3 years since Jan. 6 attack: Supreme Court to decide if Trump can be banned from 2024 ballot

Saturday marks three years since people stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The U.S. Supreme Court made a historic announcement on Friday with sweeping implications for the 2024 election.

The justices revealed that they would hear the case of whether former President Donald Trump can be banned from the ballot in Colorado for engaging in insurrection against the United States on Jan. 6.

Read: Two Florida men indicted and arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol breach

The justices agreed to hear arguments on Feb. 8 and suggested deciding the outcome before Super Tuesday.

Colorado’s Supreme Court banned Trump from the primary ballot, citing the 14th Amendment, which prohibits any officer of the United States who swore an oath to the Constitution and engaged in insurrection from holding office.

Read: Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can be kept off the 2024 presidential ballot

Trump has denied any involvement in the Capitol riot and hosted a campaign rally in Iowa.

Over 30 states made similar efforts to keep Trump off the ballot. Four states have rejected claims seeking to bar Trump, including Florida, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

People gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

State Representative Anna Eskamani (D) speaks at a vigil to commemorate the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

People gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

People gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

People gathered to commemorate the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.