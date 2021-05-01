30 Best Places to Visit in USA in June

In this article we will take a look at the 30 best places to visit in US in June. You can skip our detailed analysis of the American tourist spots and go directly to the 5 Best Places to Visit in USA in June.

The United States is one of the most popular destinations for tourists. Every year the country attracts millions of visitors from all over the world. According to statistics presented by International Trade Administration, a US government agency to promote the export of goods and services, 79.3 million international visitors traveled to the United States in 2019. The data further says that the total economic output of the travel and tourism industry (including both direct and indirect output) stood at $1.9 trillion in 2019, which accounted for 2.9% of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the biggest economy of the world.

Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tourism in the US

But, things took a negative turn as the pandemic engulfed the whole world in 2020. Covid-19 pandemic dealt a death blow to the US travel and tourism industry. The data from International Trade Administration says that due to the negative impacts of the pandemic, the US faced a year-on-year decline of 75% in international visits in 2020. Moreover, according to a study by The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), United States faced a decline of 41% in its travel and tourism GDP in 2020.

Similarly, Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), an automated system operated by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), estimated that during the first 10 months of 2020 United States suffered a loss of $147.15 billion in tourism revenue.

The loss incurred by the travel industry is more evident from the annual losses faced by the major US-based Airlines. According to the business magazine Forbes, 6 largest US Airlines faced a loss of $35 billion in 2020. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), the largest U.S. airline, said it suffered a loss of $9.5 billion last year. Similarly, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) recorded a loss of $12.39 billion and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) of $3.1 billion in 2020. These figures show that curbs imposed on the cross-border movement by governments in different countries to contain the spread of coronavirus devastated the travel industry.

Although the global survey by United Nation's World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) states that majority of its tourism panel experts does not see a full recovery to the pre-pandemic level before 2024. However, certain developments provide us solid reasons to be optimistic about the revival of the industry in the United States. Based on this data, it's safe to assume that tourists will flock to the best places to visit in USA in June.

The number of COVID-19 cases which once peaked at around 300000 cases per day is now declined to less than 55000 per day. Furthermore, a robust vaccination campaign has been launched in the US and 42.2% of Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine. Moreover, according to STR, the data analytics division of the CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), hotel occupancy in the US reached 59.7%, the highest level since the pandemic began, for the week that ended on April 10. Not only this, the 2021 summer reservation volume (June, July, and August) in the U.S is 110% higher than the previous year. These developments foreshadow a resurgence in the industry.

Big hospitality companies are adopting new marketing techniques to attract customers as the COVID-19 threat is subsiding. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) rolled out its New Memories marketing campaign to connect with consumers through television, digital channels, and social media. The campaign invites homebound travelers to start planning vacations again and make new memories. NYC & Company, the city’s official tourism organization, has planned to spend $30 million on a tourism campaign set to launch in June, aimed at reviving the tourism sector. Similarly, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) partnered with Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to launch a new marketing campaign. In addition to encouraging people to tour and book Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) hotels, a big part of their campaign emphasizes the company’s commitment to cleanliness and sanitization.

If you are also planning to visit some of the spectacular tourist destinations in the US, the following list is for you. With this context in mind, here are the 30 best places to visit in US in June.

best places to visit in USA June

Best Places to Visit in USA in June

30. Grand Teton National Park

Located in northwestern Wyoming, Grand Teton is one of the most beautiful parks in the United States. The 480 sq mile park is home to insanely beautiful snow-topped peaks, superabundant wildlife, terrific hiking terrain, and striking landscapes. Not surprisingly, the most famous view of the park is the Grand Teton Peak (13,770 feet). Other famous locations in the park are Oxbow bend, Schwabacher Landing, Snake River Overlook, Mormon Row, and Red Hills. June is a good time to visit the park as most of the park is accessible this month, and you can do anything from hiking to fishing to camping without any restriction. In 2019, 4,020,288 visitors toured the park. The park ranks 30 in the list of best places to visit in USA in June.

29. Outer Banks

The Outer Banks is a group of barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina. Pristine beaches, state parks, quaint towns, shipwreck diving sites make Outer Banks a popular tourist destination during summer. Major attractions for tourists at the Outer Banks are Jockey's Ridge State Park, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, and several open-sea beaches. In addition to this, a number of historic sites, including the Wright Brothers National Memorial, Chicamacomico Lifesaving Station, and the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum are also located in the Outer Banks.

28. Aspen

Aspen is a ski resort town and a year-round destination for outdoor recreation in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Popular spots for tourists at Aspen are Aspen Mountain Ski Resort, Highlands Ski Resort, Snowmass, and Aspen Art Museum. In the summertime, Aspen offers a bunch of recreational activities including, white water rafting on the nearby Arkansas River, hiking to the beautiful Maroon Bells peak, biking on the trails in the Snowmass Bike Park, Horseback riding apart from a visit to the Art Museum.

27. Lake Tahoe

Tahoe is a large freshwater lake in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, lying along the border of California and Nevada. Owing to its crystal clear freshwater and picturesque landscapes, the lake has earned a reputation of being the most beautiful body of water in the US. One of the most compelling features of the lake is standup-paddle-boarding (SUP). You simply cannot beat the vibrant turquoise waters of Tahoe. June is a great time to visit Lake Tahoe, as Squaw Valley remains open this month and you have the opportunity to enjoy skiing along with hiking. The lake ranks 27th in the list of best places to visit in USA in June.

26. Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs is a city in Yampa Valley, Northern Colorado. Named after its famous hot springs, the city is surrounded by majestic mountains and is wrapped up in the Yampa River. Strawberry Park Hot Springs is the most beautiful of all the Hot Springs the city has. It offers a host of outdoor pursuits that attract millions of visitors every year. The city's most compelling activity is skiing as it has roughly 3,000 skiable acres. Other than that, you can also hike to the Fish Creek Falls and bike the Yampa river core trail.

25. Mount Rainier National Park

Mount Rainier National Park is one of the most stunning places in the US. The park encompasses meadows of wildflowers, old-growth forests, beautiful waterfalls, and incredible mountain views. With all these striking features, Mount Rainier Park is considered a dream of nature lovers. June is considered one of the best months to visit the park as you have a chance to see wildflowers this month in addition to hiking on the snow-free trails. In 2019, 1,501,621 visitors toured Mount Rainier National Park. The park ranks 25th in the list of best places to visit in USA in June.

24. Kenai Fjords National Park

Kenai Fjords National Park is located at the Kenai Peninsula in south-central Alaska. Due to its proximity to the ocean as well as the mountains it has, the Park offers a wide range of activities to its guests. Hiking on the glacier trails, seeing glaciers on boat and helicopter tours, fishing and kayaking are some of the most exciting things you can do in the park. June is one of the best months to visit the park as in summer the weather is perfect there and all of the beautiful attractions are open during summer. In 2019, 356,601 visitors toured Kenai Fjords National Park.

23. Miami

Ranking 23rd in the list of best places to visit in USA in June is Miami. Located in southeastern Florida off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Miami is popular for its Latin culture and sizzling nightlife. With over 150 ethnicities residing in the city, Miami is considered a mixing bowl of different cultures. The city offers a wealth of entertainment, wonderful beaches, shopping, and glorious sunshine to its guests. The most attractive tourist attractions in the city are Biscayne National Park, Everglades National Park, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Miami Bay, and Little Havana.

22. Moab

Moab is a town in eastern Utah. The town is one of the most isolated communities in the US with only around 9,000 inhabitants. Moab is located halfway between Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, so tourists can explore both regions from one central town. During summer most visitors head for the Colorado River or the La Sal Mountains to cool down. In summer rafting on the Colorado River is considered a must-do activity by visitors. Moab lands the 23rd spot in the list of best places to visit in USA in June.

21. Boston

Boston is one of the oldest cities in the US. The city finds its name several times in the history books as two of the most important incidents in the American Revolution, Boston Tea Party and Boston Massacre, occurred in this city. Moreover, the city is famous for its architecture and top-notch academic institutions. Prestigious institutions like the Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are located in Boston. Some of the famous sites in Boston that you should not miss while visiting the city include Freedom Trail, Paul Revere House, Boston Common, Museum of Fine Arts Fenway Park, Boston Public Garden, and Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

20. Los Angeles

LA gets the 20th spot in our list of best places to visit in USA in June. The sprawling city of Los Angeles is located in southern California surrounded by the Pacific Coast, mountains, and valleys. The city being the home of Hollywood is often regarded as the “Entertainment Capital of the World”. The second-largest city in the USA is known for beautiful beaches, amazing cuisine, active lifestyle outstanding museums, incredible shopping, and fun family attractions. The city has several eye-catching attractions for tourists including Universal Studios Hollywood, Venice Beach, Santa Monica State Beach, Disneyland Park, and The Getty Center.

19. San Diego

San Diego is a city on the Pacific coast of California renowned for its beaches, parks, and sunny weather. San Diego Zoo is the most distinguishing site of this city. The Zoo located at Balboa Park is home to more than 12000 animals belonging to 650 different species. Moreover, its downtown Gaslamp area as well as the famous Pacific Beach is full of mouthwatering seafood restaurants, bustling bars, and some life-changing taco stalls.

18. Zion National Park

Located in Utah, Zion has become one of America’s most beautiful and remarkable parks in the US in recent years. The 16 miles long and up to 3000 feet deep Zion Canyon (Mukuntuweap) is considered the crown jewel is of the park. Among other activities, the dramatic landscapes of Zion offer climbing, canyoneering, and hiking opportunities to its visitors. Weather gets hot in June which can be nice for hiking that involves extremely cold water crossings. In 2019, 4,488,268 visitors toured Zion National Park. The park is one of the best places to visit in USA in June

17. Washington DC

Washington DC is the capital of the U.S and the seat of the federal government. Washington is located on the eastern coast of America in the District of Columbia. It is a cosmopolitan city with diverse cultures and hosts the most iconic buildings in the US including the White House and Capitol Building. The National Mall in the city has several monuments and memorials. In addition to this, the National Zoo, historic churches, and the colonial architecture of Georgetown are some other important things to visit in Washington.

16. Chicago

Chicago, nicknamed "Windy City", lies along the shores of Lake Michigan in Illinois. It is the third-largest US city, known for its vibrant arts scene, towering skyscrapers, numerous cultural attractions, unique style of hot dogs and pizzas, excellent shopping, and interesting architecture. Some of the most famous tourist spots in the city include Millennium Park, the iconic Sears Tower, the Art Institute of Chicago Navy Pier with its parks, and the Shedd Aquarium.

15. Honolulu – Oahu

Oahu is a perfect amalgam of cosmopolitan luxury and breathtaking scenery. Mountainous backdrops, rolling waves, and pretty epic beaches of Oahu provide some awe-inspiring vistas. Honolulu, situated on Oahu’s South Shore, is famous for dining, nightlife, and shopping. Waikiki Beach, Pearl Harbour National Memorial, and Lanikai Beach are its most renowned tourist attractions.

14. Sedona

Sedona is a desert town in Arizona, known for red-rock buttes, canyons, and pine forests. Magnificent red rock formations and ancient cliff dwellings depict awe-inspiring scenery in Sedona. It has 1.8 million acres of national forest land and more than 300 miles of trails for hiking and biking. Not only this, for summer visitors it also has some cool water reservoirs. Sedona has so many things to do for visitors including hiking, biking, climbing, rafting, and kayaking.

13. San Francisco

San Francisco is one of the most popular destinations on the west coast of the US. Its hilly geography creates a unique atmosphere that offers pleasant weather throughout the year. The city has some jaw-dropping sights, diverse kinds of cuisine, cozy cafes, and a host of booming nightlife venues. The San Francisco bay area has some of the most spectacular tourist attractions in the US including the Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman’s Wharf, and Alcatraz Island.

12. Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor is a popular tourist destination on Mount Desert Island along Maine’s Frenchman Bay. Bar Harbor is famous for its striking coastal beauty, its many yachts, and lobster boats. The town has multiple attractions to offer including Acadia National Park, Shore Path, Mount Desert Island, and Abbe Museum. In addition to this, bar Harbor also has a variety of shops, restaurants, taverns, and motels.

11. Kauai

Located in Hawaii, Kauai makes for the perfect summer vacation destination due to its picturesque landscapes, lush waterfalls, and rich cultural history. Whether you like to explore the beautiful shorelines of Kaui or hike the Kalalau trail, there’s something on this magical island for everyone. Some of the captivating tourist spots at Kauai include Nā Pali Coast State Wilderness Park, Waimea Canyon State Park, Hanalei Bay, Queen’s Bath, Kalalau Trail, and Polihale State Park. The best time to visit Kauai is from April to June as these months have fewer chances for rainy weather.

10. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Spanning across the Blue Ridge Mountains of eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina, the Great Smoky Mountain Range is one of the best places to visit in the USA in May. The Park encompasses lush forests and an abundance of wildflowers that bloom year-round, in addition to the streams, rivers, and waterfalls that appear along hiking routes. It also includes a segment of the famous 2,180-mile Appalachian Trail. Clingmans Dome is the highest point (6643ft) and arguably the most popular feature of the Great Smoky Mountains. The Great Smoky Mountains is the most visited National Park in the US. In 2019, 12,547,743 visitors toured the Park. Great Smoky National Park ranks 10th in our list of best places to visit in USA in June.

9. New Orleans

New Orleans is a wonderful place to know about different cultures, taste new foods, and watch amazing festivals. It also has strong influences from different cultures, and it is often referred to as a “melting pot” of cultures in the US. With its bustling nightlife and diverse kind of music, it is considered one of the most electric cities in the United States. Moreover, around 130 festivals are held in New Orleans every year. If you visit the city in June, you will have the opportunity to attend Festigals, NOLA Caribbean Experience, and New Orleans Pride festival.

8. Cape Cod

Cape Cod is a hook-shaped peninsula in Massachusetts. It is a popular summertime destination for tourists due to its ocean beaches, seafood shacks, lighthouses, ponds, and quaint villages. Cape Cod National Seashore, Rail Trail, Race Point Beach, Chatham Lighthouse Beach, and John F Kennedy Hyannis Museum are some of the popular attractions of Cape Cod. June is considered one of the best months to visit the Cape. This month it is decorated in Pink roses and comparatively less crowded than July and August. Cape Cod ranks 8th in our list of best places to visit in USA in June.

7. Las Vegas

You may call it Sin City, America's Playground, the city that never sleeps, or Entertainment Capital of the World. The entertainment it offers and its tolerance of various forms of adult entertainment have earned it these names. Las Vegas has some wonderful points for outdoor activities including Red Rock Canyon and Hoover Dam. But, the city has got worldwide fame due to its bars, nightclubs, and mind-blowing casinos. The most famous Casinos in Las Vegas are Caesar’s Palace, owned by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), Bellagio, and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM).

6. New York City

New York City is the most visited city in the United States. According to NYC & Co. (the city's tourism marketing organization), New York City welcomed 65.2 million visitors in 2108. The city is a hub for art and fashion, and it is an amalgam of various cultures. New York City is well-known for its skyscrapers and historical monuments. Statue of Liberty, Central Park, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Broadway and the Theater District, Empire State Building, Times Square, and the Brooklyn Bridge are some of the wonderful sites that make the city very popular among visitors. NYC ranks 6th in the list of best places to visit in USA in June.

