His killer was officer Adam Coy.

Three years on, Coy still has not been brought to trial and is free on bond.

In the interim, the home was sold, and its owner has passed away. The trial originally scheduled for spring 2023 was delayed by Coy’s treatment for lymphoma.

Despite a status hearing in July, a date for the trial has not been set to my knowledge; certainly, a trial has not occurred. The shooting of unarmed Andre Hill is a sad addition to the long list of Black men and women shot by the CPD, and the slowness in convening his trial is insult added to grievous injury. Justice deferred is justice denied.

Julia Watson, Columbus

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Why hasn't Adam Coy been tried? Free 3 years after shooting Andre Hill