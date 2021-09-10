30 Americans invited on charter flight from Kabul

30 Americans were invited to leave Afghanistan on a commercial flight out of KabulThursday with the cooperation of the Taliban in the first large-scale departure since U.S. forces completed their frantic withdrawal over a week ago. (September 10)

