🌱 30 Calls In One Night To OSHP + Marietta Music Student Honored

Happy Monday, Marietta! Here's everything going on around town today.

First, today's weather:

Breezy with periods of sun. High: 26 Low: 11.

Here are the top 2 stories in Marietta today:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Marietta reported that they received 30 calls Thursday due to winter weather conditions. These included a total of 10 crashes, with many of the calls involving cars sliding into ditches. Sergeant Dustin Payne recommends that drivers take precautions when traveling in snow and ice, including driving below the speed limit and keeping a far distance from the car ahead of them. (WTAP) A junior at Marietta College will soon have an opportunity to make a name for himself in the world of choral music. Tyler Hartline is one of four college students chosen to conduct a class at the Ohio Music Educator Association conference, taking place next month. At the conference, Hartline hopes to speak to high school students interested in pursuing music and share his experiences in the Marietta College program. (WTAP)

Today in Marietta:

Open Sew/Machine Basics - BB2C Makerspace (5:30 PM)

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has put out an alert for a missing juvenile from Marietta, last seen early in the morning on Saturday, Jan. 8. (Facebook)

Marietta College's basketball teams swept Wilmington at their Saturday game. (Parkersburg News)

On Friday, the Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Washington County Health Department shared the latest information on COVID-19. (Facebook)

