3 young brothers who vanished weeks ago may have been heading to family, Utah cops say

Three young brothers left their home more than two weeks ago and have been missing ever since in Utah, police say.

The brothers, Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow, 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, left their home in American Fork, just south of Salt Lake City, on Oct. 29, police said in a news release.

Police believe they hitched a ride to southern Utah, where other family members live. They were last seen in Beaver County, about 230 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

The department told Fox13 that police don’t believe the brothers are in danger, but “their unknown whereabouts is concerning.”

The department asked anyone with information to contact the department at 801-763-3020, or central dispatch at 801-794-3970 and reference case number 22AF08922.

Police did not share more information.

American Fork Police did not respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

21-year-old missing for 10 days, Maine family says. His wallet, phone were left behind

Ex-husband accused in death of missing 25-year-old mom, California police say

58-year-old man vanishes in the Ozarks while hunting in national park, officials say