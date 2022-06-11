3 young men arrested in death of Ethan Liming outside Akron's I Promise school

Akron Police Department Chief Stephen Mylett shows a box containing the toy gun Splat-R-Ball during a press conference at the police department in Akron on Wednesday. According to Mylett, a similar toy gun was used to shoot water pellets by someone in the group of Ethan Liming at a group of people playing basketball at the basketball courts at the I Promise School on Thursday night. A fight ensued and Ethan Liming was beaten to death.

Three young adults were arrested Saturday morning in the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming at the I Promise school in Akron.

The U.S. Marshal's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said it arrested Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, Tyler Stafford, 19, and Donovan Jones, 21, all of Akron. The Akron Police Department identified the suspects and obtained warrants, according to a news release.

Deshawn and Tyler Stafford were at a residence in the 500 block of North Howard Street in Akron. Jones was arrested at a residence in the 200 block of Crosby Street in Akron.

Ethan Liming

Liming was found beaten to death the night of June 2 on the grounds of the I Promise School on West Market Street.

Police said Liming and three of his friends went to the school, and that members of their group apparently shot toy water gel guns at four people playing basketball on the courts at the I Promise School. A fight started, with Liming ending up being beaten and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m.

Police chief, mayor comment

“I am happy to report that today, officers with the Akron Police Department made several arrests in connection with the death of Ethan Liming," Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said in a news release. "We thank the members of the community for their outpouring of support that helped investigators throughout this investigation. We will continue to follow any leads that will result in bringing those responsible for Ethan’s death to justice. While I believe the news of the arrests will be welcomed by Ethan’s family and loved ones, we all recognize that nothing will bring Ethan back. Violence in this country must stop. We are losing too many lives to senseless acts of violence.”

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan also commented.

"Ethan's senseless and tragic death has touched every person in our community,” Horrigan said. “These arrests would not have been possible without the dedication of our Akron Police Department and their collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. They have worked around the clock on this case and I thank them for their tireless efforts. My thoughts and prayers remain with the entire Liming family at this time."

