3 young teens charged with murder after 15-year-old shot in Bradenton, sheriff says

Three young teens have been charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old who was shot in Bradenton in November during a firearm sale, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects are ages 15, 14 and 13. The Bradenton Herald generally does not identify minors accused of a crime.

Deputies also have charged 18-year-old Uriel Carrillo with accessory after the fact, a second-degree felony.

The shooting happened just before 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 24, the sheriff’s said in a news release at the time.

A deputy who was on patrol heard gunshots and followed them to the 1800 block of 28th Avenue East, where he found evidence of a shooting in the road.

Shortly after, a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he later died, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives now say that the 15-year-old appears to have been shot in self-defense when a sale of firearms turned into a robbery.

They allege that the other minors were participating in the robbery at the time of the shooting, which makes a murder charge possible.