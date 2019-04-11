The $30 Anker earbuds everyone loves so much are only $22 right now

Want a pair of premium in-ear headphones but don’t want to pay a premium price? The Anker SoundBuds Slim+ Wireless Headphones are exactly what you’re looking for on a normal day, when they cost $30 for a pair. But if you use the coupon code AKSLPLUS right now on Amazon during checkout, you’re only going to pay $21.99 for these excellent earbuds. That’s a fantastic price, but it won’t be available for very long.

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

Related stories

Today's best deals: $7 Alexa smart plugs, $1 LED bulbs, $17 Bluetooth earbuds, $65 sous vide, more

A $199 Bose sound bar is such a good deal, it almost feels like a mistake

You're crazy if you don't get Aukey's best earbuds while they're under $17

【Listen For Longer】Up to 7 hours of playtime and fully charged in just 1.5 hours.

【Superior Sound】QualcommⓇ aptX™ audio brings your music alive for a heightened listening experience.

【Fits Like A Glove】 Slim build, ergonomically designed for exceptional comfort.

【Water Resistant】 Interior nano coating effectively protects against liquids.

【What’s In The Box】Soundbuds Slim+, multiple EarTips, multiple EarWings, Cord Management Clip, Cord Shirt Clip, USB 2.0 charging cable, carrying pouch, metal carabiner, our 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com