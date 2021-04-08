30 of the best things you can buy at Macy's

We love a department store like Macy’s because it’s quite literally a one-stop-shop. You can find your fashion, tech, beauty, home, and more all in one trip, and shopping on its website is incredibly easy thanks to its user-friendly interface. Plus, you’ll find frequent sales on everything from cashmere sweaters to bedding and cookware,, making it a perfect place to shop for a variety of goods.

Another reason we love Macy’s? It’s a great place to register for your wedding. Plus, the department store keeps updated on the season’s hottest styles to help orient your search. Here are 30 of the best expert- and customer-approved products you can get at Macy’s right now.

1. The best-selling Adidas track jacket

This classic '80s-inspired track jacket withstands the test of time.

No athleisure repertoire is complete without Adidas’ best-selling track jacket with its signature three stripes. Made with recycled polyester tricot, it’s an ideal layer to rock during outdoor workouts or lounging at home. Reviewers say they instantly feel more energetic when they put it on—and love how it looks with the brands’ matching track pants—which are also a Macy’s favorite.

Get the Adidas Women's Essential 3-Stripe Tricot Track Jacket from Macy’s for $50

2. A thick bath towel made from Turkish cotton

Can't book a hotel stay? Turn your home into a suite with these sweet Hotel Collection bath towels.

That chill in the air after the bath or shower can be enough of a deterrent to skip the scrub-down altogether. Treat your body to Hotel Collection’s best-selling bath towel that our editors at Reviewed deemed one of the best bath towels you can buy for its warm and absorbent properties. It comes in 14 spa-like colors, so you’re bound to find one that matches your bathroom décor swimmingly. Of its 1,000 ratings, many note how they’re so luxurious, they reserve them as “guest” towels.

Get the Hotel Collection Turkish 30" x 56" Bath Towel from Macy’s for $60

3. A stand mixer you’ll never grow out of

KitchenAid mixers are top of the line and not going anywhere.

The KitchenAid stand mixer is the home chef gold standard for a reason. It offers powerful performance that lasts a lifetime and has useful attachments to cover pretty much any conceivable task. As the most popular stand mixer on the market, KitchenAid has earned its place helping home cooks and bakers to mix batter, whip fluffy meringues, and knead bread. It’s definitely an investment, but its versatility and power make it the best stand mixer we’ve ever tested.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer KSM150PS for $399.99

4. A fancy weighted robe

You'll never want to take off this comforting robe that keeps you warm and stress-free.

You’ve heard of weighted blankets…but a weighted robe? The future is here, and your back, neck, and stress levels will love you for it. Featuring a removable three-pound collar, this robe is intended to promote deep touch pressure stimulation as a means of melting stress away and keeping you comfortable all over. Our editors love the Gravity weighted robe because it doesn’t feel suffocating or overly heavy. It’s more like a “never-ending hug from your favorite grandma,” says style editor Amanda Tarlton. The robe comes in white, gray, and navy and sizes small, medium, and large.

Get the Gravity Weighted Robe from Macy’s for $130

5. This Kiehl’s hand salve for dry skin

Kiehl's gets the ultimate beauty editor stamp of approval for being the silkiest hand cream on the market right now.

Not only is this cult-favorite hand cream a best-seller at Macy’s, but it’s our beauty editor Jessica Kasparian’s top pick for hand cream for its pleasant eucalyptus fragrance, non-greasy finish, and high-absorbency that lasts for hours—even after a few hand washes. Reviewers say it’s particularly effective at eliminating dryness from excessive hand sanitizer use.

Get the Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, 5-oz. from Macy’s for $24

6. Our favorite Fitbit for all-inclusive health tracking

For the average person, this is the best Fitbit you can buy.

Fitbits are probably the most popular ways to track your steps and overall movement throughout the day. We named the Fitbit Charge the best of the bunch as our favorite fitness tracker. We found that, in addition to comprehensive fitness tracking, the Fitbit Charge 4 also offered the best sleep tracking of all the models we tested. If you want general health and wellness tracking and reliable GPS capabilities for a relatively affordable price, this is the way to go.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 for $149.95

7. A top-rated Hoover vacuum

When your vacuum works this efficiently, you'll never have to sweep dirt under the rug again.

If you dread the chore of vacuuming your floors, it might be time to replace your vacuum with something more robust. One of our experts’ favorite affordable vacuums includes this top-rated bagless one from Hoover. It comes with dusting, pet hair, and crevice tools that can all be attached to the vacuum as you use it, plus a retractable 25-foot cord that’s long enough for spaces of all sizes. Reviewers say this vacuum can last upwards of several years and picks up dirt and debris equally well on both hardwood and carpeted floors.

Get the Hoover WindTunnel 2 Corded Upright Vacuum from Macy’s for $129.99

8. A cult-favorite volumizing mascara

Too Faced mascara will leave people wondering if you're wearing falsies.

Being “better than sex” is quite a lofty statement to live up to, but according to our testers and all 8,300 of Macy’s ratings, this mascara just might. Too Faced’s thick, pigmented formula is great for all-day wear, while its curved applicator ensures you don’t miss a single lash. It’s sulfate-, paraben-, and cruelty-free and has garnered tons of repeat customers. “This product is absolutely gorgeous,” says one 5-star reviewer. “It makes my lashes look phenomenal without clumping. I use this product pretty much every day and I literally have no complaints. 10/10 would recommend!”

Get Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara from Macy’s for $26

9. A pair of Uggs boots for cozy feet

It might be springtime, but it's never too late for some cozy new boots.

Uggs have maintained a cult following for a reason. Beyond the distinctive “ugly cute” style, a pair of classic Ugg boots are incredibly comfortable, with a soft, fluffy interior that keeps feet happy with or without socks. Fans of Uggs say these classic boots provide warmth but don't cause overly sweaty feet. Uggs aren't for everyone, but if you like the look and want a truly cozy slip-on boot, you can't go wrong with this classic style.

Get the Ugg Women's Classic II Short Boots for $170

10. A chef’s knife with nearly perfect ratings

The Shun chef's knife is a cut above the rest.

A proper chef’s knife might be what’s standing between you and a delicious, time-efficient homemade meal. We rated the Japanese-made Shun classic chef’s knife as one of the top chef’s knives on the market for its immaculate precision in slicing thin cuts. Thanks to its stain and corrosion resistance, it also easily releases food from the blade, which ultimately helps keep your hands safe. “This is the best gift for someone who loves cooking,” says one reviewer. “My dad loves cooking and has been talking about getting a Japanese knife. I heard this was one of the best quality ones and it's definitely worth the price!”

Get the Shun Classic Chef’s Knife, 8" from Macy’s for $188.99

11. A personal pendant with classic charm

These popular pendant necklaces add a just the right amount of low-key flair.

Kate Spade is one of our favorite women-owned fashion brands, and we know we’re not the only ones obsessed with it. This sweet and simple initial pendant is one of the most popular accessories that Kate Spade offers. It’s subtle enough to be worn every day but can also complement more elaborate pieces. The pendant is available in gold or rose gold to suit different fashion sensibilities. This necklace makes a thoughtful gift or a stylish addition to your own collection.

Get the Kate Spade New York 12k Gold-Plated Initials Pendant Necklace for $58

12. A stainless steel cookware set to elevate your kitchen

These low-maintenance high-performance pans are made to last.

Dealing with warped, rusted, or sticky pans is a huge pain. If you're ready to invest in a high-quality collection of cookware, you should consider this 12-piece set from Cuisinart. It’s the best cookware set we’ve ever tested as the pots and pans heat evenly, giving you expert control. According to buyers, each piece in this set is satisfyingly heavy duty and not prone to warping or denting. Stainless steel is a great choice for long-lasting cookware that’s easy to clean, and Cuisinart has lived up to its reputation.

Get the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 12 Piece Cookware Set for $299.99

13. A baseball-sized bath bomb

These bath bombs come in several stunning hues—including glow-in-the-dark.

‘Tis the year of self-care, and given how fun they are to watch as they fizz up, bath bombs are a great place to start. If you’re a kid at heart, our experts loved Da Bomb for its secret surprise inside—like a Kinder Surprise for your bath. There are seven hues and fragrances to choose from that’ll instantly take you to your happy place, and they are free of supposedly harmful chemicals like phthalates and parabens.

Get Da Bomb Bath Bomb, 7-oz. from Macy’s for $7.50

14. A rose gold juicer

You'd be hard-"pressed" to find a sleeker, more giftable juicer.

A rose gold juicer? Yes, please. Boost your antioxidant intake with one of our experts’ favorite juicers, which doesn’t only add a dash of glitz and glam to your countertop, but creates nutritious juices, smoothies, milks, ice cream, and even pressed tofu. Its “slow juicing” technology mimics the speed and intensity of hand juicing, so your end result retains much of its taste and nutrients, all while staying fresher longer. Reviewers say it’s “addictive” to use and has completely transformed their lifestyle and energy levels.

Get the Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer Rose Gold from Macy’s for $459.99

15. A top-rated mattress in a box

Leesa's Hybrid mattress wins points for its sturdy-yet-plush construction and risk-free return policy.

A good night’s sleep is one of the best gifts you can give yourself. Our sleep staff writer named the Leesa Hybrid as the best luxury mattress for its ability to support sleepers of all position preferences, its luxurious feel, and a nice balance between firm and soft thanks to its supportive-yet-plush combination of memory foam, premium foam, and over 1,000 individually wrapped pocket springs.

Get the Leesa 11" Hybrid Mattress, Queen from Macy’s for $1,695

16. This does-everything-but-your-taxes Bobbi Brown moisturizer

This highly nourishing primer-moisturizer combo is great for combination skin.

This Bobbi Brown product will make you want to use just a tear-drop amount at a time so you don’t use it up in a month. Featuring a non-greasy shea butter formula that smells faintly of grapefruit and geranium, it both moisturizes your skin and acts as a primer, which helps set and extend the longevity of your makeup. With a nearly perfect rating and more than 1,300 ratings at Macy’s, customers love it for everyday use: “One of my favorite primers! My face has never looked better. After using this, my face feels soft and looks dewy. My foundation glides on my skin and doesn’t cling to any of my dry patches. I definitely recommend it for people with combination or dry skin like me.”

Get the Bobbi Brown Priming Moisturizer, 1.7-oz. from Macy’s for $62

17. This best-selling Drybar dry shampoo

Fake a shower with this detoxifying, volumizing dry shampoo.

One of the worst aspects of going a couple of days without a hair wash is how strands tend to fall flat and look greasy. Our editors named the Drybar dry shampoo the best of all-time for its salon-worthy scent, also noting that you get hair so big it’s basically full of Mean Girls-esque secrets. It contains micro-fine rice powders that expand to eliminate grease and match your hair tone perfectly, all while boosting moisture. One 5-star reviewer says, “If you haven't tried this and are skeptical, have no fear, this is the best dry shampoo you'll ever try!”

Get Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo, 3.5-oz. from Macy’s for $23

18. An air fryer that doubles as a toaster oven

Save space and time with this Cuisinart air fryer that produces crispy gourmet-level food.

Air fryers are the kitchen appliance of the moment thanks to their ease of use and ability to produce the most delectable pub fare without the extra oil. Our tester is a huge fan of the Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven for its ability to air fry and toast foods evenly, hold a substantial amount of food (like a four-pound chicken and six slices of bread), and save counter space. It’s also particularly cost-effective given that it assumes the role of two appliances you’re likely to use regularly.

Get the Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven from Macy’s for $199.99

19. A Yves Saint Laurent perfume with over 17,000 reviews

While on the pricier side, only a couple spritzes of this designer perfume lasts all day.

Macy’s doesn’t get nearly enough credit for its comprehensive perfume selection. Not sure where to start? This musky and seductive perfume by Yves Saint Laurent hits all the right notes. It boasts a blend of vanilla and coffee for an invigorating scent you’ll want to whip out on the most special of occasions. Of its dozens of thousands of reviews, many note the scent lasts all day, requiring no reapplications: “Hands down my favorite perfume ever,” says one fan. “One to two sprays lasts all day long and it isn’t overpowering. I always get compliments when wearing this perfume and the packaging is fun and girly!”

Get Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum Spray, 1 oz from Macy’s for $76

21. Our favorite portable Bluetooth speaker

The JBL Flip 5 speaker is ideal for music lovers of all varieties.

What good is a speaker if it’s tethered to the wall? Bring superior, crisp sound with you wherever you go with our tester’s top pick for the best Bluetooth speakers around. With JBL Flip 5, you get more than 12 hours of playtime on a full charge, a waterproof design that’s perfect for the beach and rainy days, and a sleep timer to wind down when you do. One reviewer calls its sound “beyond phenomenal.”

Get the JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker from Macy’s for $100

22. A Dutch oven for roast, stews, and perfect bread loaves

Your Dutch oven will serve you well long after the sourdough craze fades away.

A good Dutch oven is a total game-changer in the kitchen. I use mine most frequently to make slow-cooked stews, but the steam-capturing seal is also absolutely perfect for baking a beautiful loaf of bread. Dutch ovens often take up a lot of space, but with a piece this beautiful, you can leave it out on the counter and let it double as decor. This 6-quart Dutch oven from Martha Stewart offers plenty of capacity, and it’s one of our favorites. It's made of high-quality cast iron and enamel, with some shoppers even favorably comparing its performance to the much pricier Le Creuset.

Get the Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-Qt. Dutch Oven for $99.99

23. These trendy Teva sandals

Coming in 11 colors, there's a comfy and practical Teva sandal for every taste and lifestyle.

The sandal of the moment isn’t exactly runway-ready, but it may just be your ticket to a perfect summer frolicking on the beach and exploring a range of rocky and grassy terrains. Made of vegan, recycled materials and a lightweight foam footbed, it also includes supportive Velcro straps for the perfect fit. With nearly 2,600 reviews, customers say they’re “100% thrilled with Teva and will continue to support this amazing brand. As always, the quality of materials and durability of these sandals is the best. Love them!”

24. A container set to keep food fresh

Why risk pests in your pantry?

I can't recommend investing in a set of food storage containers highly enough. If you've ever battled pests in your pantry, you know it's a nightmare to get rid of creepy crawlies once they've made their way into your baking supplies. One of the best ways to prevent that from happening is by making sure your ingredients are stored in pest-proof containers—and these Martha Stewart glass jars are definitely that. This Macy's-exclusive set is an attractive way to keep your food fresh and eliminate the less-cute look of flour bags lined up precariously on your kitchen shelves.

Get the Martha Stewart Collection 6-Pc. Bakery Set for $39.99

25. These comfy Ugg slipper dupes

Slip into something more comfortable like these Dearfoams shearling slippers.

If Uggs aren’t in your current budget, you’ll equally love these ultra-plush Dearfoams slippers our testers loved for their generous amount of genuine shearling lining and incredible value for the price. They’re also water-resistant, include a sole for both indoor and outdoor wear, and customers who live in warmer climates say their feet never overheat while wearing them.

Get the Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Genuine Shearling Scuff Slippers from Macy’s for $69

26. A set of soft bed sheets that feel like a dream

A nice set of sheets can make all the difference between tossing and turning and catching up on beauty sleep.

There's nothing like the pleasure of sleeping on a pair of new, clean, soft sheets. I'm delighted to say I finally retired my pilly set of Amazon microfiber sheets and upgraded to pure cotton, and it makes a noticeable difference to how well and how happily I sleep. Reviewers of this 550-thread sheet set say that they're soft and luxurious feeling, and not prone to pilling.

Get the Charter Club Damask Stripe Supima Cotton 550-Thread Count Bedding Collection for $58.99

27. A scented candle to celebrate new beginnings

Homesick candles specialize in transportive scents to evoke a very specific mood.

I'm a notorious sucker for a nice candle. Homesick Candles are best known for their regional products (for instance, a Massachusetts candle that smells like coffee, donuts, and fall spices), but their themed candles don't stop there. Macy's stocks Homesick candles with themes like New Job, which evokes concentration and professionalism with scents of leather and clove, or New Home, which stresses clean, fresh scents like jasmine and lime to celebrate a new start. Each candle burns 60-80 hours and has a minimalist design that puts the focus on the fragrance.

Get the Homesick Candles New Home Candle for $34

28. A personal blender that can handle any job

This NutriBullet blender covers smoothies, cocktails, ground nuts, and baby food.

The NutriBullet is a household name in personal blenders and is one of the best ones we’ve ever tested. We’re not alone in our love for this product. According to reviewers, it's easy to clean, and small enough to store in even a compact space. With a powerful motor, it's reliable enough to turn out anything from baby food to nut milks. This model also comes with two cup sizes to meet a variety of kitchen needs.

Get the NutriBullet NBR0801 600-Watt Blender for $69.99

29. A smartphone wristlet that combines fashion and function

This leather wristlet will outlast any cheap phone case.

This leather wristlet from Michael Kors serves multiple purposes. With a slot for a smartphone, six credit card slots, and two zip compartments, it works double-time as a phone case and wallet. The leather exterior, available in a range of colors, also makes an understated fashion statement. Many reviewers say that it makes a great gift and that it holds up well over the years.

Get the Michael Kors Adele Double-Zip Pebble Leather Phone Wristlet for $128

30. A counter garden for fresh herbs

You don't need garden space for beautiful fresh herbs.

This past year has definitely made me feel the limitations of my apartment. Thankfully, there are ways to make what space you do have feel more expansive—and introducing some greenery is one of my favorites. Don't limit yourself to decorative plants. A self-contained system like the AeroGarden allows you to grow herbs and veggies inside your home, providing the plants with plenty of light and nutrients. We had a great time testing this system, finding it easy to use and fun to watch, and ideal for gardeners of all skill levels.

Get the AeroGarden Harvest Slim with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit for $129.99

