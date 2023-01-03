3 young teens shot on West Side

Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon on the West Side.

It happened about 4 p.m. when the three were on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

Two 13-year-olds were shot in the hand while a 14-year-old was shot in the arm. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Nobody was in custody but detectives were investigating.

