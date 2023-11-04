3 youths shot, 1 fatally, in West Blue Valley neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri

A teenage minor was killed and two more were shot during what authorities suspected was an exchange of gunfire with others who fled a residential block on Friday night in the West Blue Valley neighborhood of Kansas City.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of East 13th Street on a reported shooting, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a department spokeswoman.

One of the gunshot victims was found unresponsive in the street near a vehicle that had struck a light pole. The teenager, who was not identified Friday night, was taken to the hospital and died there.

Two others struck by gunfire were taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Both were also believed to be teenagers.

Preliminary findings from the investigation suggested another involved vehicle had left the area after the shooting. Police did not have a description of it to share Friday night.

Gonzalez said detectives would attempt to speak with the two teens who survived in hope of learning more about what transpired and who was involved.

Homicide detectives were also on scene canvassing the area for witnesses and searching for any surveillance footage. Gonzalez said police had gathered statements in the area and would be working through the night to find out who was responsible.

She added that, while any homicide is “an absolute tragedy,” those involving youths represent the cases where a person “hasn’t gotten to experience life yet.”

“So, this is one of those times where we really appreciate the community coming out, speaking with the detectives, cooperating with us, giving us the information that we need to try to figure out who’s responsible for this. A young child lost his life tonight, and a mother is now without a son.”

The killing Friday marked Kansas City’s 160th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. During the same time frame in 2022, The Star reported there had been 163 homicides.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.