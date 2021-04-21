Rena Schild / Shutterstock.com

The younger generations, especially millennials, often get a bad rap for their work ethic. But in 2016, they surpassed Generation Xers — ages 39 to 54 in 2019 — to become the single largest generational group in the U.S. labor force, according to the Pew Research Center.

Discover: See the Full List of Money’s Most Influential and More

Millennials and Generation Z members currently make up over a third of the workforce. This number will increase to 58% in the next decade, with younger generations dominating the working class. And they are flocking to cities where jobs are in abundance and wages are high. Whether recent graduates or several years into their careers, many young professionals are more flexible when it comes to moving to a new city for better opportunities. But which city will give these career starters the best chance for success?

Find Out: These Are the 50 Best Cities for Gen Z To Live Well on a Budget

To find the 30 best cities for young professionals, GOBankingRates looked at 100 of the most populous cities in the United States and analyzed each city based on the median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment and the percentage of the population ages 20 to 34. This age group then was evaluated based on the unemployment rate, labor force participation, median income and the annual cost of living. Finally, the cities were ranked, with No. 30 being good and No. 1 being absolute best. While you won’t find New York City or Los Angeles on this list, there are plenty of affordable options where millennials and Gen Z can flourish.

Last updated: April 21, 2021

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline at dusk.

30. Charlotte, North Carolina

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $16,063.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 24.94%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 13% Ages 25-29: 7.4% Ages 30-34: 5.2%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 79% Ages 25-29: 87.9% Ages 30-34: 87.5%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $17,369.77 Ages 25-34: $39,878.13

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,845.61 Ages 25-34: $15,759.43



Click to See: 101 Side Business Ideas and How to Start Without Quitting Your Job

Story continues

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA â€“ MAY 27, 2018: Norfolk's Waterside District, a dining and entertainment area along the city's waterfront.

29. Norfolk, Virginia

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $13,182.75

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 33.5%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 12.5% Ages 25-29: 8.8% Ages 30-34: 7.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 81.5% Ages 25-29: 83% Ages 30-34: 83.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $13,839.93 Ages 25-34: $31,774.19

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,358.45 Ages 25-34: $15,021.72



2021 Small Business Spotlight: Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

28. Oklahoma City

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $9,310.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 23.31%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 8.2% Ages 25-29: 4.5% Ages 30-34: 4.1%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 77.8% Ages 25-29: 82.1% Ages 30-34: 81.6%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $14,066.03 Ages 25-34: $32,293.29

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,716.34 Ages 25-34: $15,602.16



See: Will There Be a Fourth Stimulus Check? How Much Will It Be? All Your Questions Answered

Rachel Carson Bridge (aka Ninth Street Bridge) spans Allegheny river in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

27. Pittsburgh

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $13,215

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 32.93%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 8% Ages 25-29: 6.8% Ages 30-34: 5.6%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 68.1% Ages 25-29: 84.4% Ages 30-34: 84.3%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $12,924.43 Ages 25-34: $29,672.37

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,914.91 Ages 25-34: $15,594.44



Read More: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana Skyline, including Allen County Courthouse.

26. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $7,419.75

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 21.96%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 11.7% Ages 25-29: 6.6% Ages 30-34: 6.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 82% Ages 25-29: 86.9% Ages 30-34: 81.6%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $12,425.86 Ages 25-34: $28,527.72

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $7,602.28 Ages 25-34: $13,372.24



Durham North Carolina downtown

25. Durham, North Carolina

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $14,515.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 26.88%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 8% Ages 25-29: 5.6% Ages 30-34: 5.8%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 67.7% Ages 25-29: 84.8% Ages 30-34: 86.8%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $16,101.79 Ages 25-34: $36,967.05

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8.170.68 Ages 25-34: $14,579.98



Manage Your Money: How To Create a Budget

Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

24. Chandler, Arizona

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $14,370

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 20.85%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.6% Ages 25-29: 5.5% Ages 30-34: 3.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 84.4% Ages 25-29: 85.2% Ages 30-34: 84.7%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $20,740.81 Ages 25-34: $47,617.48

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,273.75 Ages 25-34: $16,309.21



Plano Texas.

23. Plano, Texas

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $14,133.75

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 18.8%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.6% Ages 25-29: 2.8% Ages 30-34: 4.6%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 72.5% Ages 25-29: 86.6% Ages 30-34: 82.3%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $21,671.90 Ages 25-34: $49,755.10

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,293.95 Ages 25-34: $14,696.85



Glass Towers in Irving Texas

22. Irving, Texas

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $14,719.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 26.08%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 8.2% Ages 25-29: 3.3% Ages 30-34: 4.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 77.3% Ages 25-29: 84.6% Ages 30-34: 83.3%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $19,090.79 Ages 25-34: $ 43,829.30

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,221.09 Ages 25-34: $16,136.22



Virginia Beach resort city showing beach goers on their daily activities while on vacation.

21. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $13,107

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 24.21%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 9.5% Ages 25-29: 7.6% Ages 30-34: 4.2%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 84.6% Ages 25-29: 87.3% Ages 30-34: 85.8%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $18,967.27 Ages 25-34: $43,545.73

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,941.94 Ages 25-34: $15,944.73



A picture of bridges leading into the St.

20. Saint Paul, Minnesota

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $14,324.25

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 27.27%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 10.5% Ages 25-29: 5.7% Ages 30-34: 5.2%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 80.4% Ages 25-29: 87.2% Ages 30-34: 87.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $15,320.07 Ages 25-34: $35,172.35

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,940.05 Ages 25-34: $15,603.40



View of Downtown Nashville during a beautiful early morning.

19. Nashville, Tennessee

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $17,402.25

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 27.32%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 9.7% Ages 25-29: 4.5% Ages 30-34: 3.4%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 76.8% Ages 25-29: 85.9% Ages 30-34: 87.2%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $16,836.73 Ages 25-34: $38,654.35

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,851.99 Ages 25-34: $15,949.36



tropical plant by KCMO skyline.

18. Kansas City, Missouri

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $11,866.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 24.37%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 9.1% Ages 25-29: 5.3% Ages 30-34: 5.4%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 81.1% Ages 25-29: 86.5% Ages 30-34: 86.6%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $14,152.62 Ages 25-34: $32,492.07

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,403.38 Ages 25-34: $14,912.16



A view of Spaceship Earth, a geodesic sphere, located in Epcot at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida.

17. Orlando, Florida

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $15,964.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 29.59%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 9.9% Ages 25-29: 6.3% Ages 30-34: 4.8%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 78.7% Ages 25-29: 88.8% Ages 30-34: 90.3%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $15,761.61 Ages 25-34: $36,186.04

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,295.20 Ages 25-34: $16,303.61



Find Out: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

Warm colors of sunset at Spenard Lake in Anchorage.

16. Anchorage, Alaska

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $10,807.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 25.73%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.5% Ages 25-29: 5.9% Ages 30-34: 4.2%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 83.9% Ages 25-29: 87.4% Ages 30-34: 85.4%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $23,049.45 Ages 25-34: $52,917.73

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,881.29 Ages 25-34: $17,476.32



LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - MAY 13, 2017: Lexington hosts a farmer's market downtown every Saturday year round.

15. Lexington, Kentucky

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $9,669.75

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 26.35%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.5% Ages 25-29: 7.1% Ages 30-34: 6%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 75.7% Ages 25-29: 84.7% Ages 30-34: 87.7%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $13,756.63 Ages 25-34: $31,582.95

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $7,991.68 Ages 25-34: $14,095.35



Related: How To Save Money On Monthly Expenses

DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

14. Des Moines, Iowa

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $11,292.75

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 24.16%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 10.8% Ages 25-29: 6% Ages 30-34: 5.4%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 83.1% Ages 25-29: 86.8% Ages 30-34: 86.7%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $14,095.58 Ages 25-34: $32,361.12

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $7,851.97 Ages 25-34: $14,116.55



Downtown Omaha skyline with the Gene Leahy Mall in the foreground (including a reflective waterway / lagoon.

13. Omaha, Nebraska

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $9,920.25

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 23.13%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.7% Ages 25-29: 5.1% Ages 30-34: 2.9%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 82.3% Ages 25-29: 85.2% Ages 30-34: 85.2%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $14,237.56 Ages 25-34: $32,687.09

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,475.91 Ages 25-34: $15,307.32



A scene from Downtown Scottsdale at dusk with a canal and reflections in the foreground.

12. Scottsdale, Arizona

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $17,310

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 17.97%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 5.2% Ages 25-29: 2.8% Ages 30-34: 2.9%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 81.7% Ages 25-29: 89.9% Ages 30-34: 85.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $21,972.28 Ages 25-34: $50,444.72

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,205.45 Ages 25-34: $16,204.01



Lubbock, Texas / USA - Circa September 2019 Various windmills in use on the Great Plains of America on display at the American Windmill Museum, in Lubbock , Texas.

11. Lubbock, Texas

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $7,259.25

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 29.39%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7% Ages 25-29: 3.8% Ages 30-34: 4.5%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 67.6% Ages 25-29: 81.5% Ages 30-34: 83.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $12,060.64 Ages 25-34: $27,689.25

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $7,593.34 Ages 25-34: $13,648.83



People bike in downtown Boise, Idaho, USA in the evening.

10. Boise, Idaho

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $12,342

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 23.41%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.5% Ages 25-29: 5.9% Ages 30-34: 4%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 82.1% Ages 25-29: 87.1% Ages 30-34: 84.3%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $13,132.89 Ages 25-34: $30,150.95

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $7,802.83 Ages 25-34: $13,821.44



Columbus, Ohio

9. Columbus, Ohio

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $10,757.25

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 29.23%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 9.7% Ages 25-29: 4.8% Ages 30-34: 4.4%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 76.7% Ages 25-29: 85.8% Ages 30-34: 86.7%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $15,797.72 Ages 25-34: $36,268.95

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,349.01 Ages 25-34: $14,700.84



Colorado is the best state for people seeking employment

8. Denver

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $19,687.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 28.72%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 6.5% Ages 25-29: 4.1% Ages 30-34: 3.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 78.8% Ages 25-29: 88.5% Ages 30-34: 88.2%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $19,549.97 Ages 25-34: $44,883.51

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,296.46 Ages 25-34: $16,264.84



Austin Texas USA sunrise skyline cityscape over Town Lake or Lady Bird Lake with amazing reflection.

7. Austin, Texas

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $15,900

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 30.34%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7% Ages 25-29: 3.7% Ages 30-34: 3.6%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 70.4% Ages 25-29: 88.2% Ages 30-34: 87%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $20,160.58 Ages 25-34: $46,285.35

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,024.70 Ages 25-34: $15,792.54



11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, North Carolina, Raleigh, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

6. Raleigh, North Carolina

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $13,128.75

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 27.63%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.4% Ages 25-29: 5.8% Ages 30-34: 3.1%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 71% Ages 25-29: 88.5% Ages 30-34: 88.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $18,727.22 Ages 25-34: $42,994.60

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,353.08 Ages 25-34: $14,852.32



House boats on Lake Union in Seattle, WA with Aurora Bridge overhead.

5. Seattle

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $24,569.25

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 30.78%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 8.3% Ages 25-29: 3.7% Ages 30-34: 3.3%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 76.4% Ages 25-29: 89.7% Ages 30-34: 90.6%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $23,025.65 Ages 25-34: $52,863.09

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,376.66 Ages 25-34: $16,123.76



11216, Horizontal, Minneapolis, Minnesota, States, america

4. Minneapolis

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $18,138

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 32.13%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.6% Ages 25-29: 5.7% Ages 30-34: 5.3%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 82.2% Ages 25-29: 90.2% Ages 30-34: 89.7%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $16,954.09 Ages 25-34: $38,923.79

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,962.03 Ages 25-34: $15,641.66



Lincoln Nebraska

3. Lincoln, Nebraska

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $10,038

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 26.91%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 6.4% Ages 25-29: 3.7% Ages 30-34: 3.3%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 80.7% Ages 25-29: 87% Ages 30-34: 86.4%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $13,764.42 Ages 25-34: $31,600.85

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,014.11 Ages 25-34: $14,490.16



Arlington Virginia skyline

2. Arlington, Virginia

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $24,936.75

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 32.6%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 6.7% Ages 25-29: 3.3% Ages 30-34: 2.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 80.2% Ages 25-29: 91.2% Ages 30-34: 92.3%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $37,812.67 Ages 25-34: $86,811.65

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,794.41 Ages 25-34: $17,014.78



MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA - JULY 29, 2017.

1. Madison, Wisconsin

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $12,960

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 35.33%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 5.8% Ages 25-29: 2.7% Ages 30-34: 2.4%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 77.5% Ages 25-29: 90.1% Ages 30-34: 90.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $16,821.13 Ages 25-34: $38,618.55

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,229.05 Ages 25-34: $14,579.91



More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates, in order to find the 30 Best Cities for Young Professionals, looked at 100 of the most populous cities in the United States as sourced from the 2017 American Community survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau. GOBankingRates then analyzed the cities using the following criteria: (1) percent of the population aged 20 through 34; (2) Unemployment Rate among 20 – 24 Year Olds; (3) Unemployment Rate among 25 – 29 Year Olds; (4) Unemployment Rate among 30 – 34 Year Olds; (5) Labor Force Participation Rate among 20-24 Year olds: (6) Labor Force Participation Rate among 25-29 Year olds; (7) Labor Force Participation Rate among 30-34 Year olds (%); (8) Median Income for Non-families Under 25; (9) Median Income for Non-Families 25 – 34 year olds, all sourced from the 2017 American Community survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau and factored out using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey; (10) average Annual 2019 Median Rent for a one bedroom apartment as sourced from Zillow, (11) annual cost of living expenditures excluding housing for those 25 and under; and (12) annual cost of living expenditures excluding housing for those 25 through 34, both based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. All factors were scored and then combined, with the lowest score being best, to determine the final rankings. Factors 8 and 9 were weighted 0.5 times. All data was collected and is up to date as of Sept. 26, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Best Cities for Young Professionals