30 Biggest SaaS Companies in the World in 2023

Ramish Cheema
·12 min read

In this piece, we will take a look at the 30 biggest SaaS companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 10 Biggest SaaS Companies in the World.

The software as a service (SaaS) industry is one of the hottest sectors in the technology sector right now. The growth of the Internet and connectivity in general has created new business models and allowed existing businesses to transform their operations and take advantage of external products and processes without having to deal with large capital investment for their own systems. This allows firms to streamline their daily processes such as human resources and payroll and take advantage of specialized services. At the same time, it generates new business models where entire businesses are set up to facilitate other businesses or professionals at carrying out their operations.

These diverse use cases and the fact that the industry itself still hasn't fully matured lead to some optimistic valuations and growth estimates for the SaaS sector. One such estimate comes from Market Research Future, with the firm estimating that the SaaS industry is estimated to grow to $381 billion by the end of this decade from the start and through a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. This growth and the strong valuation for a software subscription platform that does not have the luxury of high product prices like the hardware industry does is still unsurprising given that some of the biggest technology companies in the world such as Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) have dedicated cloud computing divisions. This growth is also fueled by the relatively easier adaptability of the SaaS platforms, as Market Research Future points out that firms find it easier to access complex software products via the cloud instead of spending heavily to develop such capabilities in house.

Another more optimistic estimate for the SaaS industry comes from FinancialNewsMedia. This research firm believes that the industry was worth $121 billion in 2020 and from then until it will grow at a stronger CAGR of 18.8% to be worth $702 billion by the end of 2023.

However, despite these rosy estimates, the SaaS sector is still a technology industry and as such is subject to macroeconomic pitfalls. These days inflation and high interest rates are restricting corporate budgets and cloud computing spending is also dropping as a result. Yet, SaaS companies are adamant that their business is growing, with ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)'s chief executive officer Mr. William McDermott highlighting during a recent earnings call that:

C-level buyers don’t want long-term road maps to clean up a siloed mess of point solutions. They want integration, speed, automation, great experiences and business impact. A CEO told me, “We can’t afford 1,000 points of We need a cohesive plan with a trusted platform.” So this is now without any doubt, a platform economy. And only a few platforms will be relevant in this shift, and none are as well positioned at ServiceNow. This begins with our business model. ServiceNow with born in the cloud, established itself in IT and expanded from that core. It accelerates with the realities of the multi-cloud world.

Many enterprises are struggling to use public cloud capacity that they have already procured into ServiceNow, which directly enables cloud workload migration. We are the control tower for any architecture, public, hybrid or multi-cloud. And with open telemetry, we help business build and monitor cloud-native applications. This all extends to driving automation. . . . .Right now, many technology companies are working to shift resources from bad businesses to good ones. ServiceNow only has good businesses. Our products and engineering team is building organic net new innovation with an unmatched level of speed and quality. When we started to sense noise in the macro early in 2022, we shifted immediately to a conservative cost management posture in running the company. This allowed us to focus on execution with our team rather than look to workforce actions to leverage.

Today, we'll look at some of the biggest SaaS companies in the world, out of which the top picks are Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

30 Biggest SaaS Companies in the World in 2023
30 Biggest SaaS Companies in the World in 2023

Our Methodology 

We started to compile our list by searching for the largest SaaS companies that operate in North America, Australia, China, and Europe after which they were ranked through their market capitalization or estimated valuation. All of these companies generate the bulk of their revenue from providing software platforms, but in rare cases, companies for which SaaS is integral to their business model and their scope is too big to exclude are also included.

30 Biggest SaaS Companies in the World in 2023

30. WiseTech Global Limited (OTCMKTS:WIGBY)

Latest Value: $11.1 billion

WiseTech Global Limited (OTCMKTS:WIGBY) is an Australian company headquartered in Alexandria, Australia. The firm offers businesses with software products for their logistics management, allowing them to optimize containers, manage transport, and carry out business to business communications.

29. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Latest Value: $12.89 billion

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is an American firm that provides a software platform for the digital verification of documents for a variety of industries such as real estate. It is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

By the end of last year's December quarter, 42 of the 943 hedge funds polled by 'Insider Monkey had bought DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)'s shares. Out of these, Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management is the firm's largest investor with a $312 million stake that comes via 5.6 million shares.

28. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Latest Value: $13,48 billion

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) provides a cloud platform for companies to secure access to their facilities and systems. It is based in San Francisco, California.

59 of the 943 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey in Q3 2022 had bought Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)'s shares, out of which Brandon Haley's Holocene Advisors is the firm's largest investor. It owns 1.7 million shares that are worth $120 million.

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is one of the biggest SaaS companies in the world.

27. Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Latest Value: $13.84 billion

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is a cloud communications platform provider that enables businesses to develop solutions for their customer relationship management. It is based in San Francisco, California.

48 of the 943 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey's Q4 2022 survey had bought Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)'s shares. Its largest hedge fund shareholder in our database is Catherine D. Wood's ARK Investment Management which owns 7.4 million shares that are worth $362 million.

26. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Latest Value: $14.74 billion

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) is a software firm whose products allow users to design products, manage product life cycles, and create augmented reality experiences.

Insider Monkey dug through 943 hedge fund portfolios for last year's fourth quarter to find out that 44 had invested in the company. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)'s largest investor is Robert Joseph Caruso's Select Equity Group which owns 3.5 million shares that are worth $420 million.

25. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Latest Value: $15.23 billion

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is an American firm headquartered in New York, New York. It provides commercial and cloud based database platforms.

As part of their December quarter of 2022 investments, 48 of the 943 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey had bought MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)'s shares. The firm's largest investor is Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies which owns 918,200 shares that are worth $180 million.

24. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Latest Value: $16.90 billion

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is a software platform provider that enables companies to manage their data and generate insights from it. The firm is based in San Francisco, California.

Insider Monkey profiled 943 hedge funds for their fourth quarter of 2022 investments and found out that 52 had invested in the company. Out of these, Alex Sacerdote's Whale Rock Capital Management is Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)'s largest investor with a $217 million stake that comes via 2.5 million shares.

23. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Latest Value: $17.27 billion

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is a cloud security platform and services provider which lets customers to use SaaS applications and manage any misconfigurations in them. It is based in San Jose, California.

Insider Monkey dug through 943 hedge fund portfolios for 2022's December quarter and found out that 42 had held a take in the company. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)'s largest investor is Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies which owns 866,588 shares that are worth $96.9 million.

22. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Latest Value: $17.4 billion

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is a software company enabling security agencies to run deep analyses into their datasets for generating actionable intelligence and insights.

28 of the 943 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey during Q4 2022 had bought Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)'s shares. The firm's largest shareholder in our database is Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies which owns 43 million shares that are worth $276 million.

21. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Latest Value: $17.66 billion

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) is a human resource software provider that allows companies to manage their employee productivity, training, and other areas.

By the end of Q4 2022, 47 of the 943 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey had bought Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)'s shares. The firm's largest shareholder is Greg Poole's Echo Street Capital Management which owns 579,962 shares that are worth $179 million.

20. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Latest Value: $19.80 billion

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is a cloud software company that allows firms to manage their customer relationships. It is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Insider Monkey dug through 943 hedge fund portfolios for their fourth quarter of 2022 investments to find out that 53 had held a stake in the company. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)'s largest investor in our database is Colin Moran's Abdiel Capital Advisors which owns 1.1 million shares that are worth $335 million.

19. Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Latest Value: $19.8 billion

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) provides cloud based security software enabling customers to manage their applications, devices, and cloud platforms.

40 of the 943 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey had invested in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during Q4 2022, out of which Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP is the company's largest investor as it owns 2.6 million shares that are worth $119 million.

18. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Latest Value: $20.96 billion

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) provides a communications platform for both everyday users and companies.

Insider Monkey dug through 943 hedge fund portfolios for their December quarter of 2022 investments to find out that 36 had bought the firm's shares. Out of these, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)'s largest investor is Catherine D. Wood's ARK Investment Management which owns 10.6 million shares that are worth $719 million.

17. Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Latest Value: $24.50 billion

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is a cloud company that provides software for several use cases such as monitoring and security.

By the end of last year's final quarter, 63 of the 943 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey's survey had bought Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)'s shares. Henry Ellenbogen's Durable Capital Partners is the company's largest investor. It owns 2.7 million shares that are worth $205 million.

16. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Latest Value: $27.46 billion

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) provides a wide variety of cloud software products to the healthcare sector, aimed at personnel management, communications, and data management.

43 of the 943 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey had bought Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)'s shares in Q4 2022. Out of these, the company's largest investor is Greg Poole's Echo Street Capital Management which owns 1 million shares that are worth $177 million.

15. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Latest Value: $29.90 billion

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a software company that provides threat detection, identity management, and other capabilities for cloud platforms.

By the end of 2022's December quarter, 66 of the 943 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey had bought CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)'s shares. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke, and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital is the company's largest investor through a $175 million stake that comes via 1.6 million shares.

14. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Latest Value: $32.9 billion

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) provides cloud software for the healthcare industry allowing firms to monitor patients and manage compliance.

Insider Monkey looked through 943 hedge fund holdings for last year's fourth quarter and discovered that 34 had held a stake in the firm. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)'s largest investor in our database is Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group which owns 1.1 million shares that are worth $241 million.

13. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Latest Value: $40.78 billion

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a software company enabling firms to manage their payroll, file taxes, and run other operations.

As 2022's final quarter ended, 47 of the 943 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey had invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Robert Joseph Caruso's Select Equity Group is the firm's largest investor through owning 1.6 million shares worth $187 million.

12. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Latest Value: $43.90 billion

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) is a Japanese firm that lets firms hire new employees, job seekers find new employers, and businesses to run marketing campaigns. It is based in Tokyo.

11. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Latest Value: $44.95 billion

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is a software company that provides engineering and other design products.

Insider Monkey dug through 943 hedge fund portfolios and found out that 54 had held Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)'s shares during Q4 2022. Out of these, Ian Simm's Impax Asset Management is the firm's largest investor with a $243 million stake that comes via 1.3 million shares.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) are some of the biggest SaaS companies in the world.

Click to continue reading and see 10 Biggest SaaS Companies in the World in 2023.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 30 Biggest SaaS Companies in the World in 2023 is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Hot Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 49%, According to Wall Street

    2023 has so far seen the stock market make some real efforts at recovering some of those losses. All this means that the likelihood of a stock market bull run in 2023 cannot be ruled out, which is why investors may want to buy shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) before that happens. Twilio released its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb. 15.

  • Don't Call It a Comeback. Salesforce Stock Is Just Getting Started.

    The company has been under intense scrutiny from Wall Street as it works to integrate Slack, which it acquired for $27 billion. Additionally, top executives have been resigning from the business, leaving longtime founder and CEO Mark Benioff to fend for himself against activist investors. Salesforce.com reported earnings for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2023, last week.

  • Best Growth Stock to Buy: CrowdStrike vs. Palantir vs. Salesforce

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) have each shown an uncanny ability to grow revenue. This video will examine the financials of each of these three growth stocks to determine which one is the best to buy now.

  • How To Set Up A Bull Put Spread On DOCU Stock Ahead Of Earnings

    This bull put spread ahead of earnings offers a nice quick return if DocuSign stays in its expected range.

  • Can Roku Keep These Key Customers From Switching?

    Roku ended 2022 with the most popular smart-TV operating system in each of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, thanks to its manufacturing partners. This year, Roku's launching its own branded television sets, which sparked concerns that manufacturing partners may look elsewhere for a software partner. "It's very difficult, I would say, impossible to build a new franchise in TV OS at this point," CEO Anthony Wood said during Roku's fourth-quarter earnings call.

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

    If you have $5,000 to invest in stocks right now, here are two companies to consider putting at least part of that amount toward in the current market. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) isn't delivering the mouth-watering returns that it did in the earlier days of the pandemic, but the current market apathy toward growth stocks, along with the fact that this is a company in a more mature stage of its growth story, provides some helpful context for its performance in the current environment. The major reason that Teladoc is trading down 60% over the past year (even as the stock is up 20% from the start of 2023) goes back to the company's unprofitability.

  • A Robust CrowdStrike Has Just About Everything I Like to See in a Stock

    Cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike released the firm's fiscal fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday evening. For those three months, CrowdStrike posted an adjusted EPS of $0.47 $-0.20 on revenue of $637.4M. Looking inside the numbers... subscription revenue grew 48% to $598.3M, and annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 48% to $2.56B.

  • 3 Things About AMD That Smart Investors Know

    As a leader in computing components, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is a company building the future with lucrative prospects in a variety of industries that all require its hardware to move forward. With its stock showing signs of recovery, now is an excellent time to learn more about this company of the future. Here are three things about AMD that smart investors know.

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • Rivian's Falling, but Another Vehicle Stock Is Taking an Even Harder Hit

    Tuesday morning brought some bad news for these two industrial stocks even as the market looked poised to inch higher.

  • This Indicator Has Called Every Bull Market Since 1960: Here's What It's Saying Stocks Will Do Now

    What will the stock market do next? That's the question every investor would love to be able to answer correctly. Unfortunately, there's no way to know what stocks will do. Or is there? Many investors like to look at indicators that have been reliable in the past to get a feel for which direction the market could move.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • This Soaring AI Stock Could Benefit From a $14 Trillion Opportunity by 2030

    It has fascinated investors and prompted them to think about where this advanced technology could go next. Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Investment Management, and the firm is a great resource for that information because it's solely focused on making bets on the most innovative up-and-coming technologies. In its Big Ideas 2023 report, it made some bold predictions about the future of AI.

  • Is It Really Safe to Invest in the S&P 500 Right Now? Here's What History Says

    The past year has been a wild ride of ups and downs for the S&P 500, and if this roller coaster is starting to make you feel sick to your stomach, you're not alone. A whopping 77% of U.S. adults are worried about severe market volatility in 2023, according to a recent survey from Allianz Life, while 62% are concerned that a recession is looming. The S&P 500 has been in and out of bear market territory for nearly a year now, and those short-term fluctuations are tough to tolerate.

  • 1 Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy Now Before an Epic Rebound Later In 2023

    Universal Display is suffering from a depressed smartphone market, but the pain won't last forever.

  • High Rates’ Pain Is Others’ Gain: Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Fed’s Tightening Policy

    Inflation remains high, and that was on the mind of Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chair gave testimony to the Senate Banking committee today. Powell made it clear that the central bank is likely to lift interest rates higher than previously anticipated. Currently, the Fed’s key funds rate is set in the range of 4.5% to 4.75%. “Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go, and is likely to be bumpy… The latest eco

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Even More of This Oil Company’s Stock

    The purchases, which occurred on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday, were made at prices ranging from about $59 to $62 a share and are Berkshire’s first purchases since the end of the third quarter. Occidental Petroleum stock has gained 2.7% in premarket trading Wednesday, while the (XLE) has risen 0.1%. Berkshire also owns around $27 billion in Chevron stock (ticker: CVX).

  • Nvidia will soar 19% as the market's top semiconductor stock because their chips work most seamlessly with AI and they already have a head start, Credit Suisse says

    Analysts at Credit Suisse have a price target of $275 on Nvidia, saying its hardware and software give it an edge over rivals in AI.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $200,000 in These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Wait at Least a Decade

    No one can predict the future, but a long-term investment in a diverse collection of wonderful businesses can build a market-beating portfolio with time.

  • Should You Hold Intel Corporation (INTC) for the Long Term?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The strategy gained in seven out of nine sectors it invested in the quarter on […]