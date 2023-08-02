Three young men were injured in two separate shootings in Wilmington that occurred about 30 minutes apart Tuesday night, police said.

The first shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Locust St. Police received reports of the shooting and found a 23-year-old and a 24-year-old man injured.

First responders took the two to a local hospital, where police said they were listed as "stable."

Wilmington police investigate after two men where shot near the intersection of N. Locust Street and Vandever Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Thirty-one minutes later, just before 11:30 p.m., Wilmington police were again called to a shooting, this time in the 600 block of Jefferson St. near West Center City.

RELATED: Woman charged with murder in connection with late 2020 shooting in Wilmington

There − about a mile-and-a-half from the first shooting − officers found a 22-year-old man seriously hurt. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Wilmington has recorded 53 shootings with 63 people shot so far this year, according to Delaware Online/The News Journal's shooting database.

Wilmington police investigate after two men where shot near the intersection of N. Locust Street and Vandever Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Police have not given any indication whether the Tuesday night shootings are related. Two separate detectives have been assigned to the cases.

Got a tip? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com or 302-324-2785. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 3 young men shot in 2 separate incidents in Wilmington Tuesday night