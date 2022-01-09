🌱 30 Apartments Planned Near Bridge + Green Bin + Police Logs

Morning, neighbors — it's me, Simone, your host of the Healdsburg Daily. I know the newsletter schedule has been a little wonky lately, but I'm making sure nothing important slips through the cracks! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening these days in Healdsburg.

First, your weather forecast:

Sunday: Sun turning to clouds. High: 58 Low: 41.

Monday: Clouds turning to sun. High: 59 Low: 39.

Here are the top 5 stories in Healdsburg today:

The city is reviewing a developer's proposal to build a big new 30-unit apartment complex in the 1.2 acre lot at 3 Healdsburg Avenue near Kennedy Lane, right next to the Memorial Bridge. Under the proposal, three of the 30 units would have to qualify as "affordable." Renderings posted to the city's website show the new complex would include a series of modern-looking buildings, a parking lot with 45 spots and some spiffy streetside landscaping. All of this would require that the five existing homes on the lot be torn down and "multiple" trees removed, according to the proposal. If you want to learn more or give your input, there's a community meeting on the project coming up this Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. It will be held on Zoom because of COVID. (City of Healdsburg & Facebook & Google Maps) The Press Democrat ran a long, comprehensive story this week on the impending threat of Eel River waters no longer flowing into Lake Mendocino and the Russian River, which would seriously mess with Healdsburg's water supply. Basically, the infrastructure that handles the diversion — a century-old hydroelectric plant — is crumbling, and it's become a bit of a hot potato between agencies who don't know how to deal with it, or can't afford to. The diverted water "empties into the Lake Mendocino reservoir near Ukiah and ultimately into the Russian River’s main stem, sustaining agriculture worth $743 million from Redwood Valley to the famed Alexander Valley vineyards near Healdsburg," the PD reports. And if it goes away, local water officials warn that Lake Mendocino would get “consistently lower and would likely drain in four out of 10 years” and that "upper Russian River flows would shrink to 'similar or worse' than the paltry levels seen last year." (Press Democrat; paywall) Little Saint, the replacement restaurant going into the old SHED space on North Street, recently made a couple different lists on the Eater SF food blog of the "most exciting restaurants" coming to the greater Bay Area in 2022. It seems like the opening date keeps getting pushed and pushed, but the latest announcement says it should open sometime next month. "The grand vision is for the landmark 10,000-square-foot space to house a 100 percent plant-based restaurant, cafe, and wine shop, plus an art gallery and performance space highlighting local artists," Eater reports. "And with star designer Ken Fulk on board as creative director the project’s sure to open in style." (Eater SF & Eater SF) Healdsburg's state senator, Mike McGuire, is making slow and steady progress in his mission to halt plans for a "toxic coal train" planned for the railroad that runs along the Russian River, including through Healdsburg. A bill authored by McGuire just passed a big initial hurdle by making it out of the Senate Transportation Committee with "bipartisan support." McGuire says the plan is "an environmental disaster in the making” — traveling right "through the heart of our thriving communities, ancient redwoods, and directly along the banks of the Eel and Russian rivers which are the main drinking water source for nearly 1 million residents.” Next the bill moves to a different committee and then through the rest of the legislature. (Times-Standard) Here are all the Healdsburg police logs for the second half of December and first couple days of 2022. Incidents reported over the holidays included an alleged DUI driver "driving on the train tracks near the roundabout"; two car that crashed into buildings, on East Street and Healdsburg Avenue; a guy spotted "with his pants on the ground wearing a life vest and a green hat sitting on a bench" at Badger Park, which the 911 caller thought was "inappropriate for being at a park"; a fight that broke out in line for a gift drive on Healdsburg Avenue; a woman refusing to wear a mask at the library; someone allegedly smoking weed in the McDonald's drive thru; a Fitch Street resident who reported her neighbor for harassment because he was "bringing her flowers, sends texts, telling her she is beautiful" and coming by her house at night; and a whole lot more. (SoCoNews Healdsburg & SoCoNews Healdsburg & Healdsburg Police Dept)

Story continues

Healdsburg pic of the day:

Healdsburg resident Bill Tomkovic took this pic of someone sleeping on the sidewalk in front of the new Mill District development. He titles it "Haves and have-nots." (Photo courtesy of Bill Tomkovic)

Want to see your local photo here? Submit it for consideration. We especially love pics of community members! Please just confirm in your email that you own the rights to the photo, and that Patch has permission to republish it.



Today and tomorrow in Healdsburg:

Sunday, January 9

Free "Second Sunday" Pipe Organ Concert at St. Paul's Episcopal Church (5PM)

Healdsburg Jazz Zoom Presentation on Music of the Civil Rights Movement: "MLK & the Blues" (5-6:30PM)

Seafood Sunday at Spoonbar, Feat. Seasonal Dungeness Crab (5-9PM)

Monday, January 10

Mindful Monday Virtual Yoga for Teens at Sonoma County Library (4:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Today's free organ concert at St. Paul's church , the latest in a monthly series they're running, guest-features Christopher Keady, assistant director of music at San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral. A church rep tells me that "both the November and December concerts had full houses." (Inbox & Healdsburg Patch)

Bay Area resident Thomas Jenkin, a Korean War vet who designed the "beautiful ranch home of the Wright Ranch" in Healdsburg and loved spending time with his "second family" at the ranch, passed away last month at 92 years old. Wright Ranch was "where he was the happiest and felt most at home," his obituary says. (Legacy.com)

There's a helpful thread running in the "What's Happening Healdsburg" Facebook group about what does — and doesn't — go in the green bin . And another thread on Nextdoor about how to throw your compose into the bin without it sticking to the container. (Facebook & Nextdoor)

Tzabaco Rancho Vineyards out in the Dry Creek Valley is passing down the family business another generation to Tom Schmidt, youngest son of Brian and Janice. He and his wife "are eager to jump right in and keep the family ranch running as the 6th generation to do so," the family says. (Facebook)

Did you know the Alliance Medical Center in Healdsburg offers free diapers and pull-ups to local parents in need? (Facebook )

The couple who used to own the Bergamot Alley downtown is now opening a restaurant in New Orleans, in a former cabaret theater. Read all about the project here. (Nola.com)

The marquee is up for Lo & Behold, the new bar and kitchen going into the old Mateo's space near the roundabout. (Facebook)

The Healdsburg Unified School District is asking all families of kids attending local schools to fill out this year's "Youth Truth" survey, to help "make sure we understand the areas of strength and areas of growth from all families in our school community." (Facebook & Qualtrics)

Neighbors are talking on Nextdoor about the encampment of "dilapidated RVs, tarps, and tents" at the Healdsburg Park-n-Ride on Healdsburg Avenue. As you might imagine, the convo's getting heated. (Nextdoor)

There's a fluffy orange kitty missing on the north side of town. (Facebook)

There's also a pet parrot on the loose in Healdsburg. Here's the number to call if you spot it. (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | “Michelangelo and the Terrible Pope” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero (January 14)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley 31st annual Crab Feed 2022 (January 22)

Add your event

Loving the Healdsburg Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at simone.wilson@patch.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed. See you right back here next week for more!

— Simone Wilson

About me: I was born and raised in Healdsburg, CA, where I was the editor of the Healdsburg High School Hound's Bark. I have since worked as a local journalist for publications in San Diego, Los Angeles, New York City and the Middle East. I'm currently a senior product manager for Patch.

This article originally appeared on the Healdsburg Patch