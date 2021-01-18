30 of the best MLK Day sales and deals to shop

Reviewed Staff, Reviewed.com
There are tons of deals happening this MLK weekend&#x002014;here are the biggest to shop.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Martin Luther King Day—which falls on Monday, January 18—is a time to honor the work of minister and civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. There are many meaningful ways to commemorate this event, from reading the late leader's autobiography and shopping Black-owned small businesses (some of which are included below), to donating to a charitable organization.

For many retailers, however, it also happens to fall right between seasons, which is typically a time to clear out additional inventory and make way for new lines ahead, resulting in tons of sales. While it's not reflective of the nature of the holiday itself, this long weekend can be a good time to invest in a new mattress, a large piece of furniture, or other valuable items at rates that are more far more affordable than usual, so your family can get essentials for around the house, but still stay within budget.

Below, find the best MLK Day sales to shop this weekend.

The best MLK Day weekend sales to shop right now

Shopping during a tentpole savings event like this can help you get essential items for your family at an affordable rate.

1. Anthropologie: Anthropologie is offering 40% off select tops and accessories, plus, the retailer is having a huge sale-on-sale, so you can also take an extra 40% off already discounted items. All markdowns will apply automatically in your cart, too, so no codes are needed.

2. Big Blanket: This brand makes the biggest blanket we've ever tried, and right now, you can get one for $25 off its usual price.

3. Bloomingdale’s: Feeling cooped up? Make a little more of your time indoors with the retailer's Winter Break Sale, where you can save up to 70% on apparel, handbags and more thanks to the extra 50% off you'll get on specially marked clearance items through Monday, January 18. Additionally, you can save between 30% to 50% on a bevy of full-priced items, too.

4. Briogeo Haircare: For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on healthy hair kits and get free shipping on orders of $60 or more at Briogeo Haircare.

5. Brooklyn Bedding: You can get 25% off the entire site right now through Monday, January 18, plus 50% off all sheets when you enter coupon code MLK25 at checkout.

6. Carter's: Get the cutest little duds for your favorite kiddo during the big Winter Clearance Event at Carter's, where prices start at $0.59 (no, seriously).

7. Casper: Just want to stay in bed right now? This Casper sale is just for you. Through Thursday, January 21, you can save 15% on new mattresses and 10% on pillows, sheets and duvets. Another way to save is to hit up the Last Call Sale, where you can get up to $865 off select, final-sale mattresses and up to 60% off select final-sale bedding.

8. Clare: You can set the perfect mood for 2021 with gorgeous paint from Clare. Not sure what color you're after? For a limited time, you can save $5 on 10 or more swatches when you use the coupon code NEWHUE21 at checkout.

9. Crate & Barrel: If you want to upgrade your old bedding or bath linens, now's the time, as you can get up to 30% off select items through Monday, January 18. You can also save up to 70% on clearance kitchen, furniture and other must-haves.

10. Coach Outlet: Get the new year off to a stylish start thanks to Coach Outlet. Through Monday, January 18, you can get an extra 15% off some of the best apparel, footwear, accessories and more when you use coupon code GET15 at checkout. Looking for something else? You can also save $10 on your order of $100 or more with the coupon code EXTRA10 at checkout and get select leather handbags and other items for a whopping 75% off.

11. Disney: During the big Twice A Year Sale at Disney, you can take an additional 25% off already reduced toys and apparel: just use the coupon code EXTRA25 at checkout. For a limited time, when you buy one classic Disney princess doll, you can also get a classic doll accessory pack (regularly valued at $9.99) for $5 with the coupon code PLAYTIME.

12. DreamCloud: Count sheep from the comfort of your cozy DreamCloud mattress and save big through Sunday, January 17—buyers will receive free sheets, pillows and mattress protectors with every mattress order.

13. Helix: You can save a bundle right now at Helix. For starters, you'll get $100 off any mattress order and two free pillows with the coupon code NEWSLEEP100. If you spend $1,250 or more, you'll get $150 off and two free pillows with the coupon code NEWSLEEP150. For orders of $1,750 or more, just plug in the coupon code NEWSLEEP200 to save $200 and get those two free pillows, too.

14. Kate Spade: Love Kate Spade but don't love the hefty price tag attached to the brand's fashion-forward accessories? Through Monday, January 18, you can get an extra 40% off sale styles with the coupon code THISISIT at checkout.

15. Label by Three: For chic, sustainable fashion, Label by Three is a go-to source, and for a limited time, you can get 30% off sitewide, with the discounts automatically being applied at checkout—no coupon code needed.

16. Layla Sleep: Bid adieu to your tired old mattress and belly-flop into better comfort thanks to this sale at Layla Sleep. Through Monday, January 18, you can get up to $200 off mattresses and $300 in free accessories with every purchase.

17. Macy’s: Through Monday, January 18, you can snag some incredible discounts at Macy's. Not only are clearance items marked down by 40% to 60%, you'll get an extra 15% to 20% off specially marked sale and clearance items when you enter the coupon code CLEAR at checkout (eligible items will be marked as such).

18. Mented Cosmetics: In honor of the brand's fourth anniversary, Mented is offering $10 off all $40 purchases with no exclusions through Monday, January 18. This is your chance to shop the brand's top-selling lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes and more and see what all the buzz around this brand is about. Simply add items to your cart totaling the $40 threshold to get the discount.

19. Michael Kors: Good news, fashion fiends—the Semi-Annual Sale is still happening at Michael Kors, and through Monday, January 25, you can up to 70% off handbags, wallets, shoes and more.

20. Nordstrom: You probably didn't need another reason to love Nordstrom, but you're about to get it, because through Monday, January 18, you'll get an extra 25% off clearance items, so you can stay stylish on a budget—even through quarantine.

21. Purple: For a limited time, you can get free sheets and a pillow (up to $183 value) with almost every mattress purchase you make excluding the Premier mattress—and when it comes to this brand, it definitely pays to get linens directly from the source (the pillows feel like they weigh a ton!). You can also get 10% off select bedding and cushion bundles.

22. REI: Get activewear that'll make you feel great during your next adventure at a huge discount for REI's Clearance Event, where you'll get up to 50% off clearance clothing and footwear.

23. Savage x Fenty: Rihanna's wildly popular line of body-inclusive bras, underwear and other form-flattering sets is always worth checking out, but especially during a big sale. Right now, XTRA VIPs (you can sign up here!) will not only get 50% off sitewide. but can take advantage of a two for $29 bra and bralettes sale to save on select sultry pieces.

24. Shutterfly: Through Monday, January 18, you can shop our favorite online photo printing service to get 50% off photo books and virtually everything else, plus, free shipping on orders of $49 or more when you use the coupon code SHIP49 at checkout.

25. Sur la Table: Upgrade your cookware with top-rated items from Staub, Miyabi and other high-end brands during the Overstock Sale to save up to 40%.

26. Tory Burch: If you thought Tory Burch items never went on sale because the brand was too fancy, think again. Through Monday, January 18, you can take an extra 30% off sale items with the coupon code EXTRA30 at checkout for a total savings of up to 70% off.

27. Victoria’s Secret: From bras to underwear, the best items to shop at Victoria's Secret are still on sale for the Semi-Annual Sale, plus, if you use coupon code EXTRA25 at checkout, you'll get an additional 25% off clearance items.

28. Wayfair: Whether you're in the market for a new sofa or a fire pit, the 72-hour clearance Sale at Wayfair is your chance to save up to 60% on virtually everything, including dining room furniture, living room seating and other great finds. This sale (shop our favorites here) ends on Monday, January 18, so don't miss out.

29. Williams-Sonoma: The best time to shop at Williams-Sonoma? When a mega sale like this 75% clearance event is happening, because you can shop high-end brands like Breville, Le Creuset and more for less.

30. Yankee Candle: This classic candle retailer's big Semi-Annual Sale is still going strong, and it's an excellent opportunity to save up to 60% on some of their beloved scents.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: MLK Day sales: The 30 best deals you can shop right now

