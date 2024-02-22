It's been 3 years since marijuana sales were legalized in NJ. Browse our dispensaries map

Thursday marks the third anniversary of a significant milestone in New Jersey's history as the state celebrates three years since the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.

Activists with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws celebrated this milestone today.

According to a statement by NORML, more than 100,000 people - of all ages - have avoided handcuffs over small amounts of weed in the Garden State.

In the years since many dispensaries have popped up through the state. But nationally marijuana remains in some legal limbo. Browse our map of dispensaries in North Jersey and a statewide list below.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ legal weed sales started 3 years ago. Browse dispensary map