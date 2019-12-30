The 40 Best Movies of 2019

It's been a banner year for movies, from the generation-defining Avengers: Endgame—the highest-grossing film ever—t0 action-packed blockbusters (Ford v. Ferrari) and mind-bending horror masterpieces (Midsommar). The 40 films on this flick left us shocked, wowed, and taken for a ride, and we won't soon forget them. Here's to 2020.

