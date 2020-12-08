30 awesome gifts under $30 for everyone on your holiday shopping list

You don&#39;t need to spend a fortune to give a good gift.
You don't need to spend a fortune to give a good gift.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

2020 has been a unique year in almost every way to say the least, and the holidays are no exception. Not only will our travel plans be different, our regular gift-spending budget may not be as high as usual. That doesn’t mean your gifts have to be any less fabulous, though! There are a ton of amazing products you can pick up right now for as low as $30—or less.

Whether you’re a sentimental gifter with a penchant for the personal (might we suggest this charming song lyric print?) or a practical-minded one who prefers something they'll use for years to come (this cordless wine opener is just the thing), Reviewed has you covered with a slew of awesome options, all of which are sure to make your wallet happy, too. We've tested products throughout the year and narrowed them and other highly-rated items down to the 30 best gifts you can get for under $30 this year.

1. For the traditionalist: Personalized Santa list Christmas ornament

Best gifts under $30: Personalized Santa Christmas ornament
Best gifts under $30: Personalized Santa Christmas ornament

With the gift of a personalized ornament, you’ll be giving your recipient more than just a decoration for their Christmas tree—you’ll be giving them a memory worth cherishing. We love this highly-rated, hand-painted pick from Gifts for You Now, which can be customized free of charge with room for up to six names and the year. It even comes with a satin ribbon for hanging!

Get the Personalized Santa Holding List Christmas Ornament at Gifts for You Now from $8.99

2. For the audiophile: These budget-friendly buds

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds are on sale for Cyber Monday 2020
The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds are on sale for Cyber Monday 2020

The AirPods Pro ($199) may be the best wireless earbuds on the market, but if your giftee is the type to lose things, these far more budget-friendly Anker Soundcore Liberty Air wireless earphones are the way to go. A similar pair topped our list of the best wireless earbuds under $100 for the custom fit (both pairs come with multiple sizes of silicone ear tips), good sound and long battery life. This pair is currently 45% off when you check the coupon code beneath the price.

Get the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air True Wireless Earphones for $29.08

3. For the homebody: Airomé Serenity essential oil diffuser

Best gifts under $30: Airom&#xe9; Serenity essential oil diffuser
Best gifts under $30: Airomé Serenity essential oil diffuser

There’s no better way to make your home more inviting than with through scent. Homebodies will adore this top-notch essential oil diffuser, which will fill the air with sweet, energizing or soothing smells, depending on your giftee’s favorite essential oils. We loved the Airomé Serenity in our testing for its portability, quiet operation, aesthetically pleasing design and even stream of mist.

Get the Airomé Serenity Essential Oil Diffuser at Amazon for $29.74

4. For the budget fashionista: Coach corner-zip wristlet

Best gifts under $30: Coach corner-zip wristlet
Best gifts under $30: Coach corner-zip wristlet

For the fashion-forward friend who’s always dressed to the nines, you can’t go wrong with a chic and timeless gift from Coach Outlet, many of which are currently priced at less than $25. Case in point? This coated canvas corner zip wristlet, which is printed with the brand’s classic signature logo and has a gorgeous leather trim that gives it an über-luxe feel. Available in three neutral hues, it has an attached wrist strap and slots for two credit cards inside—and it's just $24.

Get the Coach Corner-Zip Wristlet at Coach Outlet for $24

5. For the wine connoisseur: Oster cordless electric wine opener

Best gifts under $30: Oster cordless electric wine opener
Best gifts under $30: Oster cordless electric wine opener

A gift is only as great as the use they’ll get out of it, and one pick you can be sure will be in heavy rotation is this cordless electric wine opener from Oster. To no surprise, this kitchen gadget, which boasts an impressive 19,700-plus reviews, was a hot seller over Black Friday. It’s got a foil cutter to easily get rid of bottle seals and claims to remove corks in less than 30 seconds—something we found to be true in testing. According to the company, it can also handle up to 30 bottles on a single six-to-eight hour charge. It comes with a recharging base and all in all, it worked for us like a charm.

Get the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener at Amazon for $16.99

6. For the tea guru: Fred & Friends Manatea tea infuser

Best gifts under $30: Fred and Friends manatea tea infuser
Best gifts under $30: Fred and Friends manatea tea infuser

You’ll instantly brighten someone’s day with the gift of this darling manatea tea infuser. We dubbed this pick the best on the market for its adorable and “wonderfully functional” design. It held on tightly in the mug, even when sipping at a 90-degree angle, and was plenty easy to clean, with small enough holes that didn't allow tea leaves to escape. It's made of a dishwasher- and microwave-safe silicone material and has a collective thumbs-up it's earned from more than 1,800 Amazon shoppers.

Get the Fred & Friends Manatea Tea Infuser at Amazon for $11.10

7. For the Romy to your Michele: Personalized best friend mug

Best gifts under $30: Best friend personalized mug
Best gifts under $30: Best friend personalized mug

Want to let your partner-in-crime know how much you appreciate them? Hit them with this sweet mug depicting two pals, which you can customize with names, skin tones, hair color and even cocktails choices. You can also select from an 11- or 15-ounce mug and a white or black handle.

Get the Best Friend Personalized Mug at Etsy from $15

8. For the self-care devotee: Finishing Touch vibrating facial roller

Best gifts under $30: Finishing Touch vibrating facial roller
Best gifts under $30: Finishing Touch vibrating facial roller

Rose quartz and jade rollers are all the rage, and according to L.A.-based medical dermatologist Dr. Tsippora Shainhouse, they may help to make skin look less red and inflamed. This vibrating version from Finishing Touch, which is meant to stimulate circulation, will go above and beyond to give your giftee a touch of luxe—just ask the more than 7,600 Amazon shoppers who adore it.

Get the Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller for $18.99

9. For your bearded mate: Philips Norelco MG370 multigroom all-in-one series 3000 beard trimmer

Best gifts under $30: Philips Norelco MG370 multigroom all-in-one series 3000 beard trimmer
Best gifts under $30: Philips Norelco MG370 multigroom all-in-one series 3000 beard trimmer

Not all beard trimmers are created equal, and the last thing you want to do is skimp on a shoddy model that will result in nicks and cuts. Luckily, this affordable Philips Norelco option has blades that are plenty sharp and won’t catch, even on more coarse hair (we should know: We put it to the test.) It comes with a plethora of clipper attachments and boasts a 60-minute battery life to boot.

Get the Philips Norelco MG370 Multigroom All-in-One Series 3000 Beard Trimmer at Amazon for $17.95

10. For the one with wanderlust: Homesick Road Trip candle

Best gifts under $30: Homesick Road Trip candle
Best gifts under $30: Homesick Road Trip candle

Know someone who’s feeling antsy from being at home for so long? We’ve got just the cure. Bring the open road to them in the form of this soy wax blend candle from Homesick that was designed to capture the scent—and the spirit—of the freeway. With top notes of leather to emulate that new car smell plus lime and marine, mid notes of fresh air and cedarwood and base notes of amber and jasmine, adventure's sure to await from the moment this candle is lit. According to the company, it has a burn time of 60 to 80 hours and its natural blend means it’s non-toxic, with no lead, plastics, parabens, synthetic dyes or phthalates. Right now, it's also less than $30 when you add it to your cart, falling to $27.20.

Get the Homesick Road Trip Candle at Homesick for $27.20

11. For the lounge-lover: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic socks

Best gifts under $30: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic socks
Best gifts under $30: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic socks

Barefoot Dreams is well-known for its cozy-chic products: between its ever-popular CozyChic cardigan and its celebrity-loved throw, the brand is all about luxurious bliss. You can give your giftee that same high-quality comfort for a fraction of the cost with these well-reviewed socks, which come in four different colors and are beloved by more than 80 QVC shoppers for their soft, blanket-like feel.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks at QVC for $15

12. For the book aficionado: Kindle Unlimited subscription

Best gifts under $30: 6-month Kindle Unlimited subscription
Best gifts under $30: 6-month Kindle Unlimited subscription

Make sure your favorite reader is never without some great material with this stellar deal on a two-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited. With this gift, they’ll get access to more than—get this—one million book titles, thousands of audiobooks and a slew of magazines for half a year—all for the shockingly low sale price of $.99. After the two months are up, simply cancel or keep the party going all year long at its usual $9.99 per month.

Get 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for $.99

13. For the one who’s always cold: The Big One oversized plush throw

Best gifts under $30: The Big One oversized plush throw
Best gifts under $30: The Big One oversized plush throw

There’s a reason this cozy, oversized throw has more than 5,000 Kohl’s shoppers singing its praises. It’s machine washable, lightweight, and, according to buyers, it’s super soft to boot. With more than 160 fun prints to choose from, it's sure to match any room in your house, and it measures 60-inches by 72-inches to cover you from head to toe. Right now, you can also get it for just under $15 when you enter coupon code FAMILYSAVE. What’s not to love?

Get The Big One Oversized Plush Throw at Kohl’s for $9.99

14. For the one with the green thumb: Hoya Heart plant

Best gifts under $30: The Sill Hoya plant
Best gifts under $30: The Sill Hoya plant

Liven up your loved one’s life with a little greenery in the form of this heart-shaped Hoya plant from The Sill—a Reviewed-approved plant delivery service. Pet-friendly and low-maintenance (it only needs to be watered every three to four weeks), this tropical, succulent vine is one that just about anyone can take care of, provided there’s a bit of sunlight—or even indirect sunlight!—to be found. It arrives pre-potted in a mini ceramic planter in a color palette of your choosing.

Get the Hoya Heart Plant at The Sill for $28

15. For the one who’s always on their feet: Conair pedicure foot spa

Best gifts under $30: Conair pedicure foot spa
Best gifts under $30: Conair pedicure foot spa

Whether your giftee is a nurse, a waitress or just someone who’s constantly on their feet, it’s safe to say their tootsies could probably use a little TLC. Enter: The Conair pedicure foot spa, a.k.a. our best value pick for top-of-the-line foot baths. While it didn’t heat quite as well as our top pick, the Ivation foot spa massager, we liked the Conair’s performance for just over one-third of the price. The frictionless bumps on the bottom made it a breeze to clean with a paper towel, as did its removable splash guard. It’s also got a vibrating massage function for an added spa-like experience.

Get the Conair Pedicure Foot Spa at Amazon for $24.99

16. For the adventurer: LifeStraw personal water filter

Best gifts under $30: LifeStraw water filter
Best gifts under $30: LifeStraw water filter

If your giftee has a thirst for adventure, help them quench it—safely—with this personal water filtration gadget. With claims to remove 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites and filter up to 0.2 microns, this little tool is super handy to have when on a hike, camping adventure or RV-trip. Reviewed readers and Amazon shoppers alike go bananas for this thing any time that it’s on sale, and thanks to you, your favorite explorer will get to see firsthand what all the fuss is about. Note that while it won't be in stock before December 18, it's still set to arrive before Christmas.

Get the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter at Amazon for $12.97

17. For the film buff: 100 Movies scratch-off poster

Best gifts under $30: 100-movie scratch-off poster
Best gifts under $30: 100-movie scratch-off poster

They’ll never have to argue about which movie to watch on a Saturday night (or let’s face it—any night) again thanks to this clever movie poster gift. Arriving on wood-free glossy paper, this poster is riddled with classic flicks from the likes of Steven Spielberg (Jaws, The Goonies), Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel) and Stanley Kubrick (A Clockwork Orange, The Shining). It also spans tons of genres—all your gift recipient will have to do is scratch off a square to make a selection. See a partial list of included titles and directors here.

Get the 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster at Uncommon Goods for $15

18. For the eco-enthusiast: The FinalStraw

Best gifts under $30: The FinalStraw
Best gifts under $30: The FinalStraw

If your giftee is mindful of mother nature, they'll adore The FinalStraw. This Kickstarter/Shark Tank product brought-to-life is the best reusable straw we’ve ever tried. It’s made of stainless-steel for durability but has a silicone tubing inside that allows it to fold up for storage inside its included case—a feature we also found to make for a more comfortable drinking experience. It attaches to your recipient's keychain, so they'll always have it at-the-ready, and it even comes with a cleaning brush to make sure it stays fresh. Best of all? Your giftee won’t be needlessly tossing plastic away for a sip ever again. It won't be in stock until December 16, but is set to arrive ahead of the big day.

Get The FinalStraw at Amazon for $19.95

19. For the apple of your eye: Song lyric art

Best gifts under $30: Song lyric print
Best gifts under $30: Song lyric print

If you really want to tug at their heartstrings this year, check out this personalized song lyric digital print. Customizable with a title, name, anniversary date, a song title and words, this best-selling creation will instantly bring him or her back to the special moments you’ve shared together while listening to a favorite tune. You can choose from four pre-set sizes or create your own custom size. You will want to note that this item will arrive as a digital download to be printed by you at home or at a printing shop, like the UPS Store.

Get the Song Lyric Art at Etsy from $19.70

20. For the budding artisté: Crayola inspiration art case

Best gifts under $30: Crayola Inspiration art case
Best gifts under $30: Crayola Inspiration art case

Help them unleash their creative side with this all-encompassing Inspiration art kit from Crayola. Packed to the gills with 64 crayons, 20 colored pencils, 40 washable marker and 15 sheets of paper, this handled case comes complete with everything they’ll need to color and draw to their heart’s content. You'll also be giving yourself the gift of time, as it's sure to provide kids ages 5 and up with hours of uninterrupted fun.

Get the Crayola Inspiration Art Case for $29.99

21. For the binge-watcher: Cuisinart pop and serve popcorn maker

Best gifts under $30: Cuisinart Pop and Serve popcorn maker
Best gifts under $30: Cuisinart Pop and Serve popcorn maker

With colder months looming ahead and plenty of binge-worthy shows to fill the hours, this high-performance popcorn maker will be just what the doctor ordered. We named it the very best in a test of 10 different models because it regularly produced the most savory popcorn of any maker in the bunch. The secret? Its wide, flat bottom, which prevented kernels from piling up on top of each other for even cooking. As an added bonus, it collapses down for use as a serving bowl and has small handles that will help your giftee avoid burning their mitts.

Get the Cuisinart Pop and Serve Popcorn Maker at Amazon for $12.99

22. For the one who’s always stressed: Earth Therapeutics comfort wrap

Best gifts under $30: Earth Therapeutics comfort wrap
Best gifts under $30: Earth Therapeutics comfort wrap

If 2020 has taken its toll on a loved one, you can help them unwind with this handy wrap, which can be heated in the microwave or chilled in the freezer to comfort, soothe pain and ease stress. With a fleece exterior and Earthy clay beads inside, it's scented with calming chamomile and lavender to help your giftee slip into a deep state of relaxation. More than 200 Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers have given it a go, with one buyer writing that it stays warm just long enough to help them drift off to sleep.

Get the Earth Therapeutics Anti-Stress Microwavable Comfort Wrap at Bed Bath & Beyond for $9.99

23. For the beauty junky: Boxycharm subscription

Best gifts under $30: 1-month Boxycharm subscription
Best gifts under $30: 1-month Boxycharm subscription

For the beauty lover in your life, there’s no greater gift than the one that keeps on giving. Enter: Boxycharm. This subscription-based service was our favorite of the beauty delivery bunch because it gave us our money’s worth! Each month, your girlfriend, friend or relative will receive five full-size (yes, full-size!) products from high-end beauty brands, including Fenty Beauty, Glamglow, Milk Makeup and more. It will arrive on time and canceling is easy should you decide not to extend not to extend your gift beyond the monthly period.

Get a Boxycharm Subscription at BoxyCharm from $25 per month

24. For your favorite little one: Personalized story book

Best gifts under $30: Shutterfly photo book
Best gifts under $30: Shutterfly photo book

Storytime just got a whole lot more fun. For just under $30, you can make your favorite little one their very own hardcover book featuring them as the hero or heroine. Just enter your child’s name, surname, pet's name or other details, and they’ll be drawn into their very own adventure of choice. While there aren’t many reviews to speak of, Shutterfly is our most-trusted online photo printing service for the high-quality we received on our orders. Plus, you can review the book before publication, and only pay if you’re satisfied with the results.

Get the Personalized Story Books at Shutterfly for $29.99

25. For the coffee mega-fiend: Zojirushi stainless-steel mug

Best gifts under $30: Zojirushi stainless-steel travel mug
Best gifts under $30: Zojirushi stainless-steel travel mug

There’s nothing worse than a lukewarm cup of coffee on a chilly day. Make sure your loved one’s java stays nice and piping hot with this superior Zojirushi stainless-steel mug, which nailed our heat retention tests. This little beauty worked so well, in fact, it actually increased our coffee’s temp by six degrees and kept it warm overnight. No wonder it’s our favorite travel mug!

Get the Zojirushi 16-Ounce Stainless-Steel Mug for $25.99

26. For the glam girl: Alaska Bear natural silk pillowcase

Best gifts under $30: Alaska Bear natural silk pillowcase
Best gifts under $30: Alaska Bear natural silk pillowcase

We’ve all heard that sleeping on a silk pillowcase can work wonders for hair and your skin, and while it may not do exactly what it claims, depending on your giftee's skin and hair type, it will feel extra nice against the face and reduce bacteria, regardless. “The main benefit to sleeping on a silk pillowcase is less bacteria and particles trapped in the fabric that can lead to irritation and acne,” Allison Britt Kimmins, a Philadelphia-based dermatologist with Advanced Dermatology PC, recently told Reviewed. Our favorite? The budget-conscious Alaska Bear natural silk pillowcase, which is sure to be a hit with your favorite glam girl, too. Check the coupon box beneath the price to save 10%.

Get the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase at Amazon for $23.39

27. For the marathon sprinter: Run Ink marathon poster

Best gifts under $30: Run Ink marathon poster
Best gifts under $30: Run Ink marathon poster

Help the runner in your life commemorate their biggest achievements with one of these cute Run Ink prints. Depicting famous marathon routes, these non-framed pieces will not only make for a cool piece of art, they're a sweet reminder that you're always rooting for your favorite sprinter when it comes to their most cherished endeavors, too.

Get the Run Ink Marathon Poster from $19.99

28. For the friend who lives in a rainy climate: Totes bubble umbrella

Best gifts under $30: Totes bubble umbrella
Best gifts under $30: Totes bubble umbrella

A reliable umbrella is a must if you live in place where it downpours all the time, and we’ve got one your giftee will certainly appreciate if ever they're caught in a storm: The Totes bubble umbrella. Its unique shape will keep your loved one nice and dry no matter the weather and its slim, clear design means they won’t be running into people on the sidewalk. They’ll also be shielded from strong gusts of wind, giving them complete, wraparound protection.

Get the Totes Titan Bubble Umbrella at Amazon for $19.50

29. For the one who can’t stay away from the gym: Mpow Flame waterproof bluetooth earphones

Best gifts under $30: MPOW Flame waterproof Bluetooth earphones
Best gifts under $30: MPOW Flame waterproof Bluetooth earphones

Who said you had to shell out $200 to get a great pair of headphones for working out? Not us! In fact, there’s a super cheap pair our executive editor TJ Donegan likes even better than the world-famous Apple AirPods: Mpow’s Flame waterproof Bluetooth earphones. There’s no sweat that’s messing these babies up: We submerged them in water for a full 30 minutes, and still, they provided great sound. They may be inexpensive but our tech experts are confident these babies will last your giftee a good long while.

Get the Mpow Flame Waterproof Bluetooth Earphones for $19.99

30. For the hobbyist: Mr. Beer American lager craft-making kit

Best gifts under $30: Mr. Beer craft beer kit
Best gifts under $30: Mr. Beer craft beer kit

Give the gift of a new hobby—and a delicious beverage—with this beer-making kit, which will produce 2 gallons of lager. They'll get all the essentials required for the task, including a fermenter modeled after professional brewing equipment, a can of brewing extract, no-rinse cleanser and carbonization drops. With near-perfect reviews from more than 100 Target shoppers, this is one gift your 21+ recipient will surely be glad to receive.

Get the Mr. Beer American Lager Craft-Making Kit for $19.99

