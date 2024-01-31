3 young teens charged in Tuesday armed-robberies on Near North Side, Chicago police said

Three young teens, all 15-years-old, were charged as juveniles with armed robbery after being caught by police 40 minutes after holding up one of their victims on the Near North Side, Chicago police said.

The young teens were arrested shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road, about 40 minutes after robbing a 23-year-old man on a CTA Red Line platform in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue.

The teenage boys also were connected to another Tuesday armed robbery of a 22-year-old man in the 1700 block of North Sheffield Avenue.

Both boys were charged as juveniles with two counts of armed robbery as juveniles with a dangerous weapon other than a gun, and the girl was charged with one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon other than a gun.