30 days in jail ordered for man who purposely hit pedestrian with car

Jun. 27—JACKSON — A Jackson man will serve 30 days of local jail time after pleading guilty to third-degree assault by purposely hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle.

Roy Sutherland, 51, was arrested in January after witnesses and the victim told police what had happened in the Jackson incident. He received his sentence Wednesday.

Fifth Judicial District Judge Darci Bentz sentenced Sutherland to 18 months in prison, with a stay of execution in favor of 18 months of supervised probation. If Sutherland abides by the terms for the duration, he will not have to go to prison. He will, however, serve 30 days in local jail, as well as pay a $500 fine.