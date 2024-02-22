It's been 3 years since marijuana sales were legalized in NJ. Browse our dispensaries map

Manahil Ahmad, NorthJersey.com
Thursday marks the third anniversary of a significant milestone in New Jersey's history as the state celebrates three years since the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.

Activists with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws celebrated this milestone today.

According to a statement by NORML, more than 100,000 people - of all ages - have avoided handcuffs over small amounts of weed in the Garden State.

In the years since many dispensaries have popped up through the state. But nationally marijuana remains in some legal limbo. Browse our map of dispensaries in North Jersey and a statewide list below.

Marijuana dispensaries in New Jersey

  • Apothecarium Dispensary Maplewood

  • Apothecarium Dispensary Phillipsburg

  • Ascend Cannabis Dispensary - Rochelle Park

  • Ascend Cannabis Dispensary - Montclair

  • Botanist, The - Egg Harbor Township

  • Botanist, The - Atlantic City

  • Botanist, The - Williamstown

  • Cannabis Deptford Dispensary

  • Columbia Care Vineland Dispensary

  • Curaleaf NJ Bellmawr

  • Curaleaf NJ Bordentown

  • Curaleaf NJ Edgewater Park

  • Garden State Dispensary - Eatontown

  • Garden State Dispensary - Union

  • Garden State Dispensary - Woodbridge

  • Harmony Dispensary - Secaucus

  • RISE Medical Marijuana Dispensary Bloomfield

  • RISE Medical Marijuana Dispensary Paramus

  • RISE Medical Marijuana Dispensary Paterson

  • Zen Leaf - Neptune

  • Zen Leaf - Elizabeth

  • Zen Leaf - Lawrence

