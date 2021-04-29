After 3 years of speculation, Apple plans 3,000 jobs in RTP

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: April 30, 2021

Well, it finally happened. Apple, who has for the past three years eyed property in RTP, plans to add 3,000 jobs in the Park.

All it took was the largest incentive package ever crafted in North Carolina history.

Apple’s decision, as well as Google’s planned expansion that was announced last month, fulfills a goal that North Carolina has long had: landing a big campus from one of the large California tech giants. For years, maybe decades, the Triangle has looked at Austin, Texas, in envy, as that city kept beating it for tech expansions, including Apple in 2018.

But momentum seems to be swinging toward the Tar Heel State. The Triangle will have Apple, Google and Microsoft adding headcount in the coming post-pandemic years.

“This is the type of win that can alter the trajectory of a community, region and state for many years to come,” Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, told me.

We’ll have to wait to see what that trajectory will be.

FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook waves after speaking at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. Cook has forged his own distinctive legacy. He will mark his ninth anniversary as Apple’s CEO Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 -- the same day the company will split its stock for the second time during his reign. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, is a Duke University alum.)

Tech news from the Triangle

Here are the details of the incentive package given to Apple. It is the state’s largest ever. [N&O]

In a small North Carolina town, a company is using old tires to mine cryptocurrencies. [N&O]

After years as a meme, ‘Disaster Girl’ takes control of her image — with a hefty payoff via an NFT. [N&O]

Durham-based Bee Downtown plans larger Southeastern expansion. [N&O]

Inside a new $21M high-tech greenhouse expanding fresh salad options around NC. [N&O]

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney will give 7,500 acres of NC mountain land for conservation. [N&O]

Tim Cook ‘confident’ heading into court date with Epic Games. [WRAL]

Downgrade sends Cree shares tumbling even as CEO sees opportunities growing. [TBJ]

What I’m reading

GoTriangle unveils new website to advocate for commuter rail from Clayton to Durham. [GoTriangle]

Transgender youth sports bill thrown out for lack of a problem, NC House speaker says. [N&O]

After 40 years, medical schools are admitting fewer Black male or Native American students. [STAT]

China’s population is set to decline for the first time in 70 years. [FT]

NC set to add a new congressional district, Census says. [N&O]

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved. [AP]

Microsoft will decrease the share of money it charges independent developers that publish PC games on its online store from 30% to 12%. [NYT]

Count Spotify among the tech companies creating a Clubhouse competitor. [Techcrunch]

Other Triangle business

Interim police chief appointed in Durham as Chief CJ Davis set to leave for Memphis job. [N&O]

Lawsuit claims Raleigh police officer, informant framed people with fake heroin sales. [N&O]

‘This is all we’ve ever known.’ How one of NC’s last whole hog joints survived COVID. [N&O]

