30 hang-up calls to 911 prompts city woman's arrest

Apr. 24—CUMBERLAND — A city woman remained jailed Monday after she was arrested for allegedly making 30 hang-up calls to the Allegany County 911 emergency center and resisting arrest when Cumberland Police arrived at her home to take her into custody.

Starasia Leslie Smith, 30, was arrested at her Weber Street residence Sunday. She remained jailed Monday in lieu of $1,000 bond.

Police said each of the 30 calls to the 911 emergency center were answered by dispatchers and without Smith providing any information for the nature of the call.

Upon determining the location from which the calls were made, Cumberland Police officers responded to Smith's residence numerous times but Smith refused to identify herself or talk with officers, police said.

A warrant for Smith's arrest was issued by district court, charging her with telephone misuse, continuing course of harassment and obstructing and hindering. Smith was also charged with an additional count of obstructing and hindering when she resisted being taken into custody, police said.