In this article, we will take a look at the 30 cheap products under $20 on Amazon. You can skip our detailed analysis of the e-commerce industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Cheap Products Under $20 on Amazon.

Ecommerce refers to the buying and selling of goods or services online or over the internet. Before e-commerce was introduced, brick-and-mortar stores were common and physical locations were necessary for businesses to operate. However, at present, people can buy and sell thousands of products, from laptop computers to shower loofahs, and services, such as tutoring and writing custom poetry, over the internet. Ecommerce, therefore, provides internet users with a convenient platform to satisfy their wants and needs without having an active, physical interaction between the buyer or seller. Using logistics services to deliver the goods sold on the internet, e-commerce has traversed international boundaries and is redefining commercial activities around the world. The global e-commerce market was valued at $9.09 trillion last year and is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.

It's safe to say that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the pioneer in the ecommerce industry. Over the course of several years, the company rose to become a juggernaut and became so popular that it is often cited as the reason behind the bankruptcy of major physical retailers like Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney, Ascena Retail Group and Tailored Brands. According to a poll by NPR in 2018, about two-thirds of Americans say they have bought something on Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)'s platform. Over 40% said that they buy something from Amazon at least once a month. The survey also showed that most people who want to shop online begin their hunt on Amazon.

Following the footsteps of Amazon, major retailers like Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) are also spending millions to expand their digital presence. Most of the retailers have set goals to cut their reliance on brick-and-mortar stores and increase their digital sales.

Especially since the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, e-commerce has become the most important mode of trade for consumers. Although the virus slowed economic activity worldwide, COVID-19 initiated a massive surge in e-commerce and substantially accelerated the digitalization of the physical operations of businesses around the world. As the world adjusted to social distancing and the multiple lockdowns, customers and businesses alike shifted to online media to fulfill their requirements. Even businesses like medical stores such as Walgreens.com provided their online services while grocery stores such as Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) closed down many of their physical locations to sell goods online.

Moreover, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and several other companies also suffered losses due to their employees being infected by the coronavirus. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY), and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) also turned some spaces in their own stores into mini fulfillment centers to facilitate people during the pandemic. Furthermore, Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) initiated the conversion of its stores into outposts for shoppers to collect their online orders without getting out of their cars. Similarly, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) stores were also converted to serve as fulfillment centers to ship online orders to customers' homes.

As the coronavirus forced hundreds of businesses to close down, it meant the opposite for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). The pandemic has significantly boosted their business and subsequently their power in the US market; Amazon received a significant 51.2% of all online retail sales in the US in 2020. Signing up as a seller on Amazon is unarguably easy and profitable, and sellers earn annual profits of $42000 on average within 2 years of joining the company. Moreover, due to the ease of signing up as a seller on Amazon, 1,029,528 new sellers joined the company in 2021 alone. As more and more people switched to online shopping and grocery delivery or pickup, they might not revert to their old habits of shopping at physical outlets even when the pandemic ends.

One of the most popular product categories on Amazon is cheap products. Apart from cheap knockoffs, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has thousands of household goods or electronics that inexpensive yet very useful. Cheap goods on Amazon are astonishingly popular due to the innovation involved in their production as well as the ease that customers gain from using them in their daily lives.

Let's now take a look at the 30 cheap products under $20 on Amazon.

Cheap Products Under $20 on Amazon

Photo by Oscar Nilsson on Unsplash

30 Cheap Products Under $20 on Amazon

30. OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer (Buy on Amazon)

This product, available for $13.62, transforms vegetables such as zucchinis, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, and carrots into noodles. The spiralizer can even be used to make curly fries out of potatoes and is reportedly great for salad garnishes, frittatas, and low-carb dishes. The reviewers reported that the product was easy to use. Although it seemed to require much manual labor, the product was simple and required very little strength to operate.

29. Essence | Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara | Gluten & Cruelty-Free (Buy on Amazon)

The tube of mascara is one of the cheap products under $20 on Amazon, available for $4.99, and boldly claims that it is an alternative to false eyelashes. It enhances the volume and length of eyelashes without forming any clumps. Moreover, the product is advertised as one that remains intact for the whole day. The brand itself is certified as a cruelty-free brand, allowing customers to buy the product without feeling any guilt regarding animal testing. The product has more than 100,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and is a #1 bestseller on the platform.

28. Batiste Dry Shampoo, Original Fragrance, 10.10 fl. oz. (Buy on Amazon)

The product is a drugstore staple priced at $9.38 and is designed to be used on hair. It absorbs dirt and grease from hair to make the hair look fresh and clean. Although most drugstore dry shampoos make hair feel dirtier, the Batiste Dry Shampoo leaves hair voluminous, refreshed, and fragrant. The product is undoubtedly one of the most useful cheap products under $20 on Amazon for hair.

27. Flathead Bent Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws w/Cleaning Brush - Extra long for 30oz and 20oz tumblers and BPA Free (Set of 10) (Buy on Amazon)

These drinking straws are advertised as a step toward making our daily lives more eco-friendly. As the drinking straws are reusable, they would participate in reducing the use of disposable straws and consequently plastic waste. Moreover, the straws are child-friendly. To make their use even easier, the straws are dishwasher safe and come with a cleaning brush as well as a carrying bag, only for $8.94.

26. PowerLix Milk Frother Handheld Battery Operated Electric Foam Maker For Coffee, Latte, Cappuccino, Hot Chocolate, Durable Drink Mixer With Stainless Steel Whisk, Stainless Steel Stand Include (Black) (Buy on Amazon)

The device, available for $17.95, is a portable milk frother designed to make beverages with milk foam similar to those in cafes. The product is a stainless-steel handheld device and is battery-powered, hence cordless. Instructions direct that the product should be used for 15 to 20 seconds for each cup. The frother can be used for both hot and cold beverages. Moreover, the product has a lifetime warranty and is hence in the list of cheap products under $20 on Amazon.

25. Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device (Buy on Amazon)

The smart plug, which sells for $14.99, is supposed to be connected to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network to be usable. The plug works in synchronization with Amazon Alexa to turn appliances and electronics on and off. Moreover, all electrical devices can even be scheduled to turn on or off, both from within the house and remotely. The device is compatible with voice commands, making it easy to use.

24. Contigo Luxe AUTOSEAL Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug | Spill-Proof Coffee Mug with Stainless Steel THERMALOCK Double-Wall Insulation, 16 oz., Stainless Steel (Buy on Amazon)

The mug is leak-proof and spill-proof and has a capacity of 16 ounces. For $17.85, the mug is one of the most useful cheap products under $20 on Amazon. Customers receive this travel-friendly mug that contains an auto seal lid and a double-wall vacuum-insulated body. The lid is secured or released using a button on the mug. Due to the technology of the lid and the mug itself, hot beverages retain heat for up to 5 hours while cold beverages remain cold for 12 hours. Moreover, the underside of the lid is removable to help with its cleaning, which can be carried out by hand or by a dishwasher.

23. Motion Sensor Light, Searik Battery Powered LED Night Light Step Lights Stair Closet Light Under-Cabinet Lighting Stick On Anywhere Lamp for Home, Kitchen, Hallway, Cabinet, Closet, Stairs, Bathroom (Buy on Amazon)

The motion sensor lights are designed to turn on when they detect motion and shut off after 15 seconds of stillness. They are to be installed in places such as closets, hallways, staircases, and bathrooms to reduce electricity usage as well as offer convenience by lighting up dark areas. The lights are battery-operated and therefore require three AAA batteries. The pack of three white plastic lights is available for $12.99, making it one of the best cheap products under $20 on Amazon.

22. LETSCOM Bluetooth Headphones V5.0 IPX7 Waterproof, Wireless Sports Earphones, HiFi Bass Stereo Sweatproof Earbuds W/Mic, Noise Cancelling Headset for Workout, Running, Gym, 8 Hours Playtime (Buy on Amazon)

For $18.98, the Bluetooth earphones boast CVC noise cancellation, a built-in microphone, and control buttons to play music as desired. Moreover, its light and ergonomic design and comfortable feel make it perfect to be used during sports such as running and the gym. Soft silicone ear hooks add stability to ensure that the earphones do not fall off during workouts. The battery supports 8 hours of usage and charges completely in 2 hours.

21. 2 Pack Reusable Metal Straws Collapsible Stainless Steel Drinking Straw Portable Telescopic Straw with Case Black/Blue (Buy on Amazon)

The pack contains two reusable straws, two cleaning brushes, two metal cases with keychain attachments, and two silicone tips for a total of $5.99. The straws are reusable and each piece in the pack is eco-friendly. The cases make the straws portable and convenient for traveling while the silicone tips ensure that the straws are comfortable to use. The straws are designed to reduce environmental pollution and are hence among the most eco-friendly cheap products under $20 on Amazon.

20. Surge Protector Wall Mount, Outlet Splitter with Rotating Plug, POWERIVER Power Strip with 6 Outlet Extender (3 Side) and 3 USB Ports, 1680 Joules, for Home/School/Office/Travel, White (Buy on Amazon)

This portable outlet plug adapter has six openings for electronics to be plugged in and is therefore on the list of cheap products under $20 on Amazon for the household. Safety is ensured by the 1680 Joules surge protector and an LED grounded indicator light. Furthermore, the adapter has three built-in USB charging ports. The adapter is convenient to use and is portable. The price for the adapter is $15.98, and it is covered by global liability insurance and protected by a $1000,000 connected equipment warranty.

19. VicTsing 150ml Essential Oil Diffuser, 3rd Version Aromatherapy Diffusers Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier with Sleep Mode, Waterless Auto-Off & 8-Color LED Light for Home Office Room Baby-White (Buy on Amazon)

The product diffuses essential oils into the air silently, spreading fragrance into the air by its in-built atomizer. It can display 8 different colors and can be used to create the perfect ambiance for any occasion such as sleeping, doing yoga, relaxing, or even eating. The humidifier requires water to function as it turns off when the water runs out. It is white in color and is priced at $9.99.

18. Blue Light Blocking Glasses - Computer Glasses Anti Eye Strain Headache (Buy on Amazon)

These leopard-patterned glasses can block up to 100% of blue light and glare from electronics that can strain the eyes. The glasses help eliminate eye strain and consequent aching eyes, headaches, and subsequent issues. The spectacles are durable and are ideal for normal everyday wear such as during walks and while driving. The glasses come with a 6-month satisfaction guarantee. At $7.20, the glasses are one of the most useful yet cheap products under $20 on Amazon.

17. Dash DMWB001AQ, Mini Waffle Maker Machine for Individuals, Paninis, Hash Browns, & Other On the Go Breakfast, Lunch, or Snacks, with Easy to Clean, Non-Stick Sides, 4 Inch, Aqua Bunny (Buy on Amazon)

This aqua-colored Dash waffle maker can be used to make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas. The product sells for $9.99 and is perfect for individuals such as students and young adults who live alone as well as families who have small kids. The waffle maker heats up quickly and evenly, and has a non-stick surface, making clean-up easy. The Dash Mini Waffle maker comes with a 1-year warranty and includes a recipe book as well as access to a recipe database.

16. Xpand No Tie Shoelaces System with Elastic Laces - One Size Fits All Adult and Kids Shoes (Buy on Amazon)

These No Tie Shoelaces are innovative in their design as they only require simple installation. The user must adjust the desired friction and let them automatically adjust with his/her feet. The shoelaces are convenient and comfortable for daily wear and are available for $9.99.

15. BINO Non-Slip Cushioned Bath Pillow with Suction Cups, White - Spa Pillow Bath Pillows for Tub Neck and Back Support Bathtub Pillow Bath Pillows for Tub Bath Accessories Set Bath Tub Pillow Rest (Buy on Amazon)

The bath pillow measures 12.5" x 12" x 3" and is available for $7.99 on Amazon, making it one of the most usable yet cheap products under $20 on Amazon. The underside of the pillow has eight suction cups that ensure that the pillow does not move. The pillow is contoured to support the head, neck, and back of the user. Moreover, the design ensures stability while the 2-inch premium quality foam in the pillow makes it soft and smooth, allowing the user’s head to be comfortable. The mesh design of the pillow is odor resistant, allows for quick drying, and prevents water from pooling, making it hygienic.

14. Rug Gripper, 10 Pcs Double Sided Anti Curling Non-Slip Reusable Rug Pad, Washable Rug Tape for Hardwood Floors, Tile Floors, Carpets, Floor Mats, Wall (Black) (Buy on Amazon)

This rug pad eliminates all chances of your rugs moving and reduces the chances of you slipping and hurting yourself. Moreover, it prevents rugs from bunching or blocking doors by sliding under them. It even makes rugs thicker and provides protective cushioning to make them more comfortable for anyone to step on. The non-slip rug pad is 2' x 3' in size and is available for $6.79. The pad can be cut into customer sizes to fit under rugs of many shapes and sizes.

13. Laptop Stand Adjustable Laptop Computer Stand Multi-Angle Stand Phone Stand Portable Foldable Laptop Riser Notebook Holder Stand Compatible for 10 to 17” Laptops (Buy on Amazon)

The adjustable laptop stand can be fixed in eight various heights to suit the user’s needs. The ergonomic design eliminates all cervical and neck fatigue so that the user can work comfortably. The material used is durable and foldable lightweight ABS that supports 44 lbs (20kg), with a non-slip rubber surface on the top to ensure that the laptop stays in place. The bottom part has a turntable and a mobile phone bracket as well for easy viewing. The product is available for $19.88.

12. Colossal foot rasp foot file and Callus remover. Best Footcare pedicure metal surface tool to remove hard skin. Can be used on both wet and dry feet, Surgical grade stainless steel file (Buy on Amazon)

The Colossal foot file is the most suitable tool for dry and cracked heels. It files dry skin and removes calluses in minutes and with minimal effort. The product is sold for $9.95 with a money-back satisfaction guarantee but is worth more than its price as it leaves feet smooth and soft. The foot file can be used either on wet or dry skin with equally good results. Directions to use are included in the packaging.

11. GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale, Multifunction Scale Measures in Grams and Ounces (Ash Grey) (Buy on Amazon)

The GreaterGoods kitchen scale measures weight in both grams and ounces to make cooking easy for anyone. The scale is small and portable, measuring only 7.5 ounces. It measures up to eleven pounds and is available for only $10.88. With a digital display and a simple design, the scale is guaranteed to serve at an impeccable level.

10. WbJetr Black Woman Beautiful Magic Long Sleeve Loose Pocket Oversize Tunic Dress (Buy on Amazon)

The tunic dress is designed for ladies and is manufactured with 100% cotton. The dress is soft, comfortable, and breathable, therefore perfect to wear during the summer months. It is available in all sizes from small to twice extra-large (2XL); the dress can even be replaced if the wrong size is ordered accidentally. The manufacturer recommends gentle washing by hand and with warm water. The dress is available for $17.89.

9. Beacon Fabri-Tac Permanent Adhesive, 4-Ounce (FT4D) - 1 Pack (Buy on Amazon)

This fabric adhesive is perfect for use on leather, wood, and even lace. The formula works very quickly and dries up in record time. Each bottle is available for $10.53 and contains 4 ounces. It is a wonderful tool for every household and is INSERT

8. Romwe Men's Casual Summer Graphic Short Sleeve Crewneck Basic T-Shirt Tee Tops (Buy on Amazon)

The product is a white crewneck T-shirt made of 95% Cotton and 5% Spandex. It is comfortable, stretchable, and soft. There is a graphic print on its front, making it fashionable. Perfect for wearing in the summer as it is light and breathable. The product costs $16. 99.

7. Neoprene Messenger Laptop Shoulder Bag Notebook Computer, Briefcase Handbag Carrying Case Cover with Adjustable Shoulder Strap & External Side Pocket (Buy on Amazon)

The laptop shoulder back displays an animated panda eating bamboo on both its sides. The product is made of neoprene which makes it breathable, durable, lightweight, and waterproof. The bag has a double zipper design, hence protecting the laptop from any scratches, water, or dust in only $14.87.

6. Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, Home, Office, Black (Buy on Amazon)

The mug warmer by Mr. Coffee can be used to heat any beverage in a mug such as coffee, tea, or even cocoa. The device uses 17 watts and is available at $10.99. Moreover, its long power cord allows its user to comfortably relax with the mug within easy reach. The surface of the mug warmer can easily be wiped, making it convenient to use and clean.

