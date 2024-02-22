It's been 3 years since marijuana sales were legalized in NJ. Browse our dispensaries map
Thursday marks the third anniversary of a significant milestone in New Jersey's history as the state celebrates three years since the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.
Activists with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws celebrated this milestone today.
According to a statement by NORML, more than 100,000 people - of all ages - have avoided handcuffs over small amounts of weed in the Garden State.
In the years since many dispensaries have popped up through the state. But nationally marijuana remains in some legal limbo. Browse our map of dispensaries in North Jersey and a statewide list below.
Marijuana dispensaries in New Jersey
Apothecarium Dispensary Maplewood
Apothecarium Dispensary Phillipsburg
Ascend Cannabis Dispensary - Rochelle Park
Ascend Cannabis Dispensary - Montclair
Botanist, The - Egg Harbor Township
Botanist, The - Atlantic City
Botanist, The - Williamstown
Cannabis Deptford Dispensary
Columbia Care Vineland Dispensary
Curaleaf NJ Bellmawr
Curaleaf NJ Bordentown
Curaleaf NJ Edgewater Park
Garden State Dispensary - Eatontown
Garden State Dispensary - Union
Garden State Dispensary - Woodbridge
Harmony Dispensary - Secaucus
RISE Medical Marijuana Dispensary Bloomfield
RISE Medical Marijuana Dispensary Paramus
RISE Medical Marijuana Dispensary Paterson
Zen Leaf - Neptune
Zen Leaf - Elizabeth
Zen Leaf - Lawrence
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ legal weed sales started 3 years ago. Browse dispensary map