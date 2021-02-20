3 years after George Clooney sold his tequila brand for a billion dollars, people are calling out Kendall Jenner for launching her own tequila company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rachel Askinasi
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
kendall jenner 2018 cannes
Kendall Jenner announced her tequila company, 818, on Tuesday. Venturelli/WireImage

  • Kendall Jenner is being accused of cultural appropriation for her new tequila brand.

  • A tequila expert and professor weighed in on why people may be criticizing Jenner.

  • She notes that other celebrities with tequila brands, like George Clooney, weren't criticized the same way.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Almost immediately after posting a fun-filled Instagram announcement revealing her new tequila brand, 818, Kendall Jenner started taking some heat.

While many friends, fans, and family members praised the model and reality star's new business venture, which she kept a secret for nearly four years, many critics on social media say Jenner has no right to get into the tequila-making industry because she is not Mexican.

The critical comments range from people asking Jenner to give credit to the distillery in Jalisco where her tequila was made and to the workers involved in making the drink to accusations of cultural appropriation.

The question of whether any non-Mexican person making tequila should be considered cultural appropriation is not for us, or any one person, to decide.

But seeking some further insight on the issue, we spoke to Marie Sarita Gaytán, the associate professor of sociology and gender studies and author of "¡Tequila!: Distilling the Spirit of Mexico," who shared her thoughts on the criticism - and in particular, why the outrage over Jenner's venture is so prominent when she's just the latest in a long line of non-Mexican celebrities to make their own tequila.

Jenner is far from the first non-Mexican celebrity to launch a tequila label

In what was by far the most prominent and financially successful celebrity tequila venture to date, George Clooney and Rande Gerber made their brand Casamigos a household name in 2013, eventually selling it to Diageo for $1 billion in 2017. Many other celebrity-backed tequila launches followed.

Michael Jordan and a team of four others set out to create a tequila that fit their palates in 2019. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Nick Jonas, Rita Ora, rapper E-40, Adam Levine and Sammy Hagar, AC/DC, Justin Timberlake, and Sean "Diddy" Combs are also among the celebs who have put their names and faces behind the Mexican-made spirit.

While it's clear the supermodel and reality TV star did not start the tequila-making trend among her famous peers, it's also obvious that she's being criticized more - or at least more visibly - than the rest of them have.

Gaytán thinks the inconsistency of the backlash is important to consider and points to Jenner's gender

Gaytán, a tequila expert, says that the issue isn't straightforward, and the debate doesn't have one clear answer.

"As my colleague Paisley Rekdal, the author of 'Appropriate: A Provocation,' reminds us, these debates are too often framed in terms of right or wrong, good or bad," the professor and author told Insider via email. "There is always more to them. These issues are thorny."

Gaytán also agreed that, in her recollection, tequila brands launched by other non-Mexican celebrities prior to Jenner's did not elicit the same response. "When people express outrage over Kendall Jenner's tequila, I wonder why there hasn't been the same reaction to the launch of brands by Justin Timberlake, Nick Jonas, or Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson?" she said.

Gaytán suggested that some critics will use the idea of Jenner being "in it for the money" as grounds for attacking her business. But she says that reasoning "just doesn't cut it [because] they are all in it for the money."

She also pointed out that "there was hardly any mention of cultural appropriation" surrounding Clooney and Gerber's massive Casamigos sale, and suggests that Jenner's gender may have something to do with the backlash.

Jenner joins Rita Ora (who is a partner to a Mexican distiller rather than a brand-owner) and Bethenny Frankel (who started her SkinnyGirl cocktail brand with a margarita) as one of few women in the celebrity-tequila space. Of the three women and their ventures, Jenner and her prominent leadership position in 818 are arguably the most visible.

"When women step 'out of bounds,' whether it's in politics, business, or in this case, culture and entrepreneurship, it touches a nerve," Gaytán said. "That, for me, is a far more interesting story."

Gaytán explained why she thinks Mexicans and Mexican Americans are having a strong reaction to 818 at this particular moment

Timing is also a factor, with many possibly seeing Jenner's tequila launch as the last straw in repeated instances of cultural appropriation - both by Jenner and her family specifically, and by wealthy and powerful individuals generally.

"In the case of tequila (and similar national-origin products), accusations of cultural appropriation seem to happen when a celebrity from a different cultural background (i.e., not Mexican) acquires or founds their own brand," Gaytán said.

"To some degree, everyone engages in cultural appropriation," she added. "Everyone. This does not mean that the effects of everyone's appropriation of a cultural product is the same - power, access, representation, all of these dimensions are at play."

She told Insider that one root of the issue causing the outrage is that Mexican goods and culture (like tequila) seem to hold more value in the US than Mexican people do.

"For Mexicans and Mexican-Americans living in the United States, it certainly stings to see yet another non-Mexican capitalizing on their culture," Gaytán said. "Why might it sting? Well, for one, even as I write, real Mexicans - mothers, fathers, children - are in cages, put there by the US government. That could not happen in a country that respected Mexicans as humans."

Does Jenner's audience care more about calling out issues of cultural appropriation than Jordan's or Clooney's audiences? Maybe

While timing and gender may be factors here, I would argue that audience is another that could be just as powerful.

Consider how different Clooney and Gerber's audience is from Jenner's. When the two men came out with Casamigos in 2013, their celebrity friends could be seen touting the drink. The price point made it perfect for any adult with disposable income to purchase a tequila that connected them with the suave coolness of Clooney without breaking the bank.

Eighteen- to 35-year-olds, who may be more attuned to issues of cultural appropriation, weren't (and still aren't) exactly that brand's target market.

But Jenner's entire brand as a millennial herself is built on that demographic. Her audience is largely (though not exclusively) made up of millennials and Gen Zers who are deeply involved with and active on social media and who care deeply about issues involving racial equity - and who aren't shy about calling out instances of cultural appropriation when they see them.

Ultimately, it's not unusual for moves made by Kardashian-Jenner family members to be put under a microscope

Kendall isn't the first in her blended, extremely famous family to be criticized for a business decision or face accusations of cultural appropriation.

Kim Kardashian West's Skims shapewear was originally called Kimono until she was called out for appropriating the name of the traditional Japanese garment and changed it.

Kylie Jenner took heat for performing in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video, with many critics calling the cameo "unnecessary" in a video that otherwise celebrated "Black female excellence."

And multiple members of the family, including Kylie, Khloe, and Kendall herself, have been called out for appropriating traditionally Black hairstyles. Kim was even accused of blackface on her Paper magazine cover, which critics said drew inspiration from racist imagery.

In the end, Jenner launching a tequila brand may be problematic, but it's no more so than Casamigos or any of the other celebrity tequila launches that came before it. And it's important to consider why people are only calling this out as cultural appropriation now.

Representatives for Jenner declined to comment when reached by Insider.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Why Kendall Jenner is facing backlash for 'cultural appropriation' over new tequila company

    The 25-year-old model announced her new business venture on Tuesday. Now she's being called out for cultural appropriation.

  • Proud Texan Kacey Musgraves trolls Ted Cruz — and helps Texas — with new shirt

    Country musician Kacey Musgraves is selling a T-shirt mocking Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who traveled to Cancun as a deadly winter storm ravaged the state.

  • Alligator-like fish with huge jaws and sharp teeth spotted in Singapore — 10,000 miles from its native home

    Authorities have suggested that the creature may have been kept as a pet and released by its owners once it grew too large for them to handle

  • Gang raped, shackled and broken students: Inside China’s ‘horrific’ Uighur detention camps

    Teacher recalls hearing screams above her classroom which guards admitted were ‘detainees being tortured’

  • The CDC Says Don't Do This Within 2 Weeks of Your COVID Vaccine

    More and more people are getting the coronavirus vaccine as states widen their eligibility requirements. If your appointment is on the horizon, there are some things you need to know in order to prepare. With limited data available on what could affect the efficacy of the COVID vaccines, many health experts have recommend extra precautions, like not taking certain OTC medicines before the shot. Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has some stipulations on what you shouldn't do within two weeks of getting your COVID vaccine. Read on to find out what you should avoid before and after vaccination, and for things to steer clear of, Don't Do This Until a Month After Your COVID Vaccine, Experts Warn. The CDC says you shouldn't get another vaccine within two weeks of your COVID vaccine. When it comes to getting vaccinated, don't make it a one-stop shop. According to the CDC, your COVID vaccine should be administered alone. That means you need to "wait at least 14 days before getting any other vaccine" after you've gotten your coronavirus vaccine. And if you've received any other vaccine, like the flu shot or shingles vaccine, you need to "wait at least 14 days before getting your COVID-19 vaccine." And for more vaccine guidance, The CDC Says These 3 Side Effects Mean Your Vaccine Is Working. Experts don't yet know how these vaccines could interact. The CDC cites a "lack of data on the safety and efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered simultaneously with other vaccines," as the reason they recommend waiting at least 14 days before or after your coronavirus vaccine to get any other type of vaccine. Currently, both Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines are nearly 95 percent effective after two doses, and not enough data has been done to know whether or not another vaccine administered at the same time would diminish this efficacy.However, data is always evolving. According to the CDC, the agency "may update this recommendation" once there is more information on the safety and effectiveness of administering the COVID vaccine at the same time as other vaccines. And for more coronavirus news, The U.K.'s Top Scientist Has a Chilling COVID Warning for Americans. If you do double-up on vaccines, you don't need to be vaccinated again. Mistakes happen, which may cause you to get the COVID vaccine and another vaccine within 14 days of each other. However, the CDC says that if this happens, "you do not need to be revaccinated with either vaccine." Instead, you should complete both vaccine series on their respective schedules. For instance, both COVID vaccines available have a two-dose schedule—Moderna's second dose is 28 days after the first, and Pfizer's is 21 days. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Health officials may also choose to administer two different vaccines within a shorter period of time. According to the CDC, there may be times when the coronavirus vaccine and other vaccines need to be administered within two weeks of each other. This would be in situations "where the benefits of vaccination are deemed to outweigh the potential unknown risks of vaccine coadministration," the agency explains. This can include—but is not limited to—tetanus vaccination for wound management, rabies vaccination after exposure, and measles or hepatitis A vaccination during an outbreak. The CDC says the COVID vaccine may also be given within two weeks of another in order to avoid barriers or delays, like for a long-term care facility resident or healthcare worker who received the flu vaccine right before entering the facility or getting hired. And for more on vaccine safety, If You Have These Vaccine Side Effects, Don't Get Another Shot, CDC Says. The CDC says it's still important to get every vaccine you need. This stipulation doesn't mean you should skip some vaccines in favor of the COVID vaccine—especially when it comes to the flu vaccine. According to the CDC, the flu shot won't protect against the coronavirus, but it has been shown to "reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death." In fact, the CDC has said that getting a flu vaccine amid the COVID pandemic may "be more important than ever," as it not only reduces your risk from the flu, but it also helps conserve potentially scarce healthcare resources that could be needed for coronavirus patients. And for more on life after vaccination, Dr. Fauci Just Confirmed You Can Do This After Getting Vaccinated.

  • Kanye West's controversial comments on slavery were a 'turning point' in his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian, report says

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage reportedly hit a turning point after the rapper said slavery "sounds like a choice," a source told Us Weekly.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • New video shows two California officers attempt to apprehend man for alleged jaywalking before shooting him

    After confronting the man over alleged jaywalking, police accused the man of attempting to grab an officer's gun, leading to the shooting.

  • Lawyer: Kardashian-West divorce should be 'amicable and fair' — for the sake of a $2.1B fortune

    A divorce lawyer explains how Kim and Kanye need a clean break to divide the assets they accumulated during a 7-year union.

  • Democrats Beat Trump in 2020. Now They're Asking: What Went Wrong?

    Democrats emerged from the 2020 election with full control of the federal government and a pile of lingering questions. In private, party leaders and strategists have been wrestling with a quandary: Why was President Joe Biden’s convincing victory over Donald Trump not accompanied by broad Democratic gains down ballot? With that puzzle in mind, a cluster of Democratic advocacy groups has quietly launched a review of the party’s performance in the 2020 election with an eye toward shaping Democrats’ approach to next year’s midterm campaign, seven people familiar with the effort said. There is particular concern among the Democratic sponsors of the initiative about the party’s losses in House districts with large minority populations, including in Florida, Texas and California, people briefed on the initiative said. The review is probing tactical and strategic choices across the map, including Democratic messaging on the economy and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as organizational decisions like eschewing in-person canvassing. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Democrats had anticipated they would be able to expand their majority in the House, pushing into historically red areas of the Sun Belt where Trump’s unpopularity had destabilized the GOP coalition. Instead, Republicans took 14 Democratic-held House seats, including a dozen that Democrats had captured in an anti-Trump wave election just two years earlier. The results stunned strategists in both parties, raising questions about the reliability of campaign polling and seemingly underscoring Democratic vulnerabilities in rural areas and right-of-center suburbs. Democrats also lost several contested Senate races by unexpectedly wide margins, even as they narrowly took control of the chamber. Strategists involved in the Democratic self-review have begun interviewing elected officials and campaign consultants and reaching out to lawmakers and former candidates in major House and Senate races where the party either won or lost narrowly. Four major groups are backing the effort, spanning a range of Democratic-leaning interests: Third Way, a centrist think tank; End Citizens United, a clean-government group; the Latino Victory Fund; and Collective PAC, an organization that supports Black Democratic candidates. They are said to be working with at least three influential bodies within the House Democratic caucus: the Congressional Black Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the New Democrat Coalition, a group of centrist lawmakers. The groups have retained a Democratic consulting firm, 270 Strategies, to conduct interviews and analyze electoral data. Democrats are feeling considerable pressure to refine their political playbook before the 2022 congressional elections, when the party will be defending minuscule House and Senate majorities without a presidential race to drive turnout on either side. Dan Sena, a former executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said there was a recognition in the party that, despite Biden’s victory, the 2020 cycle had not been an unalloyed Democratic success story. “I think people know that there was good and bad coming out of ’20, and there is a desire to look under the hood,” Sena said. Among the party’s goals, Sena said, should be studying their gains in Georgia and looking for other areas where population growth and demographic change might furnish the party with strong electoral targets in 2022. “There were a series of factors that really made Georgia work this cycle,” he said. “How do you begin to find places like Georgia?” Matt Bennett, senior vice president of Third Way, confirmed in a statement that the four-way project was aimed at positioning Democrats for the midterm elections. “With narrow Democratic majorities in Congress and the Republican Party in the thrall of Trump-supporting seditionists, the stakes have never been higher,” he said. “Our organizations will provide Democrats with a detailed picture of what happened in 2020 — with a wide range of input from voices across the party — so they are fully prepared to take on the GOP in 2022.” In addition to the outside review, some of the traditional party committees are said to be taking narrower steps to scrutinize the 2020 results. Concerned about a drop in support with Latino men, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee conducted focus groups in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas earlier this year, one person familiar with the study said. It is not clear precisely what conclusions emerged from the exercise. So far there is no equivalent process underway on the Republican side, party officials said, citing the general lack of appetite among GOP leaders for grappling openly with Trump’s impact on the party and the wreckage he inflicted in key regions of the country. As a candidate for reelection, Trump slumped in the Democratic-leaning Upper Midwest — giving up his most important breakthroughs of 2016 — and lost to Biden in Georgia and Arizona, two traditionally red states where the GOP has suffered an abrupt decline in recent years. The party lost all four Senate seats from those states during Trump’s presidency, three of them in the 2020 cycle. But Trump and his political retainers have so far responded with fury to critics of his stewardship of the party, and there is no apparent desire to tempt his wrath with a comprehensive analysis that would be likely to yield unflattering results. One unofficial review, conducted by Trump’s pollster, Tony Fabrizio, concluded that Trump had shed significant support because of his handling of the pandemic, with particularly damaging losses among white voters. In the past, Democratic attempts at self-scrutiny have tended to yield somewhat mushy conclusions aimed at avoiding controversy across the party’s multifarious coalition. The Democratic Party briefly appeared headed for a public reckoning in November as the party absorbed its setbacks in the House and its failure to unseat several Republican senators whom Democrats had seen as ripe for defeat. A group of centrist House members blamed left-wing rhetoric about democratic socialism and defunding the police for their losses in a number of conservative-leaning suburbs and rural districts. Days after the election, Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia said the party should renounce the word “socialism,” drawing pushback from progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. That airing of differences did not last long: Democrats quickly closed ranks in response to Trump’s attacks on the 2020 election, and party unity hardened after the Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But there are still significant internal disagreements about campaign strategy. It has been eight years since either political party conducted a wide-ranging self-assessment that recommended thorough changes in structure and strategy. After the 2012 election, when Republicans lost the presidential race and gave up seats in both chambers of Congress, the Republican National Committee empaneled a task force that called for major changes to the party organization. The so-called 2012 autopsy also recommended that the GOP embrace the cause of immigration reform, warning that the party faced a bleak demographic future if it did not improve its position with communities of color. That recommendation was effectively discarded after House Republicans blocked a bipartisan immigration deal passed by the Senate, and then fully obliterated by Trump’s presidential candidacy. Henry Barbour, a member of the RNC who co-authored the committee’s post-2012 analysis, said it would be wise for both parties to consider their political positioning after the 2020 election. He said that Democrats had succeeded in the election by running against Trump but that the party’s leftward shift had alienated otherwise winnable voters, including some Black, Hispanic and Asian American communities that shifted incrementally toward Trump. “They’re running off a lot of middle-class Americans who work hard for a living out in the heartland or in big cities or suburbs,” Barbour said. “Part of that is because Democrats have run too far to the left.” Barbour said Republicans, too, should take a clear-eyed look at their 2020 performance. Trump, he said, had not done enough to expand his appeal beyond a large and loyal minority of voters. “The Republican Party has got to do better than that,” he said. “We’re not just a party of one president.” In addition to the four-way review on the Democratic side, there are several narrower projects underway focused on addressing deficiencies in polling. Democratic and Republican officials alike found serious shortcomings in their survey research, especially polling in House races that failed to anticipate how close Republicans would come to retaking the majority. Both parties emerged from the campaign feeling that they had significantly misjudged the landscape of competitive House races, with Democrats losing seats unexpectedly and Republicans perhaps having missed a chance to capture the chamber as a result. The chief Republican and Democratic super political action committees focused on House races — the Congressional Leadership Fund and House Majority PAC — are both in the process of studying their 2020 polling and debating changes for the 2022 campaign, people familiar with their efforts said. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Republican group, is said to be undertaking a somewhat more extensive review of its spending and messaging, although it is not expected to issue any kind of larger diagnosis for the party. “We would be foolish not to take a serious look at what worked, what didn’t work and how you can evolve and advance,” said Dan Conston, the group’s president. Several of the largest Democratic polling companies are also conferring regularly with each other in an effort to address gaps in the 2020 research. Two people involved in the conversations said there was general agreement that the industry had to update its practices before 2022 to assure Democratic leaders that they would not be caught by surprise again. Anna Greenberg, a Democratic pollster involved in reviewing research from the last cycle, said that the party was only now digging more deeply into the results of the 2020 election because the past few months had been dominated by other crises. Several Democratic and Republican strategists cautioned that both parties faced a challenge in formulating a plan for 2022; it had been more than a decade, she said, since a midterm campaign had not been dominated by a larger-than-life presidential personality. Based on the experience of the 2020 campaign, it is not clear that Biden is destined to become such a polarizing figure. “It’s hard to know what an election’s like without an Obama or a Trump,” Greenberg said, “just normal, regular, ordinary people running.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Patric Hornqvist scores twice, Panthers rout Red Wings 7-2

    Patric Hornqvist scored in the first and third periods to help the Florida Panthers start and finish strong in a 7-2 victory over the the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. Juho Lammikko and MacKenzie Weegar had goals on consecutive shots in the opening period, and Hornqvist made it 3-0 in a four-shot stretch that doomed a Detroit team averaging an NHL-low 1.9 goals a game. “We were all over them in the first period and we were rewarded," Hornqvist said.

  • PRETTYMUCH's Austin Porter Candidly Opens Up About Becoming a Dad: 'Everything Happens for a Reason'

    "To me, [leaving the group] was the worst possible outcome," he tells PEOPLE. "But I would have done it if it meant giving my son and the people I love, a better life."

  • Skateboarding champion charged for hosting Los Angeles party

    A skateboarding world champion is among five people prosecutors in Southern California have charged with organizing parties that were possible superspreader events amid the pandemic. Nyjah Huston, a four-time world skateboarding champion, and Edward Essa, the owner of a home in the Fairfax District in Los Angeles, held a party last month with at least 40 people that was shut down by police after receiving a complaint. Huston and Essa were both charged with creating a nuisance, a misdemeanor.

  • Two NYC bars are for sale — asking price is 25 bitcoin

    Patrick Hughes put his side-by-side bars in Manhattan’s Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, Scruffy Duffy's and Hellcat Annie's, up for sale in January.

  • ‘Mosquito Coast’ Trailer: Justin Theroux’s Family Is On the Run, but He Tells Them It’s an Adventure (Video)

    In the first trailer for Apple TV+’s “The Mosquito Coast,” Justin Theroux’s family has more than “a pretty bad problem.” For starters, they have the U.S. government after them and his wife, played by Melissa George, thinks the kids are safer without them. The streaming release first look at its upcoming thriller on Friday, which is based on the book of the same name by Theroux’s uncle, Paul Theroux. You can watch it in the player above. The drama will premiere on April 30 with its first two episodes. Also Read: Jesse Plemons Joins Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' “The Mosquito Coast” follows the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government. Along with George, the series stars Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman. The seven-episode series is executive produced by creator Neil Cross alongside Rupert Wyatt, who also directs the first two episodes, author Paul Theroux, Justin Theroux and Edward L. McDonnell. Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen also serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. “The Mosquito Coast” is a Fremantle Production. The novel has been adapted for screen once before. Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Andre Gregory and River Phoenix starred in the Peter Weir-directed film adaptation in 1986. Read original story ‘Mosquito Coast’ Trailer: Justin Theroux’s Family Is On the Run, but He Tells Them It’s an Adventure (Video) At TheWrap

  • Exclusive: New York City tax agency subpoenaed in Trump criminal probe

    The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed a New York City property tax agency as part of a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s company, the agency confirmed on Friday, suggesting prosecutors are examining the former president’s efforts to reduce his commercial real-estate taxes for possible evidence of fraud. The subpoena issued to the New York City Tax Commission is the latest indication that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. is looking at the values Trump assigned to some commercial properties in tax filings and loan documents.

  • John Legend Started Playing Piano at Age 4: I Saw the Keyboard and Thought 'It's Meant to Be'

    PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive chats with Grammy-nominated star D Smoke in an all-new episode of Facebook Watch's Forward: The Future of Black Music

  • Rob Gronkowski Gives His 'Beautiful' Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Lots of Love' on Her Birthday

    Super Bowl LV champion Rob Gronkowski also surprised his girlfriend with flowers, a card and her favorite wrap

  • John Travolta Gets Sweet Birthday Tribute from His Daughter Ella: 'You Are My Best Friend'

    John Travolta celebrated his 67th birthday on Thursday

  • Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Reveal Their Newborn Son's Name!

    The couple chose to honor an important royal family member