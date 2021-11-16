It has been 30 days since 16 Americans and a Canadian were kidnapped in Haiti.

Jacqueline Charles
·5 min read

A U.S.-based religious organization whose missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti after being ambushed by an armed gang on the eastern outskirts of the country’s capital is asking for prayers as its workers and their relatives remain captive.

It has been 30 days since the 16 Americans and a Canadian national were kidnapped at gunpoint in the rural community of Ganthier, near Croix-des-Bouquets, after visiting an orphanage on Oct. 16.

They are part of the Mennonite community, which through their charity, Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries, provides assistance in education, healthcare and Bible teaching in areas throughout Haiti. In light of a surge in kidnappings and a gang-aggravated fuel crisis in the impoverished country, the U.S. and Canadian embassies have asked their nationals to depart the country.

“Pray that God would touch the hearts of the kidnappers and draw them to Himself,” Christian Aid Ministries, or CAM, said in its latest update on the situation.

The group of 17 includes five children, the youngest of which is 8 months old. They were abducted on Oct. 16 by members of a notorious street gang, 400 Mawozo. The gang controls the communes of Croix-des-Bouquets, Thomazeau and Tabarre as well as a part of Pétion-Ville. It is known for mass abductions and has a track record of targeting religious groups. Their last high-profile kidnapping involved five priests, two nuns and two other people, the last of whom was freed on their 20th day captivity. The attack happened when the Catholic clergy were on their way to the installation of a new parish priest.

In a statement on its website, Christian Aid Ministries, which continues to shun interviews since its missionaries were taken, called for “patience and prayer.”

“Pray for endurance for the hostages as they face day after day in captivity. Ask God to protect them and encourage them. Pray especially for the children who are being held, that they would sense God’s presence,” the charity said. “Ask God to give courage to the families of the hostages as they await news about their loved ones. Their trust in God has been a powerful testimony of God’s faithfulness.”

Neither the Haitian authorities nor the Federal Bureau of Investigations have said much about the hostages, whose lives have been threatened by one of the gang’s leaders, Wilson Joseph, known as Lanmò Sanjou, who said, “death doesn’t know which day it’s coming.” In a widely circulated video after the abduction, Joseph threatened to “put a bullet” in the hostages’ heads if his ransom demand of $17 million, or $1 million per person, was not paid.

“Many people, including CAM management and government authorities, are working diligently to bring our loved ones home safely. We are grateful for the assistance of those knowledgeable and experienced in dealing with kidnapping cases,” the aid group said.

According to the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights in Port-au-Prince, at least 803 people have been abducted between January and October of this year, including at least 54 foreigners. Gédéon Jean, the director of the center, said his group is conducting its own investigation into the missionaries’ kidnapping. One question they are seeking an answer to is whether it was only 17 foreigners who were kidnapped.

“In general, missionaries have a Haitian driver, and they usually have someone translating for them,” Jean said. “When we were alerted about the kidnapping, we were told that the gang had kidnapped foreigners and Haitians. So we are asking if there isn’t at least one Haitian in the group.”

Jean said his research into Haiti’s kidnapping pandemic has revealed that Americans have not been spared. “In one year, they kidnapped 60 Americans,” he said. “There is a practice of kidnapping Americans in Haiti.”

One well known case happened more than 40 years ago on Jan. 23, 1973, and involved the U.S. Ambassador at the time, Clinton E. Knox, and Consul General Ward L. Christensen. Both were held at gunpoint for almost 20 hours inside Knox’s Port-au-Prince residence. They were freed in exchange for the release of 12 Haitian prisoners, a ransom of $70,000 and safe passage to Mexico for the kidnappers, two gunmen and a woman, and the prisoners. The negotiations were conducted personally by Haiti’s president, Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier, who at the time was just 21 years-old.

A State Department spokesman at the time said that the kidnappers had asked for “$500,000,” which the U.S. flatly turned down. He also said the payment was not made by the U.S. government.

Jean said decades later Americans are still being kidnapped, and later freed — but only after a ransom is paid in the vast number of cases.

“Despite the fact there has been a huge mobilization on the part of the Americans with the FBI coming to Haiti and specialists on hostages, up until now, a month later, there is still no information being given and they have not been freed,” Jean said of the missionaries. “We are continuing to do our own investigation to see what is the reason they have not been liberated. Is it because they are looking for a way to pay the kidnappers and they have not yet found it? Is it the amount they are seeking to reduce so they can pay it, or is it because the U.S. said publicly they don’t negotiate with terrorists? We don’t know.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Raleigh's first diverging diamond interchange set to open Tuesday

    Raleigh's first ever diverging diamond interchange again missed its opening deadline but only slightly this time.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse trial: sense of unease amid wait for verdict in Wisconsin

    The jurors will determine what the case represents in the eyes of the law, but to a divided America the implications are much larger Demonstrators for and against Kyle Rittenhouse shout at each other outside the Kenosha county courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters After the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old man who fatally shot two men and wounded a third, finally closed and the jury was sent out to deliberate its verdict, a crowd of supporters sto

  • Senators suspend operations through Nov. 20 amid COVID-19 outbreak

    There are 10 Senators players in COVID-19 protocol, forcing the NHL's hand.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • Jovenel Moïse murder: Suspect arrested in Istanbul over Haiti president's killing

    Five months after President Jovenel Moïse was killed at his home, another suspect is arrested.

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • Teen Who Torched Synagogue Seethed About Jews in Disturbing Diary, Feds Say

    Austin Fire DepartmentA Texas teen accused of setting fire to an Austin, Texas, synagogue kept a series of handwritten journals suggesting a virulent hatred for Jewish people, and memorialized his alleged Halloween night crime in one entry by scrawling, “I set fire to a synagogue.”That’s according to a federal complaint unsealed Monday, charging Franklin Barrett Sechriest, 18, with one count of arson, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Sechriest also seethed about African-Am

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

    Jim Bourg/Reuters A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said that Jones’ refusal to hand over documents and financial records rendered him liable after years of dodging court orders to surrender the papers.“All the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations,” Bellis sa

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • Factbox-How much prison time could shooter Kyle Rittenhouse face?

    Whether Kyle Rittenhouse walks free or goes to prison is now in the hands of a Wisconsin jury. Rittenhouse, 18, faces five felony charges with sentences ranging from life in prison to 12-1/2 years behind bars. The judge dismissed a misdemeanor charge against Rittenhouse for illegally possessing the AR-15-style rifle he used in the shootings.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

    According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.

  • Judge Rebukes Ahmaud Arbery Suspect Lawyer After Mistrial Request

    Stephen B. Morton/GettyA Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murders of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before rebuking one defense attorney for his past comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told defense attorney Kevin Robert Gough, who is representing suspect William Bryan. “Emotions are neither unreasonable or unexpected in a murder

  • EXPLAINER: Which side did better in Rittenhouse closings?

    A defense lawyer angrily accused the prosecution at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial of lying. How the indignation and theatrics during Monday's closing arguments played with jurors won’t be clear until 12 of them return with verdicts in a case that underscores American divisions on issues of guns, protests and policing. Most agreed going into the trial that prosecutors would have the tougher case to make given Rittenhouse’s claim under state law that he shot three men, killing two, in self-defense.