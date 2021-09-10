30 Americans invited on charter flight from Kabul

Axios

Puerto Rico's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that not guilty verdicts in criminal cases must be unanimous, AP reports.Why it matters: The U.S. territory has allowed a minimum of nine out of 12 jurors for not guilty verdicts for nearly seven decades. What they're saying: The majority of judges in the court said in their decision that not guilty verdicts should require the same unanimity mandated for