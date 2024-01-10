30 different activities to do the next time your power goes out during a major storm

After Tuesday's storms rocked the parts of North Florida and the Panhandle, thousands of Floridians were left without power.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that 13,178 people were without power Wednesday morning, mostly across the Panhandle, from Crestview and Destin to Live Oak.

The National Weather Service has still yet to determine whether tornadoes — or straight-line winds — were the cause of the destruction and whether it was one or several tornadoes that hit several areas of the state.

With many residents still without power, they might be looking for creative ways to keep themselves or their families entertained without their draining their phones batteries. Don't worry, we got you covered.

Here are 30 activities for you and your family to do when the power goes out

Just take a nap, nothing is stopping you from getting some rest

Catch up on your reading list

Play some board or card games

Or maybe you're more of a "Charades' family instead

Do some storytelling and get to know the people you live with

Play flashlight tag

Clean and organize your house while it's still light out

While you're cleaning, take some time to throw away the expired makeup from your kit (get rid of that "Modern Renaissance" palette from 2014)

Go through your closet and cupboards for treasure

Turn on the radio and throw a dance party

Unleash your creativity with arts and crafts

Do some puzzles to strengthen your mind during this challenging time

Play tic-tac-toe and hangman

Build a fort with sheets and pillows

Make some sill shadow puppets

Tell ghost stories to (playfully) scare your kids or family members

Play chess or checkers

Use this time to learn that instrument you've been putting off

Already know how to play an instrument? Have a recital with your family

Got some yarn? Try your hand at knitting or crocheting

If you're able to go outside, go on a walk or bike ride

If you have a grill or have a firepit, get cooking

Write a letter to someone or capture this experience in a diary entry

Go through old family albums to remember when you had power

Get active with some exercise

Learn some yoga poses to center yourself during this chaotic time

Friend nearby? Go visit them and see if they have power

Go talk to your neighbors. Or maybe meet them for the first time

Actually talk to your family

Or just play the silent game the entire time

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida weather: 30 family-friendly things to do during a power outage