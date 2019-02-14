At €30.50, Is It Time To Put Tessenderlo Group NV (EBR:TESB) On Your Watch List?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Tessenderlo Group NV (EBR:TESB), which is in the chemicals business, and is based in Belgium, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ENXTBR over the last few months, increasing to €32.6 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €28.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tessenderlo Group’s current trading price of €30.5 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tessenderlo Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Tessenderlo Group worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 2.8% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Tessenderlo Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €29.67, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What’s more, Tessenderlo Group’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Tessenderlo Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 91% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Tessenderlo Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TESB’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TESB, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Tessenderlo Group. You can find everything you need to know about Tessenderlo Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Tessenderlo Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

