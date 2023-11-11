I-30 exit near AT&T Stadium closed Sunday as Cowboys play New York Giants

Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Cowboys fans are told to prepare for traffic as an exit on Interstate 30 near AT&T Stadium will be closed Sunday, according to Star-Telegram media partner, WFAA-TV.

The City of Arlington announced Friday that the westbound AT&T Way and Baird Farm Road exit on I-30 near the stadium will be closed, according to WFAA.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes if possible.

Closures are due to a $233 million I-30 and State Highway 360 Interchange Project in Arlington, according to WFAA.

The exit will be closed from Nov. 4 through Nov. 21, the city said.

City officials said Cowboy fans headed to the Sunday game against the New York Giants should use Ballpark Way or Collins Street as alternate routes.

Sunday’s game is set to start at 3:25 p.m.