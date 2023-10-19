30,000 civilians from Ukraine have gone missing since beginning of war

The International Commission on Missing Persons knows of nearly 30,000 of civilians from Ukraine who have gone missing since the beginning of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine.

Source: Kathryne Bomberger, Director-General of the International Commission on Missing Persons, in an interview for Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne

Quote: "At the moment the approximate number is 30,000. And these are only civilians. As of now I am not sure who is included in this number. We are trying to understand what these numbers are and what they mean."

Details: Bomberger explained that people who are alive that were separated from their families, imprisoned people with no possibility to communicate, those killed in combat actions whose bodies have not been identified and the families do not know where they are, as well as illegally deported children may be included in this number.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

She added that these numbers continue to grow.

Quote: "Before the invasion there was a big number of persons who had gone missing since 2014. For the first time I came here in 2014 after mass burials were detected in the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. But these numbers, even though high, were not as high as they are today. Today they are way higher, and they keep growing.

…So it is crucial that all these facts are checked within the court proceedings and that these investigations are conducted by court institutions."

For reference: As of 10 October, about 28,000 residents of Ukraine have been added to the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.

Support UP or become our patron!