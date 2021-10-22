The 30 coziest gifts of 2021

The best cozy gifts for 2021.

If you're struggling to come up with a gift idea for someone, one thing we would all appreciate in 2021 is something cozy. With the temperatures starting to drop, a cozy gift can help make the most of the extra time they might be spending indoors. Whether it be fuzzy slippers, a luxurious throw blanket, or a trendy loungewear set, you can't go wrong with a snuggly something that will help keep them warm and comfortable.

Here at Reviewed, we've made holiday shopping a breeze and have taken the guesswork out of what to buy. Below, you'll find 30 of the coziest gifts that people want in 2021.

Please note that many of these items could be in high demand as we head into the winter months. We recommend starting your holiday shopping early this year to make sure your items are still available—and to ensure that they'll arrive on time, as shipping could be delayed.

1. For the person who always needs a blanket: Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw

You may want to buy one of these throws for every person you know, so they can snuggle up in this blanket while watching Netflix. The Bliss Plush Throw has earned a cult-following at Nordstrom with 2,000-plus reviews and a whopping 4.8-star rating. Many reviewers stated they bought multiple of these blankets because family members fight over them—including pets! One repeat buyer writes, "Six of these are in my home because we all fight over them. I've bought five others as gifts. I think I might have a slight addiction to them! I bought seven last year during the anniversary sale and four more this year. I have washed them over and over, [and] they are still super soft."

Get the Bliss Plush Throw at Nordstrom for $39.50

2. For the candle lover: Diptyque Candles

Diptyque candles are wildly popular and any candle lover will appreciate these luxurious candles. They come in multiple fragrances and reviewers rave about their unique scents and high quality. One particularly zen reviewer writes, "This is the best candle to make you feel relaxed after a long day at work and make your mind more at peace."

Get Diptyque Candles at Nordstrom from $38

3. For the puzzle lover: Unique puzzles

Puzzle sales have been huge the past two years, and will probably be a very popular activity again this winter. They're a fun activity to do solo or with loved ones of all ages. On Minted, you can create a custom picture puzzle in a variety of shapes (available in 12, 60, and 252 pieces), which come in a drawstring pouch inside a keepsake box, though your giftee will probably love their puzzle so much, they'll want to frame it.

Get a custom puzzle at Minted from $42

4. For the person that wants a weighted blanket: Gravity Blanket

We could all use a hug these days and this weighted blanket is like giving a hug in blanket form. The Gravity Blanket came out to be the best weighted blanket in our tests. According to our reviewer, the weight distribution is just right and provides the right amount of comfort without being too suffocating. It's also thin, so your recipient won't feel overheated, and it has a velvety cover making it feel extra cozy.

Get the Gravity Blanket at Gravity from $146.25

5. For the spa lover: Airomé Serenity Diffuser

This diffuser will make the spa lover in your life feel like they are getting pampered without actually having to leave the house. The Airomé Serenity Diffuser was the best essential oil diffuser we've ever tested for being portable, aesthetically pleasing, quiet, easy to operate, and clean. It produces an even, fine mist to create a delightful smell without being overwhelming. Throw in some popular essential oil scents to complete the gift.

Get the Airomé Serenity Diffuser at QVC for $38.02

6. For the person who loves a hot drink: A fun mug

Nothing says cozy like having a steamy drink while sitting by the fire or watching a good show, and one can never have enough fun mugs for said piping hot drinks. While you can give someone any old mug, there are a lot of unique options on Etsy that are sure to bring a smile to your recipient's face. From reality television mugs to mugs that you can get customized with a picture of their kids or pets, and even reality tv mugs, you'll definitely find an option for the person in your life.

7. For the beauty guru: A silk pillowcase

While a plain cotton pillowcase might not seem like an exciting gift, a silk pillowcase is a must-have for any beauty enthusiast and beauty gurus swear by them for smooth skin and healthy hair. I've recently made the switch to silk pillowcases and I'm not going back. My hair is not as messy in the morning, and thanks to my hair being able to glide over the smooth pillowcase, it saves me time on my hair routine. I also love the feel of the slick silk on my skin as I sleep and the silk simply feels more luxurious. In our tests we found the popular Slip pillowcase and the affordable Alaska Bear one to be both soft and comfortable.

8. For the homebody: A pleasing room mist

Some folks just prefer to stay at home rather than going out, so you might as well help them make sure their home smells great year-round. This top-rated room mist comes in several natural scents including Fresh Cut Gardenia, Marine, and more. Reviewers note that a single spritz is enough to fill a room, and is also great for misting your coziest linens with.

Get the LAFCO Room Mist at Frontgate for $40

9. For the cold Netflix binger: A luxurious faux fur throw

Sure you could buy any old throw blanket and call it day, but if you're looking for a lush throw blanket then you'll want these from Nordstrom and Anthropologie. Our trending editor is obsessed with the Barefoot Dreams throw blanket stating this blanket "is on a whole other level of coziness." The Sophie Faux Fur blanket from Anthropologie is also a top-seller and has rave reviews on the site with one obsessed shopper writing, "This is the best throw ever! It’s the perfect size to wrap up in on the sofa. Luxuriously soft and cozy. I love it!"

10. For the home decor lover: Anthropologie candles

Not only do the candles from Anthropologie come in amazing scents, but the jars they come in are so unique and stylish, your giftee will want to keep them long after the candle is gone. You can never go wrong with the Capri Blue candles, which are an Anthropologie fan-favorite and come in different sizes.

Get Capri Blue Candles at Anthropologie from $11.20

11. For the person who wants gifts all year long: Bespoke Post subscription box

Bespoke Post was one of the most popular subscription boxes people bought this year. While it's geared more towards men, this subscription box is full of goodies for home, kitchen, and more, making it a great choice for anyone. There are themed boxes such as "Roast" for the coffee lover and "Destination" for the traveler, meaning you're sure to find a box your recipient will love. Your giftee can also customize their boxes, swap for another box, or skip a box for the month. They also have the option to shop for other items on the website, if they prefer not to do a box.

Get a subscription box at Bespoke Post for $45 per box

12. For the person with cold feet: Ugg slippers

The Ugg craze is back this year and its "Fluff" line is dominating the slipper market. The Fluff Yeah slippers have become a cult-favorite and have been spotted on celebrities like the Hadid sisters and Selena Gomez. These slide-on fuzzy slippers are like a cross between a sandal and a slipper and have a slingback to help keep the slipper in place. In fact, the Fluff Yeah slippers are so popular they have birthed an entire "Fluff" line, including the popular "Oh Yeah", which is a strappy version of the "Fluff Yeah" and the "Fluffita" which is like a pool slide with shearling and a platform sole.

13. For the person who lives in leggings: Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Tight

How many leggings are too many to own? To quote the movie Mean Girls, "The limit does not exist." Whether your giftee is working out, lounging on the couch, or everything in between, leggings can be worn for just about anything. We love these leggings from Athleta for being soft to the touch, stretchy, and breathable. More than 2,000 shoppers have left glowing reviews agreeing with us!

Get the Ultra High Rise Elation Tight at Athleta for $89

14. For the tie-dye fan: A matching tie-dye set

If that person in your life is totally in on the tie-dye trend, they're bound to love this matching set from Free People. This fleece set comes in multiple sizes from XS to XL and features a blue-gray tie-dye print all over. Reviewers note that both the top and bottom are soft, comfy, and run true to size.

15. For the person who lives in pajamas: A luxurious pajama set

When you're at home for extended periods of time during the holidays, it's totally acceptable to live in your pajamas, right? This pair of flannel PJs from Old Navy is made from 100% cotton, and is available in both men's, women's, and children's sizes, so the whole fam can match. Reviewers describe these jammies as being "thick yet so soft" and "warm but not hot." They come in five plaid patterns including tartan, buffalo plaid, and more.

16. For the person who wants to feel like they're wearing a cloud: A comfy robe

If you could wear a giant cozy towel, it would probably feel like this robe. When we tested bathrobes, we found this unisex option from Parachute to be absorbent, high-quality and warm. It's amassed more than 2,000 positive reviews from shoppers who adore its roomy fit and Turkish cotton.

Get the Classic Turkish Cotton Robe at Parachute for $99

17. For the person who can't decide between a hoodie and robe: The Comfy

Our trending editor, Amanda Tarlton, bought The Comfy one night after seeing it featured on Shark Tank. After trying it out, she says, "it's a must-have for your next Netflix binge." While it might look silly, it's basically if a hooded sweatshirt and blanket that had a super soft and comfy baby. It has smooth velvet on the outside and sherpa-like fleece on the inside, plus it's oversized to wrap anyone up in a warm and cozy bundle.

Get The Comfy at Amazon from $39.99

18. For the person with cold feet: Barefoot Dream CozyChic Socks

The Barefoot Dreams cardigan has a cult-following, so it's not surprising their cozy socks are one of the most highly-rated pairs at Nordstrom. These socks are made with Barefoot Dreams signature CozyChic material that is knit for warmth and softness. One reviewer says these are like wearing a blanket on your feet, making them a great gift for the person who has cold feet.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks at Amazon from $15

19. For the person who needs a sweat-set: Ugg loungewear

Last year, Ugg launched its first Ready-To-Wear loungewear collection, which is full of elevated loungewear and essentials made of the coziest knits, sherpa, faux fur, and brushed fleece. Their brushed fleece collection is like your favorite sweatshirt, but with whole lotta of stretch to make it extra comfortable. I own and love the Ericka Relaxed jogger, which is roomy and comfortable enough for lounging but stylish enough to run errands. It's cut oversize for a roomy feel, so you may want to size down for a more fitted look for your giftee. I'm also a fan of the Brook Balloon Sleeve Crewneck, which is baggy but fitted at the waist, giving the comfort of an oversize sweatshirt without looking like a paper bag.

20. For the trendsetter: An oversized teddy jacket

If you're hoping to give an affordable teddy jacket, this best-selling faux fur coat on Amazon has nearly 20,000 reviews and a 4.2 rating, making it a great choice. Reviewers gush that this cozy jacket is extremely soft and exactly what they wanted. It has an over-sized stylish look that also makes it ideal for layering underneath it. This jacket comes in 32 colors, but the styles vary with each (some have buttons while others have zippers), so be sure to choose the right style for your giftee's preferences.

Get the Shearling Oversized Jacket at Amazon from $17.99

21. For the casual dresser: Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Joggers

Here at Reviewed, many of us are big fans of the Zella leggings because of their soft material and affordability—and these men's joggers are no different. They are a top seller at Nordstrom with a slim fit, making them a great option for going from couch to outside without needing to change. Reviewers particularly love the stylish look and cozy feel. One reviewer bought these as a gift and it went over well. They wrote, "Gift for my husband. They have a slimmer fit, so they are perfect for running errands or walk the dog without looking sloppy. The material is smooth and soft to the eye and touch, expectations exceeded!"

Get the Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Joggers at Nordstrom for $59

22. For the person with cold feet: Ugg slippers

The Scuff slipper from Ugg has a cult-following with 1,000-plus reviews at Nordstrom. Many reviewers swear by these slippers and buy them over and over again, and it's easy to see why. They are easy to slip on and off, have suede on the outside and soft shearling-like material on the inside that will keep your giftee's feet cozy without feeling sweaty.

Get the Ugg Scuff Slipper at Nordstrom for $79.95

23. For the person who lounges in shorts: Nordstrom's Ottoman Knit Drawstring Shorts

A friend of mine owns these shorts and swears by them. These knit shorts have a sweatshirt-like feel and have added stretch, which is why they are the perfect gift for the person that loves to wear shorts but wants something cozier than athletic ones. These shorts have a drawstring waist, front pockets, and one back pocket, making them just as functional as they are comfortable.

Get the Ottoman Knit Drawstring Shorts at Nordstrom for $29

24. For the person who likes to wear next to nothing: Tommy John Loungewear

The "Second Skin" collection from underwear brand Tommy John is appropriately named because the fabric feels so comfortable it's basically a "second skin." The joggers from this collection are one of the most popular on the site and the drop-crotch makes them extra roomy and comfortable. The V-Neck tee is one another great choice and has a modern fit, so it won't look boxy. It's also fade-resistant and wrinkle-free, meaning it will last for years to come.

Shop men's loungewear at Tommy John

25. For the person who needs a robe with a hood: L.L.Bean Rugby Robe

If your recipient is always wearing a sweatshirt, they will adore this robe from L.L.Bean. It's a best-selling robe and feels like their favorite sweatshirt transformed into a robe. The inside is lined with cozy flannel lining and it has a drawstring hoodie to keep their head warm. Reviewers can't get enough of the warm comfort and quality of this robe and with one writing, "This robe is the greatest robe in the history of great robes."

Get the Men's Rugby Robe at L.L.Bean for $99

26. For the person who appreciates an elevated tee: Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-shirt

It's hard to go wrong with a closet staple like a t-shirt, but finding one that's super soft can be tricky. This tee has a crew neck, short sleeves, and is made from 100% Pima cotton, which means it will be soft to the touch. This is one of the most highly rated t-shirts at Nordstrom with more than 500 reviews and 4.7-star rating. While it costs more than an average t-shirt, reviewers rave that it is worth every penny because the quality of the cotton is superb, very soft, and holds up well to laundering.

Get the Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt at Nordstrom for $65

27. For the person who lives in a hoodie: Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover

This hoodie from Champion has brushed fleece on the inside for extra softness and will keep your recipient warm. It's longer in length than most pullovers and has wide rib cuffs to keep the cold from sneaking in. It's amassed close to 40,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with buyers writing how they wear it constantly and that it's the best hoodie they've ever owned.

Get the Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie at Amazon from $22.50

28. For the person who sleeps in gym shorts: Polo Ralph Lauren Sleep Shorts

If you know someone that sleeps in gym shorts, you might want to grab them a pair of these cotton sleep shorts that they can wear to bed instead. These top-rated shorts are made with a Pima cotton and modal blend, which means they are ultra-soft and comfortable. Many reviewers state that they used to sleep in gym shorts but have since converted to these sleep shorts and will never go back.

Get the Polo Ralph Lauren Sleep Shorts at Nordstrom for $36

29. For the person who loves to layer: Everlane Waffle-Knit Crew Tee

If you're looking for a gift that keeps on giving, grab this popular waffle-knit long-sleeve tee from Everlane. This top is made of soft cotton with a waffle-knit texture, which means it soft and breathable. It can be worn on its own making it an essential piece for a crisp fall or spring day. But layered under a flannel, this shirt makes a great addition to a winter wardrobe for extra warmth.

Get the Waffle-Knit Long-Sleeve Crew Tee at Everlane for $50

30. For the person with a cold head: The North Face Salty Dog Beanie

This fan-favorite beanie comes in both a shallow and deep sizing to fit any sized-head. It has a chunky knit fabric on the outside with a soft jersey lining on the inside, making it comfortable to wear for hours on end. It comes in 15 different colorways and is one of the most highly-rated hats at The North Face with nearly 350 reviews and an almost 5-star rating. One enthusiastic reviewer describes it as the "best beanie ever" and says, "I love this beanie! It has the perfect amount of stretch and softness, a nice bold tag, and beautiful rich colors. The thin liner is great for blocking wind but doesn't overheat your head."

Get the Salty Dog Beanie at The North Face for $26

