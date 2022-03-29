‘30 is the new 20’: See Nina Agdal pose in lingerie to celebrate her birthday in Miami

Nina Agdal is a Spring Break baby. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model celebrated her 30th birthday in Miami (the actual date: March 26).

Lucky for her, the big day fell on a Saturday.

To mark the occasion on social media, the Danish beauty posed in some slinky lace lingerie with the caption, “30 is the new 20.”

In the comments section, a number of her fellow influencers sent shoutouts:

“Welcome to the club,” wrote fellow SI poseur Hannah Ferguson.

“The best decade ever,” added social media star Valeria Lipovetsky.

“OK, I have two years to figure out how to look like this,” joked You Tuber Serena Kerrigan.

Agdal spent some quality time on the beach, away from the wild scene of South Beach at 1 Hotel; paps snapped her swimming in a lime green and yellow printed bikini.

On Insta stories, the stunner showed her 1.6 million followers just how chill the situation was, with a pic of a yummy coconut drink, the ocean in the background. “I love it here,” read the caption.

But it wasn’t all play time on the seashore. Agdal also indulged in some cheesy pies and tagged Lucali Pizza.

We have no doubt the Agdal Method founder definitely also logged in some quality gym time.

The fitness fanatic — who also has a nutrition-focused meal plan for members — promotes cheat days and the 80/20 rule, meaning you can lose weight if you eat well 80 percent of the time and treat yourself the other 20.

That’s something we can totally support 100 percent.