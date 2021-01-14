30.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 11.1 million administered: U.S. CDC

People line up at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination site in Plant City, Florida

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 11,148,991 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 30,628,175 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 13, the agency had administered 10,278,462 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 29,380,125 doses.

A total of 4,715,600 vaccine doses were distributed for use on long-term care facilities and 1,225,493 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

