The 30 best furniture deals to shop for Memorial Day 2021

Melissa Lee and Nishka Dhawan, Reviewed
·20 min read
These are some of the most exciting furniture deals we spotted this Memorial Day 2021.
Memorial Day 2021 (it's Monday, May 31, FYI!) signifies many things. First and foremost, it's a holiday that's dedicated to honoring United States military members that have fallen in battle. The occasion also marks the unofficial start to summer—and it’s no secret that this time of year brings major discounts on everything from big-ticket appliances to mattresses.

It's also a great time to pick up furniture for your humble abode. In fact, some of the best Memorial Day deals we’ve seen have been at furniture hotspots such as Wayfair, Walmart and Overstock. From incredible markdowns on office desks to summer-ready patio sets (this three-seater sofa set from Overstock, once $800.04 and now from $575.99, is a favorite!), we’ve scoured the web for the most exciting furniture deals around, so you won't have to waste one second of your precious holiday weekend hunting down must-shop markdowns.

Below, you’ll find our comprehensive list of the 30 most incredible price cuts we found on furniture this Memorial Day.

The best Memorial Day 2021 furniture deals

1. $350 off: This top-rated dining room set

This dining set is both economical and stylish.
This dining set is both economical and stylish.

Why purchase a dining room table and individual chairs when you can snag a whole set for less? The Rokane dining room table and chair collection comes with a gorgeous table and six upholstered chairs, providing ample seating for large families. Normally priced at $899.99, this seven-piece set is marked down to $549.99 as part of Ashley HomeStore’s massive Memorial Day sale. That's a solid $350 in savings! Complete with an awesome 4.7-star rating from more than 140 customers on the site, it received high ranks for its top-quality construction, “sturdy” build and “beautiful” look.

You can also peruse other incredible markdowns at up to 30% off as part of the retailer’s holiday savings event, with dining tables starting from as low as $89.99. Select items are also eligible for an additional 10% markdown with promo code MEMORIAL10.

Get the Rokane 7-Piece Dining Room Table and Chairs Set at Ashley HomeStore for $549.99 (Save $350)

Shop the Ashley HomeStore Memorial Day 2021 Sale

2. Save 10%: This modern sofa

Enjoy major relaxation on this &#xfc;ber-cozy couch.
Enjoy major relaxation on this über-cozy couch.

This contemporary Hendrick sofa does a genius job of effortlessly combining style with functionality, and you can purchase it for 10% off during the Raymour and Flanigan’s Memorial Day sale. Normally $1,149.95, it falls by $125 from its original price to $1,124.95. There’s a lot to love about this roomy living piece: According to customers, it boasts deep seating, wide arms and even comes with charming accent pillows. You can pick it up in either taupe or dark gray, with both colors garnering a 4.9-star rating from Raymour and Flanigan buyers. Customers highly recommended this “very comfortable” sofa, which owes its cozy nature to the sinuous coil spring system.

This discount is part of the retailer’s holiday savings bonanza, during which you can save 10% on purchases up to $2,500 or 15% on orders greater than $2,500.

Get the Hendrick Sofa at Raymour and Flanigan for $1,124.95 (Save $125)

Shop the Raymour and Flanigan Memorial Day 2021 Sale

3. Up to $104 in savings: This capacious TV stand

This TV stand has ample storage for all of your entertainment needs.
This TV stand has ample storage for all of your entertainment needs.

Hailed for its high-quality wood-like design and easy assembly, the Manor Park mid-century 2-door TV stand is an awesome entertainment system—and the slate gray shade is on sale at Walmart. Once $265, you can get it here for $192.09, giving you $72.91 in savings. (It's also available in three other colors for $196.) Designed for TVs up to 65 inches, this stand features a modern silhouette that's guaranteed to pull any room together. The two-door design is perfect for housing gaming systems or DVDs, and an adjustable glass shelf, two adjustable shelves and three cord management holes should keep all your other media and accessories organized. Its medium-density fiberwood (MDF) is also warp-resistant.

To save on even more living room furniture, check out the Walmart Memorial Day sale, which runs through Monday, May 31.

Get the Manor Park 2-Door TV Stand at Walmart from $192.09 (Save $72.91 to $104)

Shop the Walmart Memorial Day 2021 Sale

4. Nearly half off: This reclining leather massage chair

This leather recliner is at a major discount this holiday.
This leather recliner is at a major discount this holiday.

There’s no doubt about it: Top-quality reclining chairs can be costly purchase. But with more than $1,300 in savings available, this Titan Pro Series faux leather reclining massage chair, which has a 4.5-star rating from nearly 400 Home Depot buyers, might be calling your name. Typically retailing for $2,799, this seat has been discounted to $1,449, dropping by a whopping $1,350 for a 48% markdown. While you can choose from three neutral hues (tan, brown or black), this zero-gravity chair's features are where it really shines. It has auto leg extension, which allows you to sprawl your lower body out after a long day, calf and foot massaging via foot rollers, plus, it boasts infrared heat therapy and vibrating sensations for your back, legs and feet.

This massive discount comes as part of The Home Depot Memorial Day sale, where you can nab major savings on big-ticket appliances, furniture, power tools, grills and so much more.

Get the Titan Pro Series Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair at The Home Depot for $1,449 (Save $1,350)

Shop the The Home Depot Memorial Day 2021 Sale

5. Down 45%: This stylish end table

This retro end table is the perfect addition to any living room.
This retro end table is the perfect addition to any living room.

Give your living space a facelift with the Gavelston end table, once $299.99 and now 45% off at Ashley HomeStore at $163.99. Complete with a fixed storage shelf in a dark, vintage-inspired finish, this accent piece has a great 4.8-star rating from site shoppers. Customers described it as having “a nice size” and “solid construction,” not to mention being super easy to assemble (the company estimates it will take about 15 minutes).

Should you be in the market for any other end tables for your bedroom or office, you can peruse awesome options for more than 50% off at the store’s holiday bonanza, many of which are eligible for an additional 10% price drop with the MEMORIAL10 coupon code.

Get the Gavelston End Table at Ashley HomeStore for $163.99 (Save $136)

Shop the Ashley HomeStore Memorial Day 2021 Sale

6. $70 off: This Reviewed-approved antigravity lounge chair

You--and your backyard--need this amazing antigravity chair.
You--and your backyard--need this amazing antigravity chair.

Lounge chairs are an absolute essential for summer. Whether you plan to live it up in your backyard or simply lay out on the beach, the Sonoma Goods for Life antigravity chair, normally $119.99, is now marked down at Kohl's for $49.99 as part of the store's Lowest Prices of the Season Sale, saving you a whopping $70. We recently reviewed this ultra-popular lounge chair and were wowed by the reclining features, finding that it put all other antigravity chairs to shame with its included adjustable pillow headrest and footrest bar enhanced the super relaxing feel. Our tester loved how easy it was to sit in, too, thanks to the handy locks, which help you solidify your comfy position of choice.

Get the Sonoma Goods for Life Antigravity Chair at Kohl's for $49.99 (Save $70)

Shop the Kohl's Lowest Prices of the Season Sale

7. A 22% price cut: This incredible closet organizer

Organizing your clothes has never been so easy.
Organizing your clothes has never been so easy.

If your closet is begging for a refresh, check out the Dotted Line closet system starter kit at Wayfair. This amazing organizer is typically priced at $299.99, but you can shop the retailer’s holiday sale to nab it from $185.80 in white. At 96 inches wide, this wall-mounted organizational system boasts four shelves (two of which are adjustable) and four closet rods. Additionally, it’s made of a thermally fused laminate that can be cut down to fit the specific dimensions of your closet need. This organizer has an amazing 4.5-star rating from nearly 3,400 Wayfair buyers with top-notch reviews for its good quality and ultra-roomy size.

The retailer’s Memorial Day blowout sale will kick off on Monday, May 24, and run through Monday, May 31, with savings of up to 70% on everything from bedroom furniture to outdoor accents.

Get the Dotted Line 96-Inch Closet System Starter Kit at Wayfair from $233.11 (Save $16.88 to $66.88)

8. Nearly $90 off: This awesome power recliner

This upholstered recline chair seriously wowed buyers.
This upholstered recline chair seriously wowed buyers.

Overstock’s Memorial Day blowout is no joke—you can save a ton on thousands of items, ranging from patio sets to home office furniture. Case in point? The Copper Grove power recline and lift chair, which falls from $599.49 to $509.57, saving you $89.92. Made from a stain-resistant polyester microfiber material, this deep blue chair is packed with high-density foam for optimal comfort. Customers say it has a wide range of motion, and it can be adjusted via the included remote. The attached headrest and convenient side pocket, meanwhile, are guaranteed to keep you ultra-comfy and ultra-organized. It has a 4.6-star rating from nearly 60 Overstock buyers, who absolutely adored the super-soft feel of this seat's material and easy assembly.

You’ll even nab free shipping on every order, all through Thursday, May 27.

Get the Copper Grove Power Recline and Lift Chair at Overstock for $509.27 (Save $89.92)

Shop the Overstock Memorial Day 2021 Sale

9. $85 off: This two-tiered coffee table

This farmhouse-inspired coffee table boasts plenty of storage for d&#xe9;cor.
This farmhouse-inspired coffee table boasts plenty of storage for décor.

In the market for a brand-new coffee table? This Wallace and Bay Chandler cocktail one, once $249.99, is currently on sale from $164.99 in the Pine Brown finish at Walmart. This piece boasts a bottom shelf for storage and has a 4.8-star rating from nearly 600 Walmart customers. Buyers described this living room accent as “heavy duty” and “rustic” thanks to its farmhouse-inspired look and sturdy, wooden construction.

Get the Wallace and Bay Chandler Cocktail Table at Walmart from $164.99 (Save $40 to $85)

Shop the Walmart Memorial Day 2021 Sale

10. Down $22: This industrial bed frame

Bed frames don&#39;t have to be a lofty purchase thanks to Wayfair&#39;s Memorial Day sale.
Bed frames don't have to be a lofty purchase thanks to Wayfair's Memorial Day sale.

Hailed for its sleek design, this Industrial Lodge Home Andrews platform bed is on sale at Wayfair from $192.99, which is $22 off its retail price of $214.99. The simple frame has a 4.6-star rating from more than 200 shoppers at the site who were happy with the quick, easy assembly and super-sturdy design. It’s made of a medium-density fiberboard that the company claims can withstand wear and tear better than wood and sits on a metal frame.

Once Wayfair’s Memorial Day blowout kicks off on May 24, more bedroom furniture, including frames and headboards, will be up for grabs from as low as $99.

Get the Industrial Lodge Home Andrews Platform Bed at Wayfair from $192.99 (Save $22)

11. Save $100: This neutral armchair

This chair is an essential for any cozy living space.
This chair is an essential for any cozy living space.

Also up for grabs at Wayfair is this Zipcode Design Donham tufted armchair, which is available in a plethora of neutral hues, such as Pecan (a warm-toned brown) and Quartz (a heather gray). This living room must-have typically retails for $299, but you can nab it for $199.99, a solid $99 off its original price. The classic armchair has a 4.2-star rating from more than 4,600 Wayfair shoppers, with one buyer writing that the chair is “simple, neutral, doesn’t take up much space and would fit any décor.”

Get the Zipcode Design Donham Armchair at Wayfair for $199.99 (Save $99)

12. A 28% markdown: This gorgeous outdoor seating set

Shoppers adored this outdoor conversation set.
Shoppers adored this outdoor conversation set.

Summer is just around the corner, and if you’re still hunting down the perfect outdoor furniture set, you'll want to check out the Christopher Knight Home Grenada three-seater sectional sofa set. Normally $800.04, it can currently be yours from $575.99 for a solid 28% price cut. It’s up for grabs in three different color combos: gray with dark gray cushions ($575.99) teak with blue cushions, ($605.99) and teak with red cushions ($622.21). Regardless of which hue you choose, the set has a 4.1-star rating from more than 50 Overstock shoppers, who praised the sturdy wood design and included cushions. With your purchase, you'll get an L-shaped ottoman and a waterproof coffee table that's built to last through any seasonal storms.

There's more to see, too: Some of the best Memorial Day markdowns we spotted were on patio furniture at Overstock, where you can save an additional 20% off on hundreds of outdoor must-haves.

Get the Christopher Knight Home Grenada 3-Seater Sectional Sofa Set at Overstock from $575.99 (Save $187.78 to $224.05)

Shop the Overstock Memorial Day 2021 Sale

13. Nearly $100 off: This desk with tons of storage

Keep things simple with this ultra-roomy desk.
Keep things simple with this ultra-roomy desk.

If you’re cruising into another summer of working from home, you might want to consider giving your office space a refresh. Enter: The Home Decorators Collection executive desk, on sale at The Home Depot from $524.25 in a brown wooden finish. That's down nearly $140 from its usual $699. This professional desk boasts tons of storage courtesy of its seven roomy drawers. It also comes with a pull-out keyboard tray. It’s garnered a 4.4-star rating from Home Depot customers, who were super satisfied with their purchase.

You can shop home office furniture galore at the retailer’s Memorial Day sale, with furniture and accents marked down to as low as $20.21. Whether you’re looking for a cushy chair or a handy laptop tray, The Home Depot has it on sale.

Get the Home Decorators Collection 7-Drawer Executive Desk at The Home Depot from $524.25 (Save $139.80 to $174.75)

Shop the The Home Depot Memorial Day 2021 Sale

14. Down 15%: This lift-top storage bench

Store your kicks in this charming entryway storage bench.
Store your kicks in this charming entryway storage bench.

If you find that there’s never enough storage in your home, this The Gray Barn Paradise Hill lift-top storage bench is up for grabs at Overstock from $172.12 in the white oak shade. That's down 15% from its original price of $202.49. With a 4.7-star rating from more than 340 Overstock buyers, this piece is described by shoppers as being “very functional” and an “elegant addition.” Others loved the minimal design, noting that the shelf and lift-top provided a solid amount of storage for shoes, umbrellas and other goods.

Get the The Gray Barn Paradise Hill Lift-Top Storage Bench at Overstock from $172.12 (Save $30.37 to $34.50)

Shop the Overstock Memorial Day 2021 Sale

15. Up to $53 off: These cool bar stools

If you have a kitchen island or breakfast bar in your dining space, these backless stools will look amazing.
If you have a kitchen island or breakfast bar in your dining space, these backless stools will look amazing.

Once $179, the StyleWell backless counter stools are on sale at The Home Depot in the natural/Riverbend color combo for as low as $125.30 for a solid $53 markdown. These seats will be an awesome addition to any kitchen or dining space thanks to the natural wood finish seat and industrial metal legs. They’ve garnered a 4.9-star rating from Home Depot shoppers, with a whopping 100% of buyers recommending them.

Shop other dining and kitchen furniture at the store's annual Memorial Day sale, which includes awesome discounted buffet tables, kitchen carts and more.

Get the StyleWell Backless Counter Stools, Set of 2 at The Home Depot from $125.30 (Save $35.80 to $53.70)

Shop The Home Depot Memorial Day 2021 Sale

16: Less than $100: This velvet office chair

Roll around in style in this office task chair from Wayfair.
Roll around in style in this office task chair from Wayfair.

If you’ve been working from home for the past year, you may be experience major back pain from your lackluster office chair. Luckily, you can get a wide variety of office furniture and more, heavily discounted at Wayfair. One top pick is this Gold Flamingo Elliana velvet task chair down from $159.99 to $84.99 saving you $66 in a number of colors. This super-popular item has a 4.5-star rating from more than 3,580 shoppers, with many admiring the bright colors. It also features a velvet upholstered seat and back that shoppers say add an extra level of comfort to this aesthetically-pleasing product.

Get the Gold Flamingo Elliana Velvet Task Chair at Wayfair from $84.99 (Save $66)

17. Up to 23% off: This cushy armchair

Hello, relaxation.
Hello, relaxation.

Whether you’re looking to add a reading nook to your office or some extra seating to your living room this Memorial Day 2021, you need a good armchair. More than 1,600 4.6-star ratings at Wayfair indicate that this Hashtag Home Clopton tufted armchair is a great choice—and it's now discounted from $299 to $229.99 in select colors, grabbing you up to $69.01 in savings. One shopper wrote that it took no more than 15 minutes to set up. Many also complimented its high comfort levels, which are a side effect of the chair’s polyester foam cushioning.

Get the Hashtag Home Clopton Armchair at Wayfair from $229.99 (Save $44.01 to $69.01)

18: Almost $100 off: This retro desk

This vintage-inspired writing desk is awesome for those who are still working or learning from home.
This vintage-inspired writing desk is awesome for those who are still working or learning from home.

After spending tons of time at your at-home desk, you likely know the importance of choosing a good one. This The Gray Barns Sunny Banks one-drawer desk is now marked down at Overstock from $385.49 to as low as $292.98, saving you anywhere from $74.86 to $94.56. This piece is constructed out of eco-friendly rubberwood and is available in three neutral colors (black, grey and white). It also has a USB outlet built right in, so you can easily charge your laptop, smartphone or any other gadget you need to as you work. This pick also has a 4.7-star rating from nearly 100 Overstock buyers, with many praising its sturdy design and spaciousness (it’s 21.85-inches wide).

Browse the rest of the Overstock Memorial Day 2021 sale, which is live right now, if you're in the market for more office essentials.

Get the The Gray Barn Sunny Banks 1-Drawer Desk from $292.98 at Overstock (Save $74.86 to $94.56)

Shop the Overstock Memorial Day 2021 Sale

19: $150 off: This compact sofa

Excuse us while we click &#39;add to cart.&#39;
Excuse us while we click 'add to cart.'

Lounging all day while binge-watching your favorite Netflix shows is a dream that Overstock’s Memorial Day sale can make it a reality. Right now, this Christopher Knight Home Josephine mid-century upholstered sofa, usually $497.92, is available from just $347.38, grabbing you $58.01 to $150.54 in savings. Available in three peppy colors (blue, orange and gray), this modern loveseat features sturdy, wooden legs. It’s also extremely compact, measuring just 67.25 inches wide, making it perfect for studios or small spaces. More than 100 Overstock customers gave it a 4.5-star rating, with many praising the summery colors, which they say brightened up their homes. Some did find this product a little small, however, so if you’re looking for a wider couch, make sure to explore the rest of Overstock’s Memorial Day sale.

Get the Christopher Knight Home Josephine Sofa at Overstock from $347.98 (Save $58.01 to $150.54)

Shop the Overstock Memorial Day 2021 Sale

20. 43% off: This stylish oak dresser

This dresser has so much room, you might not even know what to do with it!
This dresser has so much room, you might not even know what to do with it!

No bedroom is complete without a dresser with ample storage. The Bellaby dresser has room aplenty and it's seeing a price drop from $650 to $369.99 at Ashley HomeStore, nabbing you $280.01 in savings. This bedroom essential has seven drawers, all of which are lined with faux linen and accented with brushed nickel-toned handles for a modern finish. Buyers gave it a collective 4.8-star rating for its color scheme and textured engineered wood design. You’re also likely find the varying depths of each drawer useful, as you’ll be able to pack clothes, accessories and jewelry galore into this stylish pick.

Ashley HomeStore has a ton of other great items discounted for Memorial Day, too, so you can give your bedroom the seasonal refresh it deserves.

Get the Bellaby 7-Drawer Dresser at Ashley Homestore for $369.99 (Save $280.01)

Shop the Ashley Homestore Memorial Day 2021 Sale

21: 75% off: This upholstered headboard

Snag a headboard for less at Wayfair.
Snag a headboard for less at Wayfair.

Add a hint of luxury to your bedroom with a new headboard. This Gold Flamingo Yuliana headboard should do the trick, and it's currently a whopping 75% off at Wayfair, free-falling in price from $1,284.95 to $317.49. You can choose between three tones (cream, Stormy Gray and Cambridge Blue). Constructed from a polyester velvet upholstered fabric, it has tufted detailing to boot. More than 2,600 Wayfair shoppers awarded this item with a 4.6-star rating, calling out its elegant style and light weight (it's only 46.3 pounds!).

Get the Gold Flamingo Yuliana Headboard at Wayfair from $317.49 (Save $967.46 to $967.76)

22. Close to $100 in savings: This contemporary storage ottoman

Who says you have to spend a fortune on an ottoman?
Who says you have to spend a fortune on an ottoman?

Now that we’re heading straight into summer, you’ll want to stow away your winter blankets and throws. What better way to do just that and maximize your living room area than with a storage ottoman? We like this Chistopher Knight Home Keiko contemporary ottoman bench, now reduced from $213.74 to $168.87, saving you up to $94.71. Available in three colors, it has rolled arms and tufted accents, offering a contemporary feel for your space. What's more, there's a 4.2-star rating from 750 Overstock buyers, who loved its muted, neutral shades. Pro tip: Some noted that adding pillows to this piece can help to fully highlight its beauty.

Get the Chistopher Knight Home Keiko Ottoman Bench at Overstock from $168.87 (Save $44.87 to $94.71)

Shop the Overstock Memorial Day 2021 Sale

23. Down by $30: This unusual bookcase

The unique shape of this bookcase makes it a centerpiece.
The unique shape of this bookcase makes it a centerpiece.

If you’re an avid reader, you need a spot to keep all of your favorite page-turners. One unusual option is this Porch & Den Stonebridge Hill bookcase, usually priced at $200.09 and now available for just $170.84, saving you $30.15. This sleek furniture piece has a unique, curvy design and boasts a beautiful espresso-colored finish, allowing for a pretty contrast to lighter décor. Additionally, it's got an awesome 4.7-star rating from more than 250 Overstock buyers, who adored the funky look.

Get the Porch & Den Stonebridge Hill Bookcase at Overstock for $170.84 (Save $30.15)

Shop the Overstock Memorial Day 2021 Sale

24. A 20% markdown: This modern wooden dining table

The natural wood finish of this dining room table is absolutely gorgeous.
The natural wood finish of this dining room table is absolutely gorgeous.

The Home Decorators Collection Edmund dining table is a modern, stylish piece that will match any space. Typically priced at $435.75, it’s discounted down to $348.60 in the Smoke Gray finish for a savings of $87.15. Complete with a 4.2-star rating from nearly 80 Home Depot shoppers, this contemporary table measures in at 68 inches long, allowing for just enough space to seat four people. Described as “easy to assemble,” “sturdy” and high-quality” by its buyers, it's a huge win at this price—did we mention that you can snag dining room chairs to match during the retailer’s holiday sale, too?

Get the Home Decorators Collection Edmund Dining Table at The Home Depot from $348.60 (Save $87.15)

Shop The Home Depot Memorial Day 2021 Sale

25. Nearly $50 off: This classic writing desk

This writing desk is perfect for those who are still working or learning from home.
This writing desk is perfect for those who are still working or learning from home.

On sale from $199.20 in the black and white colors, this Home Decorators Collection Bradstone writing desk is perfect for any home office. It features two top drawers, which will be ideal for storing stationary, tech, paperwork and more. Additionally, it has a 4.6-star rating from nearly 50 Home Depot shoppers , with a fantastic 100% of buyers recommending the purchase! Overall, it's a “solid piece of furniture”

Get the Home Decorators Collection Bradstone Writing Desk at The Home Depot from $199.20 (Save $37.35 to $49.80)

Shop The Home Depot Memorial Day 2021 Sale

26. Save $150: This entryway essential

This rustic entryway piece has barnhouse-inspired vibe.
This rustic entryway piece has barnhouse-inspired vibe.

Entryway accents are sometimes glanced over, but there are amazing deals to be had if you’ve seen the light. Take this Home Decorators Collection Sadie double hall tree, for instance. Normally retailing at $763.87, you can nab this piece for $611.10 in ivory or Antique Blue, saving you nearly $153. This farmhouse-inspired storage tree boasts tons of room for shoes, umbrellas and other accessories, thanks to its four coat hooks, three cubbies, two drawers and two double-door cabinets. You can even take a load off while you untie your shoe thanks to the included fabric seat cushions. Customers raved about the sturdy wood composite design, noting that, while it did take a bit to assemble, the end result was well worth it.

Get the Home Decorators Collection Sadie Double Hall Tree at The Home Depot for $611.10 (Save $152.77)

Shop The Home Depot Memorial Day 2021 Sale

27. Up to 30% off: These cushioned bar stools

We will absolutely be purchasing this set of chairs.
We will absolutely be purchasing this set of chairs.

If cushy bar stools are more of what you’re after, check out these StyleWell Benfield counter stools, originally $259 and now marked down to $181.30 in this gorgeous Charleston/natural color combo[, saving you $77.70. These counter-height chairs feature a low back for optimal relaxation while enjoying a meal or drinks, and the set has a 4.6-star rating from more than 120 Home Depot buyers for its reportedly comfortable feel and “super hip” look.

Get the StyleWell Benfield Counter Stools, Set of 2 at The Home Depot from $181.30 (Save $51.80 to $77.70)

Shop The Home Depot Memorial Day 2021 Sale

28. 10% off: This vinyl and mesh office chair

This office chair has rave reviews from Walmart customers.
This office chair has rave reviews from Walmart customers.

Complete with a 4.4-star rating from nearly 2,000 Walmart customers, the Mainstays vinyl and mesh task office chair is a bonafide winner. Once $54, you can snag this top-rated option for $48.47. Beloved for its quick, easy assembly and ultra-comfortable feel, this chair boasts a contoured back for support, an adjustable seat and a durable, 5-star base. One shopper noted that it’s super easy to move around and that the mesh back stays nice and cool. The retailer’s huge Memorial Day sale extends to even more awesome deals on home office furniture.

Get the Mainstays Task Office Chair at Walmart for $48.47 (Save $5.53)

Shop the Walmart Memorial Day 2021 Sale

29. A 37% markdown: This stylish litter box enclosure

A litter box has never looked so cool.
A litter box has never looked so cool.

If you’re thinking, "how can a litter box possibly be stylish," then chances are, you haven’t seen the Tucker Murphy pet litter box enclosure. once $129.99 and now on sale from $81.99 at Wayfair for a 37% price cut. This eco-friendly unit (it’s made from non-toxic recycled paperboard) sneakily hides your furry friend’s litter box behind two doors. The open area allows for your cat to easily come and go as they please, and it even comes with a scratch pad at the base. It has a 4-star rating from nearly 5,700 Wayfair shoppers, who found it to be incredibly easy to assemble. They also noted that it just looks like another piece of furniture in their homes. [Shop this deal (and]cut Thousands of deals like this one will be up for grabs at Wayfair’s big Memorial Day sale.

Get the Tucker Murphy Pet Grinnell Litter Box Enclosure from $81.99 (Save $41.12 to $48)

30. Below $100: This portable bar cart

Nab this sleek bar cart at a discount this holiday.
Nab this sleek bar cart at a discount this holiday.

Bar carts are an awesome way to store beverages, bottles and glasses in the most stylish way possible. That’s why we’ve included the Kailman bar cart, typically $129.99, now a cool $33 off at Ashley HomeStore, for $96.99. It features beautiful gold hardware and two shelves of mirrored glass, providing an effortlessly Gatsby-esque vibe to this discounted piece. It also has a 4.8-star rating from site shoppers.

Get the Kailman Bar Cart at Ashley HomeStore for $96.99 (Save $33)

Shop the Ashley HomeStore Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day 2021: The 30 best furniture to shop this holiday

