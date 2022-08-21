30 cats are living in a Gig Harbor yard. Some are having kittens. Police have questions

Editor’s note: This blotter is compiled from recent Gig Harbor police reports.

Packing up the house gone wrong

A Gig Harbor resident reported that a moving company she hired stole her computer. The woman saw her laptop on the floor inside her office on Aug. 5, according to the report.

One of the movers was in her office putting her computer desk together, the report said.

Two days later the woman went into her office and noticed the laptop, docking station and the computer headset were missing. She told officers no one else went into her office other than the movers since she last saw the laptop.

The missing item was a work computer and she said it had sensitive information on it.

Later that day, she contacted the Gig Harbor Police Department saying she found her laptop, docking station and headset all in the house she was moving from right next door.

Scam leads to calls, confrontation, strange credit card surveillance

Two years ago a Gig Harbor couple came in to the police department to report an ongoing fraud attempt from an unknown suspect. A woman had received phone calls from an unknown man who sounded like he was a bill collector.

This summer, she walked out of her bank branch and was approached by an unknown man who knew her name, according to a police report. She did not recognize the suspect. He told her she owed him money and directed her back into the bank to make a withdrawal.

She told the tellers what was happening. They escorted her to their employee lunchroom while they called the police and waited for the man to leave.

Since then the couple has received 20 to 25 calls from the same man, it seems like, claiming that the couple owes him money, the report said.

On July 27 the couple changed their card numbers and on Aug. 5 the suspect contacted the couple saying he knew they had changed them. The couple and the police do not know how he knew that.

There has been no loss at this point and the couple is taking measures to protect their finances.

Story continues

30 cats, one yard

On Aug. 15, the police department received an animal complaint about 30 cats and kittens loose on Beardsley Avenue.

The complainant told officers some of the cats are beginning to have kittens. She also said she previously contacted the Kitsap Humane Society and Pierce County Humane Society, but they told her it was a city of Gig Harbor problem, according to the report.

Officers told her they would talk to the resident at the location. They knocked on the door but no one answered.

Officers claimed they saw multiple cats or kittens at the scene, and several cans of cat food on the porch near the front door, the report said.

There was also a strong odor of feces and urine in front of the residence.

“We are trying to speak with the home occupant to see if he/she claims ownership of the cats. If not, yes, we will refer the matter to the Kitsap County Humane Society for action. It appears as though the resident is simply feeding feral cats,” Police Chief Busey told The Gateway.

5-minute pizza wasn’t fast enough

On Aug. 15 a Gig Harbor resident walked into the Costco located at 10990 Harbor Hill Dr.

The citizen told police officers he drove his daughter-in-law’s car to Costco.

He then reported he went inside Costco for five minutes to grab a pizza. When he returned the rear plate to his daughter-in-law’s car had been stolen, according to the report.