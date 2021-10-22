Rena Schild / Shutterstock.com

The younger generations, especially millennials, often get a bad rap for their work ethic. But in 2016, they surpassed Generation Xers to become the single largest generational group in the U.S. labor force, according to the Pew Research Center.

Millennials and Generation Z members currently make up over a third of the workforce. This number will increase to 58% in the next decade, with younger generations dominating the working class. And they are flocking to cities where jobs are in abundance and wages are high. Whether recent graduates or several years into their careers, many young professionals are more flexible when it comes to moving to a new city for better opportunities. But which city will give these career starters the best chance for success?

To find the 30 best cities for young professionals, GOBankingRates looked at 100 of the most populous cities in the United States and analyzed each city based on the median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment and the percentage of the population ages 20 to 34. This age group then was evaluated based on the unemployment rate, labor force participation, median income and the annual cost of living. Finally, the cities were ranked, with No. 30 being good and No. 1 being absolute best. While you won't find New York City or Los Angeles on this list, there are plenty of affordable options where millennials and Gen Z can flourish.

Last updated: Oct. 25, 2021

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Charlotte, North Carolina

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $16,063.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 24.94%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 13% Ages 25-29: 7.4% Ages 30-34: 5.2%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 79% Ages 25-29: 87.9% Ages 30-34: 87.5%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $17,369.77 Ages 25-34: $39,878.13

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,845.61 Ages 25-34: $15,759.43



Kate Scott / Shutterstock.com

29. Norfolk, Virginia

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $13,182.75

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 33.5%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 12.5% Ages 25-29: 8.8% Ages 30-34: 7.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 81.5% Ages 25-29: 83% Ages 30-34: 83.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $13,839.93 Ages 25-34: $31,774.19

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,358.45 Ages 25-34: $15,021.72



Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

28. Oklahoma City

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $9,310.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 23.31%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 8.2% Ages 25-29: 4.5% Ages 30-34: 4.1%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 77.8% Ages 25-29: 82.1% Ages 30-34: 81.6%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $14,066.03 Ages 25-34: $32,293.29

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,716.34 Ages 25-34: $15,602.16



Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Pittsburgh

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $13,215

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 32.93%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 8% Ages 25-29: 6.8% Ages 30-34: 5.6%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 68.1% Ages 25-29: 84.4% Ages 30-34: 84.3%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $12,924.43 Ages 25-34: $29,672.37

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,914.91 Ages 25-34: $15,594.44



Davel5957 / iStock.com

26. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $7,419.75

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 21.96%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 11.7% Ages 25-29: 6.6% Ages 30-34: 6.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 82% Ages 25-29: 86.9% Ages 30-34: 81.6%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $12,425.86 Ages 25-34: $28,527.72

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $7,602.28 Ages 25-34: $13,372.24



Dennis Ludlow / Getty Images

25. Durham, North Carolina

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $14,515.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 26.88%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 8% Ages 25-29: 5.6% Ages 30-34: 5.8%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 67.7% Ages 25-29: 84.8% Ages 30-34: 86.8%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $16,101.79 Ages 25-34: $36,967.05

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8.170.68 Ages 25-34: $14,579.98



DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Chandler, Arizona

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $14,370

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 20.85%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.6% Ages 25-29: 5.5% Ages 30-34: 3.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 84.4% Ages 25-29: 85.2% Ages 30-34: 84.7%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $20,740.81 Ages 25-34: $47,617.48

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,273.75 Ages 25-34: $16,309.21



Gary Fink / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Plano, Texas

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $14,133.75

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 18.8%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.6% Ages 25-29: 2.8% Ages 30-34: 4.6%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 72.5% Ages 25-29: 86.6% Ages 30-34: 82.3%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $21,671.90 Ages 25-34: $49,755.10

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,293.95 Ages 25-34: $14,696.85



RobertMayne / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Irving, Texas

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $14,719.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 26.08%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 8.2% Ages 25-29: 3.3% Ages 30-34: 4.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 77.3% Ages 25-29: 84.6% Ages 30-34: 83.3%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $19,090.79 Ages 25-34: $ 43,829.30

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,221.09 Ages 25-34: $16,136.22



Imagesbybarbara / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $13,107

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 24.21%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 9.5% Ages 25-29: 7.6% Ages 30-34: 4.2%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 84.6% Ages 25-29: 87.3% Ages 30-34: 85.8%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $18,967.27 Ages 25-34: $43,545.73

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,941.94 Ages 25-34: $15,944.73



3841128876 / Shutterstock.com

20. Saint Paul, Minnesota

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $14,324.25

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 27.27%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 10.5% Ages 25-29: 5.7% Ages 30-34: 5.2%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 80.4% Ages 25-29: 87.2% Ages 30-34: 87.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $15,320.07 Ages 25-34: $35,172.35

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,940.05 Ages 25-34: $15,603.40



MoreISO / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Nashville, Tennessee

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $17,402.25

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 27.32%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 9.7% Ages 25-29: 4.5% Ages 30-34: 3.4%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 76.8% Ages 25-29: 85.9% Ages 30-34: 87.2%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $16,836.73 Ages 25-34: $38,654.35

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,851.99 Ages 25-34: $15,949.36



TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Kansas City, Missouri

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $11,866.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 24.37%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 9.1% Ages 25-29: 5.3% Ages 30-34: 5.4%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 81.1% Ages 25-29: 86.5% Ages 30-34: 86.6%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $14,152.62 Ages 25-34: $32,492.07

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,403.38 Ages 25-34: $14,912.16



Jonathan Novack / Getty Images

17. Orlando, Florida

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $15,964.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 29.59%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 9.9% Ages 25-29: 6.3% Ages 30-34: 4.8%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 78.7% Ages 25-29: 88.8% Ages 30-34: 90.3%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $15,761.61 Ages 25-34: $36,186.04

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,295.20 Ages 25-34: $16,303.61



Tomasz Wozniak / Shutterstock.com

16. Anchorage, Alaska

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $10,807.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 25.73%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.5% Ages 25-29: 5.9% Ages 30-34: 4.2%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 83.9% Ages 25-29: 87.4% Ages 30-34: 85.4%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $23,049.45 Ages 25-34: $52,917.73

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,881.29 Ages 25-34: $17,476.32



aceshot1 / Shutterstock.com

15. Lexington, Kentucky

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $9,669.75

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 26.35%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.5% Ages 25-29: 7.1% Ages 30-34: 6%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 75.7% Ages 25-29: 84.7% Ages 30-34: 87.7%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $13,756.63 Ages 25-34: $31,582.95

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $7,991.68 Ages 25-34: $14,095.35



pabradyphoto / Getty Images

14. Des Moines, Iowa

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $11,292.75

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 24.16%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 10.8% Ages 25-29: 6% Ages 30-34: 5.4%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 83.1% Ages 25-29: 86.8% Ages 30-34: 86.7%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $14,095.58 Ages 25-34: $32,361.12

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $7,851.97 Ages 25-34: $14,116.55



Davel5957 / iStock.com

13. Omaha, Nebraska

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $9,920.25

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 23.13%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.7% Ages 25-29: 5.1% Ages 30-34: 2.9%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 82.3% Ages 25-29: 85.2% Ages 30-34: 85.2%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $14,237.56 Ages 25-34: $32,687.09

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,475.91 Ages 25-34: $15,307.32



Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Scottsdale, Arizona

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $17,310

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 17.97%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 5.2% Ages 25-29: 2.8% Ages 30-34: 2.9%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 81.7% Ages 25-29: 89.9% Ages 30-34: 85.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $21,972.28 Ages 25-34: $50,444.72

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,205.45 Ages 25-34: $16,204.01



Grossinger / Shutterstock.com

11. Lubbock, Texas

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $7,259.25

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 29.39%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7% Ages 25-29: 3.8% Ages 30-34: 4.5%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 67.6% Ages 25-29: 81.5% Ages 30-34: 83.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $12,060.64 Ages 25-34: $27,689.25

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $7,593.34 Ages 25-34: $13,648.83



benedek / Getty Images

10. Boise, Idaho

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $12,342

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 23.41%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.5% Ages 25-29: 5.9% Ages 30-34: 4%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 82.1% Ages 25-29: 87.1% Ages 30-34: 84.3%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $13,132.89 Ages 25-34: $30,150.95

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $7,802.83 Ages 25-34: $13,821.44



styxclick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Columbus, Ohio

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $10,757.25

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 29.23%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 9.7% Ages 25-29: 4.8% Ages 30-34: 4.4%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 76.7% Ages 25-29: 85.8% Ages 30-34: 86.7%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $15,797.72 Ages 25-34: $36,268.95

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,349.01 Ages 25-34: $14,700.84



AlbertPego / Getty Images

8. Denver

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $19,687.50

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 28.72%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 6.5% Ages 25-29: 4.1% Ages 30-34: 3.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 78.8% Ages 25-29: 88.5% Ages 30-34: 88.2%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $19,549.97 Ages 25-34: $44,883.51

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,296.46 Ages 25-34: $16,264.84



Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

7. Austin, Texas

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $15,900

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 30.34%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7% Ages 25-29: 3.7% Ages 30-34: 3.6%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 70.4% Ages 25-29: 88.2% Ages 30-34: 87%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $20,160.58 Ages 25-34: $46,285.35

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,024.70 Ages 25-34: $15,792.54



ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

6. Raleigh, North Carolina

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $13,128.75

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 27.63%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.4% Ages 25-29: 5.8% Ages 30-34: 3.1%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 71% Ages 25-29: 88.5% Ages 30-34: 88.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $18,727.22 Ages 25-34: $42,994.60

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,353.08 Ages 25-34: $14,852.32



gregobagel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Seattle

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $24,569.25

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 30.78%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 8.3% Ages 25-29: 3.7% Ages 30-34: 3.3%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 76.4% Ages 25-29: 89.7% Ages 30-34: 90.6%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $23,025.65 Ages 25-34: $52,863.09

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,376.66 Ages 25-34: $16,123.76



Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock.com

4. Minneapolis

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $18,138

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 32.13%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 7.6% Ages 25-29: 5.7% Ages 30-34: 5.3%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 82.2% Ages 25-29: 90.2% Ages 30-34: 89.7%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $16,954.09 Ages 25-34: $38,923.79

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,962.03 Ages 25-34: $15,641.66



Shutterstock.com

3. Lincoln, Nebraska

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $10,038

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 26.91%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 6.4% Ages 25-29: 3.7% Ages 30-34: 3.3%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 80.7% Ages 25-29: 87% Ages 30-34: 86.4%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $13,764.42 Ages 25-34: $31,600.85

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,014.11 Ages 25-34: $14,490.16



f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Arlington, Virginia

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $24,936.75

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 32.6%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 6.7% Ages 25-29: 3.3% Ages 30-34: 2.7%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 80.2% Ages 25-29: 91.2% Ages 30-34: 92.3%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $37,812.67 Ages 25-34: $86,811.65

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $9,794.41 Ages 25-34: $17,014.78



MarynaG / Shutterstock.com

1. Madison, Wisconsin

Median annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $12,960

Percentage of population ages 20-34: 35.33%

Unemployment rate Ages 20-24: 5.8% Ages 25-29: 2.7% Ages 30-34: 2.4%

Labor force participation rate Ages 20-24: 77.5% Ages 25-29: 90.1% Ages 30-34: 90.1%

Median income Ages 25 and under: $16,821.13 Ages 25-34: $38,618.55

Annual cost of living (excluding housing) Ages 25 and under: $8,229.05 Ages 25-34: $14,579.91



Methodology: GOBankingRates, in order to find the 30 Best Cities for Young Professionals, looked at 100 of the most populous cities in the United States as sourced from the 2017 American Community survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau. GOBankingRates then analyzed the cities using the following criteria: (1) percent of the population aged 20 through 34; (2) Unemployment Rate among 20 - 24 Year Olds; (3) Unemployment Rate among 25 - 29 Year Olds; (4) Unemployment Rate among 30 - 34 Year Olds; (5) Labor Force Participation Rate among 20-24 Year olds: (6) Labor Force Participation Rate among 25-29 Year olds; (7) Labor Force Participation Rate among 30-34 Year olds (%); (8) Median Income for Non-families Under 25; (9) Median Income for Non-Families 25 - 34 year olds, all sourced from the 2017 American Community survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau and factored out using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey; (10) average Annual 2019 Median Rent for a one bedroom apartment as sourced from Zillow, (11) annual cost of living expenditures excluding housing for those 25 and under; and (12) annual cost of living expenditures excluding housing for those 25 through 34, both based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling's Best Places. All factors were scored and then combined, with the lowest score being best, to determine the final rankings. Factors 8 and 9 were weighted 0.5 times. All data was collected and is up to date as of Sept. 26, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Best Cities for Young Professionals