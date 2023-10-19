30,000 Ukrainian civilians missing since Russia's invasion – ICMP report

About 30,000 Ukrainian civilians have gone missing since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Director-General of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) Kathryne Bomberger told Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne on Oct. 19.

“At the moment it is about 30,000 people; and they are all civilians,” said Bomberger.

“And now I am not sure who exactly this number includes. We are trying to understand what these numbers are and what they mean.”

She clarified that the figure could include:

· People who are alive and separated from their families;

· People who are being held incommunicado;

· People who died during the hostilities but whose bodies have not been identified;

· Children illegally deported to Russia.

These numbers continue to grow, Bomberger added.

Some 11,000 civilians and 15,000 soldiers are considered missing “under special circumstances” in Ukraine, Deputy Interior Minister Leonid Timchenko told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Oct. 5.

