30 different activities to do the next time your power goes out during a major storm
After Tuesday's storms rocked the parts of North Florida and the Panhandle, thousands of Floridians were left without power.
The Tallahassee Democrat reported that 13,178 people were without power Wednesday morning, mostly across the Panhandle, from Crestview and Destin to Live Oak.
The National Weather Service has still yet to determine whether tornadoes — or straight-line winds — were the cause of the destruction and whether it was one or several tornadoes that hit several areas of the state.
With many residents still without power, they might be looking for creative ways to keep themselves or their families entertained without their draining their phones batteries. Don't worry, we got you covered.
Here are 30 activities for you and your family to do when the power goes out
Just take a nap, nothing is stopping you from getting some rest
Catch up on your reading list
Play some board or card games
Or maybe you're more of a "Charades' family instead
Do some storytelling and get to know the people you live with
Play flashlight tag
Clean and organize your house while it's still light out
While you're cleaning, take some time to throw away the expired makeup from your kit (get rid of that "Modern Renaissance" palette from 2014)
Go through your closet and cupboards for treasure
Turn on the radio and throw a dance party
Unleash your creativity with arts and crafts
Do some puzzles to strengthen your mind during this challenging time
Play tic-tac-toe and hangman
Build a fort with sheets and pillows
Make some sill shadow puppets
Tell ghost stories to (playfully) scare your kids or family members
Play chess or checkers
Use this time to learn that instrument you've been putting off
Already know how to play an instrument? Have a recital with your family
Got some yarn? Try your hand at knitting or crocheting
If you're able to go outside, go on a walk or bike ride
If you have a grill or have a firepit, get cooking
Write a letter to someone or capture this experience in a diary entry
Go through old family albums to remember when you had power
Get active with some exercise
Learn some yoga poses to center yourself during this chaotic time
Friend nearby? Go visit them and see if they have power
Go talk to your neighbors. Or maybe meet them for the first time
Actually talk to your family
Or just play the silent game the entire time
